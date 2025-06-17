The "Summer of Love" of 2020 refers to the period of social unrest, protests, riots, and billions of dollars in property damage following the death of George Floyd that May.

It involved widespread demonstrations against law enforcement and perceived racial injustice, fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Screenshot The Last Refuge

Five years later, just a few weeks before summer officially begins, we are kicking off the “Summer of Cloward-Piven.”

Cloward-Piven is rarely mentioned by corporate media and is seldom heard from the lips of elected officials.

Instead, it is regarded as a conspiracy theory only discussed on A.M. talk radio by knuckle-dragging, white, heterosexual, Christian Trump supporters.

Oh, it’s real, but it’s just not discussed in polite and enlightened communities, much like COVID vaccine injuries, stolen elections, or the deep state.

Wikipedia offers a summary that includes the two Columbia University professors after whom the strategy is named.

The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. The strategy aims to utilize "militant anti-poverty groups" to facilitate a "political crisis" by overloading the welfare system via an increase in welfare claims, forcing the creation of a system of guaranteed minimum income and "redistributing income through the federal government."

Note the words “militant,” “crisis,” and “overloading.”

Are these terms applicable today, 60 years after the two Columbia professors outlined their plan to turn America into Cuba or the Soviet Union? They published their manifesto in the leftist publication, The Nation, in 1966, which I will summarize.

Cloward-Piven’s objective is chaos and turmoil, or in their words, “A massive drive to recruit the poor onto the welfare rolls.” This is followed by: “A federal program of income redistribution has become necessary to elevate the poor en masse from poverty.”

Is there a better recap of COVID, including lockdowns, closed businesses, schools, and churches, which required the ruling class to spend trillions of dollars they didn’t have to rectify the damage and destruction unleashed by the same ruling class that then tried to correct it?

In Cloward-Piven terms, a crisis is: “A publicly visible disruption in some institutional sphere.” How do they create such a crisis? “Crisis can occur spontaneously (e.g., riots) or as the intended result of tactics of demonstration and protest which either generate institutional disruption or bring unrecognized disruption to public attention.”

Last week, Los Angeles became the epicenter of the Summer of Cloward-Piven. Protests escalated into riots, causing property damage and assaults on law enforcement. These events were hardly spontaneous. Pallets of bricks arrived at strategic locations. Posters had been printed and were ready for use. Shock troops were mobilized, often through help wanted ads on Craigslist, generously paying “peaceful protesters” to burn cars and smash windows.

California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, did nothing but exacerbate the situation, blaming President Trump for their incompetence, reminiscent of their response to the Pacific Palisades fires last year.

Who are these spontaneous and peaceful protesters, impoverished immigrants fighting against “the man”?

Internet sleuth and CIA contractor Tony Seruga utilized GPS phone data to identify individuals waving Mexican and Palestinian flags last week in LA.

At least 309 of the devices appear to reside in $10+ million residences from Southern California’s Brentwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Malibu, Ranch Santa Fe, San Francisco, Palo Alto, to New York, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Maui, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, etc. And 79% of those fly private jets three or more times per year. They are very likely billionaire trust fund kids.

A bunch of spoiled, gender-confused, self-loathing rich kids.

They protest the issue of the day, whatever penetrates the toxic stew of Red Bull, antidepressants, hormones, and higher education Marxism sloshing around inside their skulls.

They claim the protests are about immigration, but that’s not how any of this began.

Peter Schweizer reported:

Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, revealed that the raids that sparked the violent LA riots were not for immigration purposes. Homan explained that the raids that took place in downtown Los Angeles on Friday were part of a criminal investigation into a money laundering scheme and cartel activity.' It wasn’t an immigration raid. It was to service of three criminal warrants at locations based on a large criminal conspiracy that ICE is investigating.

The mob just needed an excuse, and ICE serving warrants to criminals unrelated to illegal immigration was the trigger they needed.

As Professors Cloward and Piven prescribed, it was militants causing a political crisis to enable the importation of 40-50 million illegal aliens.

Some argue this is an exaggeration. Bear Stearns and Yale University analyzed and estimated that the figure is around 40 million. Government agencies and their media collaborators claim that the number is significantly lower, but these same groups consistently underestimate GDP and overestimate inflation when a Republican occupies the White House.

Regardless, the number is high enough to “overwhelm the welfare system,” Cloward-Piven style, by providing food, housing, medical care, education, phones, and other perks to tens of millions of illegal aliens.

Fortunately, President Donald Trump is unlike previous presidents who keep the borders open at the behest of the donor class, Wall Street Journal, and Chamber of Commerce, facilitating America’s decline while ensuring a steady supply of cheap labor. After all, wealthy Democrats and Republicans need their houses cleaned and their lawns mowed.

Democrats, media, and other leftist interest groups advocate for open borders and will go to great lengths to defend criminal illegal aliens, such as the infamous “Maryland Man” returning to the U.S. to face numerous charges of human trafficking.

How many of these illegal aliens are voting in U.S. elections for Democrats? Is that the reason Democrats want those here to stay and prefer keeping the borders open?

Americans are tired of this foreign invasion that is ruining American culture and lives, while politicians draft sternly worded letters and tap dance on Sunday morning talk shows, yet they do nothing else.

Until Trump, who is calling for the U.S. Marines to restore, as he frequently tweeted, “Law and Order.” What’s the alternative? The status quo?

Trump was elected, as he stated in a 2016 campaign speech, with a primary goal: “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People.”

And the American people support Trump.

The protesters are significantly trailing Trump in popularity. A YouGov poll of 4,200 adults found that “Americans are not backing the Los Angeles protests with only a third taking the side of those standing up against the ICE deportation raids.”

Trump has the support of America by a 2-to-1 margin. When it comes to accountability, California should take responsibility, and they dropped the ball.

When asked who should lead the response to the protests, 56 percent said it was the responsibility of state and local authorities, while 25 percent supported the federal government’s involvement.

Trump could certainly abandon L.A. and California to their own folly. After all, they voted for this by electing Newsom and Bass. However, Trump is acting as the responsible parent, setting boundaries for unruly, irresponsible, and self-destructive teenagers.

CNN also reluctantly reported that Trump’s net approval on immigration is now +1, compared to -21 in June 2017. Additionally, Trump’s overall approval in the Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll is 53% as of June 13.

Rasmussen Reports found that 57% of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Trump is standing up for America against the forces of chaos and destruction, led by those adhering to the decades-old Cloward-Piven strategy of fundamentally transforming America into a Marxist hellhole.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.