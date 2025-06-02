The Fracturing of the Marxist Democrat Party

Recently, the old guard within the Democrat party and their allies in the legacy media have been beset with analysis paralysis while trying to figure out what has happened to the party in light of Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in 2024 and what can be done to win in 2028.

The answer to both questions is straightforward and simple. The Democrat party is irreversibly and overwhelmingly dominated by its most radical element, the Marxists, who are an avowedly antisemitic, racist, despotic, and anti-American faction that can no longer hide in the shadows after the 2020 and 2024 election cycles. Thus, the Democrat party’s fracturing is now inevitable as the vast majority of Americans will never acquiesce to the United States being governed by a Marxist cabal.

Image created using Grok AI.

The largest group underpinning the Democrat party has been and still consists of credulous, patronizing, and narcissistic self-declared liberals who, in their naiveté, willfully allied themselves with far-left radicals to maintain their power status. While living in their cocoons among the likeminded, they chose to ignore and, therefore, gave their de facto imprimatur to the Marxists’ infiltration of the Democrat party, including the Marxists’ declared intention to transform America, by any means possible, into a Marxist “paradise” that will, ironically, devour these same liberal elites.

In the United States, the current iteration of Marxists began their ascendancy into the nation’s mainstream when they insinuated themselves into the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, as well as into the post-secondary education establishment. Thus, an army of indoctrinated Marxists was unleashed to infiltrate federal and state government bureaucracies, along with the primary target, the Democrat party.

These radicals, thanks to the presidency of their fellow-traveler, Barack Obama, and their control of the White House during the Biden presidency, have achieved a position of dominance within the nation’s cultural and entertainment establishments and are in command of one of the nation’s two major political parties.

The transformation the Marxist radicals seek will subsume their liberal allies, as there is no room in the structure they are building for the elites, their wealth, and their unfettered and hedonistic lifestyles. While some have awakened to this reality, the vast swath of self-described progressives and liberals, in their psychotic hatred of Donald Trump, have chosen to remain blissfully oblivious. Thus, the Marxist radicals have had power far beyond their numbers.

Their power was on display when they, together with the liberal elites, orchestrated a massively fraudulent election in 2020 (the scale of which can never be repeated) as well as four years of being the de facto president during the Biden Administration. While the party establishment foolishly chose Joe Biden as the vehicle to defeat Donald Trump, the Marxist faction knew that they could, with their moles and allies in the White House, further transform the United States, hidden behind the façade of a blackmailable, senescent, incompetent, and incoherent Joe Biden.

By 2024, the Marxists in charge of the Biden White House had succeeded in creating a nation drowning in debt, suffering from rampant inflation, undergoing an invasion of 15-20 million illegal immigrants, chaffing under an illicit two-tier justice system, enduring unconstrained government spending, and beset with self-induced international chaos. By October of 2023, 78% of Americans said the nation was heading in the wrong direction.

It was not only economic and governmental factors that caused this record polling result but also the Marxist cabal’s determination, with the tacit approval of the liberal elites, to upend America’s unique open society through unfettered mass illegal immigration and the incitement of racial animosity and antisemitism..

The racist outlook of the current mélange of Marxist-inspired activists and narcissists is little different from Karl Marx’s openly expressed racism. As a means of triggering potential violence and the need for a police state, these same Marxists within the Democrat party have been actively promoting societal strife by provoking anti-white racism among the black community, which, like Marx, they view as gullible, ignorant pawns.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Marxists are also virulently antisemitic. They are fully onboard with Karl Marx’s unequivocal belief that Jews are part and parcel of the oppressor class that must be eradicated. Marx, in an 1844 essay entitled On the Jewish Question, argued that in the final analysis, the emancipation of the Jews is the emancipation of mankind from the Jews. In other words, Jews can only become free when, as Jews, they no longer exist.

Further amplifying his overriding and overt racism, in a letter Marx wrote to his co-author and friend Frederich Engels in 1879, Marx described one guest at a resort he was visiting as a “Jewish ni**er.” This was a vile racist epithet Marx often used in his writings and conversations, as documented by Diane B. Paul in an essay published in The Journal of the History of Ideas (1981).

Many on the far left unabashedly celebrated Hamas’s October 7, 2023, premeditated slaughter of over 1,200 men, women, and children in Israel. A majority of the American citizenry, including many among the liberal elites, were shocked, not only to see the vast number of people on university campuses and throughout the nation celebrating and supporting Hamas but also how lackadaisically Democrat party leaders responded to these demonstrations.

America began to awaken to the depth of indoctrination, racism, and antisemitism that is not only rampant in academia but, more importantly, due to the Marxist control of the party, has a home within the Democrat party.

Not content to upend American society, the Marxists in the United States, under the banner of the Democrat party, are also determined to destroy the culture by attacking and undermining this nation’s core values.

The constitutionally protected rights of free speech and religious freedom and the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms have been the primary targets of this onslaught. Using governmental power to censor speech, the promotion of transgenderism and child mutilation, the sole-minded focus to outlaw private gun ownership, the ongoing denigration of Christianity and Judaism, and the alliance with the entertainment establishment to promote deviancy and immorality are all part of the grand plan to fracture the United States and increase the susceptibility of the bulk of the citizenry into accepting a permanent one-party Marxist/socialist central government.

Unlike the Democrat party during the twentieth century, when the foundational tenet promoted a hybrid form of socialism within a unique American governance and economic structure, the current iteration is wholly committed to the repeatedly failed tenets of core Marxism and the belief that this end justifies the means.

Donald Trump’s awe-inspiring 2024 victory under extraordinarily difficult circumstances and his four-year agenda to make America great again have fully exposed and shone a spotlight on the Marxist takeover of the Democrat party. They also revealed that the American people do not want to be shackled under the yoke of a Marxist cabal.

The Marxist Democrat party can no longer hide or obfuscate its role in undermining the United States over the past twenty-five years. All the closed-door meetings, grandiose pronouncements, and action plans by the Democrat party hierarchy will not mitigate the reality that the party cannot continue as structured and will ultimately fracture.