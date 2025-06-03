The Media’s Catch-22: Exposing Joe Biden Would Have Assured Trump’s Re-election

The legacy media finds itself in a dilemma of its own making. The depth and seriousness of Joe Biden’s mental and physical problems during his presidency are being exposed daily—ironically, much of it by the denizens of the legacy media as they feverishly attempt to absolve their culpability in keeping the American people in the dark about Biden’s unfolding mental and physical infirmities as well as what was really happening in the Oval Office. The net result of this disingenuous mea culpa will accelerate the already record downward spiral in the citizenry’s trust in the media.

During the 2020 campaign, it became increasingly obvious to anyone without an anti-Trump agenda that Biden was not mentally or physically capable of being President. But the legacy media, wallowing in its Trump Derangement Syndrome, made a fatal decision in choosing to obfuscate not only his mental and physical incapacities but his fifty-year history of corruption and mendacity.

Thereafter, the legacy media found itself in a quandary during Biden’s presidency. How were they to avoid looking like partisan prostitutes if they started asking the obvious questions about Biden’s cognitive ability to be president while continuing to downplay Joe Biden’s corruption and failures?

Pinocchio media image created using AI.

They effectively decided to double down on their obfuscation strategy as they knew that by exposing Biden’s myriad health and ethical issues, they would trigger the public’s inevitable comparison between Trump and Biden, as well as between the presidents’ families, their mental acuity, their physical fitness, and their accomplishments. This was a comparison that would result in the effective exoneration and rehabilitation of Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s entrance into the political arena, the legacy media have relentlessly accused him of being unscrupulous and vile, an existential threat to the nation, and someone who deserves to be imprisoned. These so-called journalists knew that if they exposed Joe Biden, they could no longer demonize Trump if he decided to run for the presidency in 2024, essentially guaranteeing a Trump victory.

Thus, there evolved an unwritten consensus among the legacy media and their fellow-travelers in the Biden White House to obfuscate Biden’s escalating mental incapacity by accusing the opposition of lying and misinformation while ignoring the results of any investigations into Biden’s long history of malfeasance.

The legacy media, beginning in 2016, had far too much invested in the demonization of Donald Trump to allow him any avenue to reclaim the presidency.

A month before Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, Politico Magazine featured an article full of absurd innuendos and breathtaking assumptions entitled: “Trump Could be the Most Corruptible President Ever.” Within ten months after his inauguration, Newsweek unabashedly proclaimed to the nation that the Trump Administration was already the most corrupt in American history.

Unsurprisingly, by the end of his term, the legacy media and left-wing “historians” declared that Donald Trump was not only the most corrupt president in American history but, per The Atlantic, also the worst.

The New York Times, in a hyperbolic October 2020 editorial, pleaded with the public to vote for Joe Biden “and return the country to a more peaceful, stable and respectful form of self-governance,” and accused Trump of “rampant corruption, celebrations of violence, gross negligence with people’s health and incompetence—the worst American president in modern history.”

Accordingly, during the 2020 campaign, the Daily Kos proclaimed that it was in the nation’s vital interest to replace Trump with the “decent, honest, and honorable” Joe Biden. Per the Santa Cruz Sentinel, Biden has the “experience and character” to rescue the nation and restore “decency and honor” in the White House. Further, CNN unequivocally stated that Joe Biden had the mental and physical stamina to serve as president, and it was a false, vile, political attack to say otherwise.

Within a matter of a few months into Biden’s term, alternative media outlets, soon to be joined by a Republican House in 2023, began exposing the criminal depths of the Biden family corruption and Joe’s potentially treasonous activities.

Nonetheless, the legacy media steadfastly chose to limit any exposure of Biden’s career-long penchant for selling his political office for personal gain. They refused to cover the stories and blamed whatever malfeasance was exposed on others, such as his son, Hunter. Additionally, they accused Republicans and the alternative media of lying and peddling misinformation while continuing to obfuscate Biden’s personal history.

Why did they need to obscure Joe Biden’s personal history? They could not continue to deny the revelations of Biden’s corruption if it were general knowledge that his malfeasance and the “Biden Family Enterprise” began almost immediately after Joe Biden was first sworn in as a Senator in 1973. In August of 2019, British-based Politico International, in a lengthy article, traced the beginning of the venal “Biden Family Enterprise” back to 1973, Joe’s first year in the Senate.

It was while Joe Biden was vice president that the floodgates opened and what was a domestic influence-peddling business expanded globally into Ukraine, China, Russia, and Kazakhstan, among other nations. The layers of greed and unabashed willingness to sell access to the second-highest office in the country were mind-boggling. The most egregious examples were five deals with the Communist Chinese and the subsequent payments to Hunter Biden and the Biden family valued at $31 million.

For over five decades, the legacy media and virtually all of Washington, D.C., knew about Joe Biden’s corruption and penchant for being a serial fabulist as well as a compulsive liar.

The legacy media and the Democrat party did everything possible to avoid the full exposure of the decades of corruption within the “Biden Family Enterprise.” As long as there was the possibility that Donald Trump would again run for the presidency, they were determined to avoid the inevitable comparison between Donald Trump and his family and Joe Biden and his family.

Over the course of his presidency, Biden’s mental and physical issues became impossible to ignore and increasingly obvious to most American people. However, once committed to obfuscating Biden’s accelerating mental decline, the legacy media, acting as mindless robots, continued to unquestioningly regurgitate all the White House talking points excusing any gaffe, stumble, or incoherence by Biden.

Since 2019, the legacy media have been complicit in the cover-up of Biden’s rapidly declining mental state and the reality that, once in office, he would not be capable of being the president. A cabal of leftists in the White House wielding an autopen and manipulating Biden’s speeches and appearances turned out to be the de facto president.

The denizens of the Washington-based legacy media were well aware that this cabal was the de facto president, but they purposefully chose to put the country and its citizens in severe jeopardy rather than potentially help Trump and the Republicans in 2024.

No number of books written by these co-conspirators, public displays of contrition, or claims of ignorance will mitigate the reality that the legacy media were chiefly responsible for the disastrous state of affairs in the United States when the Biden presidency came to an end. They are not only anti-American but no longer trustworthy, and as such, they should be relegated to the ash bin of history.