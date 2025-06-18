To Where is Knuckleheaded Newsom Planning to Reset His Image?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s address on prime-time attempted “to elevate himself as leader of the anti-Trump movement” by criticizing President Trump’s administration for sending National Guard troops to Los Angeles, CA. They were sent to protect ICE agents who, while doing their job, were being assaulted by out-of-control leftist insurrectionists mobs, burning the city, hurting people, looting stores, and destroying property. Democrat party leaders decried these events as another “mostly peaceful protest.” They hope Newsom’s speech can reset his image, readying Newsom for the 2028 presidential primary.

Something Democrats should ask is, “To where should Newsom’s image be reset?”

Are they going to reset Newsom’s image to 2004 when he was mayor of San Francisco? In December of 2003, then-mayor-elect Newsom stated he planned “to ‘aggressively’ make ending homelessness in his city, his administration’s top priority.” Newsom's plan involved “a 10-year strategy to end chronic homelessness with ‘tens of millions’ of federal dollars in funding.” They just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Gavin’s 10-year plan with San Francisco having an even bigger homeless problem, and the cash is missing.

In 2004 Newsom also gained national attention violating state law by directing San Francisco’s city-county clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, which the Supreme Court of California annulled just a few months later. Newsom also planned to bring revenue to the state — by making it a “sanctuary” state for abortion.

They could reset Newsom to 2017, when he successfully ran for governor of California, promising to “lead the effort to develop the 3.5 million new housing units we need by 2025.” By 2023 Newsom had “spent $20 billion fighting homelessness over the last five years” and yet “a 2022 Department of Housing and Urban Development report found that 67% of California’s homeless population is unsheltered.” So, while California got more homeless, again the cash was missing.

Maybe they should reset Newsom to October of 2023, when he was the first American governor to visit China since 2019. Newsom’s visit was to continue the “fearmongering” concerning climate change, but while he was there he had a surprise meeting with Chairman Xi. Then to display his athletic abilities, Newsom played basketball with children half his size, committing a charging foul, plowing over a child in the process. Some have questioned if Newsom was attempting a “shadow campaign” for president with his visit to China. It also makes you wonder if Newsom was trying to round up CCP donations like Bill Clinton’s 1996 $366,000 “suspicious contribution” campaign-finance scandal.

Perhaps they should reset Newsom to November of 2023. This is when Newsom finally cleaned up San Francisco in preparation of Chairman Xi’s visit. Concerning the cleanup, power washing the poop off the sidewalks and removing the homeless people, Newsom stated, “I know folks are saying, ‘Oh they’re just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.’ That’s true, because it is true.” Newsom even displayed red Chinese flags down the highways for Xi. There were so many red Chinese flags, it was asked, “[Is this the] United States of China?” Reporter Katie Daviscourt, shared a video on X saying, “Oh look, San Francisco turned into China for President Xi’s arrival. Finally revealing its true colors.” Newsweek reported “China paid San Francisco flag-wavers to greet Xi.” The Chinese consulate in New York loaded 20 tour buses with “overseas Chinese residents,” ferried them to California and paid them $200 each to participate in the welcome.

Right after Xi’s visit, San Francisco descended to its dirty, decaying state and the homeless returned.

Perhaps they should reset Newsom to feature his budget handling abilities where in 2023 Newsom led California to a $68 billion budget deficit, ranking last in budget performance in the nation with forty-six states reporting surpluses. Other deficit states were Maryland ($761 million), Illinois ($891 million), and Tampon-Tim’s Minnesota ($2.4 billion), where all deficits were linked to Democrat-led “reckless, unsustainable spending.” The $68 billion budget deficit is the largest “real dollar” deficit in California’s history, and yet, just 18 months before, the state had nearly a $100 billion surplus. Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association stated, “California’s … spending is far outstripping the vast year-over-year increases in tax revenue.” Maybe, tax revenue isn’t the problem, but instead it’s reckless Democrat-led government spending.

With Newsom’s spending there were areas where logic seemed absent. For example, look at California’s EV bus program. While Connecticut, Philadelphia, Alaska, and Minnesota turned away from electric buses due to myriads of problems, when buses caught fire in California and others simply melted in the sun, the state government doubled-down on stupidity and invested an additional $1.5 billion for 3,000 more EV buses. Eight months later the bus company went bankrupt after receiving billions of taxpayer dollars, leaving everyone standing around, once again saying, “We don’t know where the money went.” Again, the money was missing.

Another interesting way California spends money is giving taxpayer-funded health care to 700,000 illegal immigrants with Newsom making sure California’s state health insurance is covering sex-change operations for illegal aliens.

Note also the $31 billion fraud scandal at the state’s unemployment agency during the pandemic.

Newsom has sought to save money by seeking to end capital punishment in California, “citing statistics that California had spent $5 billion since 1978 to execute just 13 people” and falsely claiming it does not deter crime. How do you spend $5 billion executing 13 people? Could it be that the progressive legal process rewards criminals with lengthy and near-countless appeals?

Again, seeking to make money for the state, Newsom pushed the legalization of marijuana in California, contrasting marijuana to opioids, saying, “Unlike marijuana, opioids represent an addictive and harmful substance.” Spoken like a true pothead.

Now to his credit, Newsom is careful not to let just any bill cross his desk, for he has vetoed the bill to reduce penalties for jaywalking.

Let’s not forget they could reset Newsom to January 2025 with the Palisade fires, which burned over 23,448 acres, destroyed 6,837 structures, and killed at least 12 people. Newsom ordered an independent investigation after the hydrants ran dry, stating, “We need answers.” One answer Newsom would hope we would not find is his bragging about his state’s “largest [hydroelectric] dam removal [project] in U.S. history” to help “tribal fish flows,” forgetting about needing water to drink and put out fires. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Newsom’s “hair gel is interfering with his brain function.” Maybe the fires were caused by the illegal immigrant with the “flamethrower” or the arsonists riding around in a “fake firetruck” imitating firefighters, but actually setting fires. One of the arsonists in the firetruck was involved in a 1998 fire that the FBI called the “largest eco-related arson in history.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says, Newsom “ought to be tarred and feathered.”

So, to where is the Democrat party planning to reset Gavin Newsom? Maybe instead of worrying about RESETTING Newsom, they need to REJECT Newsom’s lack of leadership skills and EJECT knuckleheaded Newsom from ever serving in any political office again. Out of office he’ll be just fine, because all that money went somewhere.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.