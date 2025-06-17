The Two Americas Celebrate in the Street

Last weekend the Two Americas had their separate celebrations. One America celebrated the Army that George Washington assembled 250 years ago to fight the War of Independence against King George and his regal flunkeys. The Other America conducted thousands of mostly peaceful protests against the idea of Kingship.

So we are all agreed on one thing: No Kings! Although our Democratic friends elected Franklin Delano Roosevelt for President four consecutive times in the 1930s and 1940s until he died in office, just like a king. It was Gen. Washington, the hero of the Revolutionary War who could have been King, that declined the honor after winning the Revolutionary War. And then, after being elected twice as President of the United States, he declined to run for President for a third term.

What then should we think of the kingly nationwide injunctions of our unelected federal judges countermanding the executive orders of Donald Trump, democratically elected president of Our Democracy? Uneasy is the head that wears the crown of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Kingship, like many things, is in the eye of the beholder.

For instance, the Pearl Project has identified 198 separate Democratic organizations orchestrating Saturday's NO KINGS demonstrations. Can you spell A-s-t-r-o-t-u-r-f? Of those organizations, 141 are 501(c) non-profits. Where is Lois Lerner, who stood alone on the bridge defending Our Democracy to deny 501(c) status for the kingly Tea Party?

The thing I love about our beloved Democratic friends is that, because they fight for the Oppressed Peoples against the White ICE Oppressors, they cast themselves into the role of helpless victims when they conduct their astroturfed regime-approved mostly peaceful protests.

But the protesters at the NO KINGS events are not helpless victims; they are all middle class and educated class. Barely a former enslaved person to be seen. What are they thinking?

You know what? I am genuinely interested in how our liberal friends think. For instance, I walk almost every day by a house that has a handmade HANDS OFF! sign on the fence. On Friday, the householder was out mowing the lawn, so I asked her, all friendly like, what prompted the sign. She said got the idea from Indivisible:

Indivisible Project is a registered 501(c)(4). Indivisible Action is a Hybrid Political Action Committee. They are separate organizations.

And now, right next to the HANDS OFF! banner, she has two NO KINGS posters. Indivisible is also involved in NO KINGS. I forgot to ask her whether she would be at the peaceful protest or the Antifa riot.

But I understand how our liberal friends feel. They and theirs pretty well ran the table for over a century, and all was right with the world. Now, all of a sudden, Trumps and Farages -- and Melonis! -- and other would-be kings are coming out of the woodwork and shaking the foundations of the kingly liberal cathedral.

In the next regime experts will agree that today’s modern state was the most unjust and hegemonic state since Augustus Caesar. And here’s a bit of confirmation in a curious message from an anonymous gay civil servant in the UK.

Life as a civil servant in Whitehall means accepting the politically correct worldview without question and being thankful for it. Features of this include, as you might expect: ‘gender-neutral’ toilets; Pride flag lanyards; being expected to celebrate the Trans Day of Visibility; and pronouns listed in email signatures… The effect is to ‘inclusively’ ensure that only conformists are hired and promoted, and meanwhile to cancel any heretics who might not adhere to the general groupthink.

Now we understand how Sir Humphrey Appleby, of Yes, Minister, could get PM Liz Truss out of there in ten minutes flat.

Here’s another take, from a report contrasting the Army Parade and the NO KINGS protests. The NO KINGS protesters are mostly retirees, apparently, and one woman said:

"I'm just so scared. I'm 74 years old. I worry about everything. I just, I just am so scared and upset, and I don't -- I don't understand why people voted for this person."

Experts agree that old people -- especially older women -- are more inclined than younger adults to experience anxiety.

Never mind. Shakespeare knew it all, centuries ago:

All the world’s a march,

And all the men and women merely marchers;

They have their demos and their rallies;

And one person in xer time plays many parts,

Xer acts being seven ages. At first the infant,

Singing ancient social justice hymns to MLK;

And then the student with xer self-made sign

Astroturfing protest for a more just world

…

Last scene of all,

That ends this strange eventful history,

Is protest childishness and mere oblivion;

Sans signs, sans chant, sans mind, sans everything.

But I still have a question: why would any ruling class encourage its supporters to riot in the streets? What’s the point?

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Magic Studio