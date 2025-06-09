The Doomsday-Plot-Dots Congress Refuses to Connect

While there is no record of how many bills have passed the U.S. Senate without any opposition, it is undoubtedly a rarity. Obviously, for this to happen, an issue must be straightforward and clearly understood by all to be in the best interests of the country. One of the only times such a vote was successfully cast on a major national security issue was the day after Pearl Harbor as the senate voted 82-0 to declare war against Japan. The total would have probably been greater had all senators been present for the vote.

History tells us there was an earlier time as well when politicians were able to put their differences aside to cast a unanimous vote on a defense bill in the best interests of our country.

It was 1794 and, following the U.S. defeat of the British in 1783, the Barbary pirates were attacking American shipping and enslaving the crews. In 1786, then-U.S. minister to France—Thomas Jefferson—met with the Barbary minister in London to negotiate a treaty.

Jefferson was told by the Barbary minister that, as Muslims, it was their right to attack and enslave non-believers and the U.S. would, therefore, have to pay a tribute. Having no navy, the U.S. agreed to an annual tribute of $25,000. However, by 1794, the Senate had had enough and voted unanimously to fund construction of six ships to start the U.S. Navy. Thus, in 1805, a much more confident President Jefferson stopped paying the tribute, defeating the pirates after they declared war against the U.S.

In 1794, our Senate worked the way it was designed to work. Recognizing an active threat to the U.S. would not make it go away, necessitating action by Congress to confront it, and the Senate did so—arming itself with a navy capable of neutralizing such a threat.

Unfortunately, Congress today lacks the qualities of our Founding Fathers. Our politicians are incapable of recognizing an obvious threat to the nation and addressing it, regardless of politics. This is despite an incident reported to have occurred last year, providing yet one more “dot” to be connected to substantiate the game plan China masterminded in 2003 to achieve the destruction of America. Congress fails to connect these dots, blinded by political motivations rather than our best interests.

While the incident occurred in 2024, charges against those involved were just recently filed. Two Chinese nationals, Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were caught smuggling a “dangerous biological pathogen” into the U.S. Liu attempted to smuggle the fungus, known as Fusarium graminearum, through Detroit’s airport, allegedly to study it at a University of Michigan lab where his girlfriend, Jian, worked. The fungus is capable of creating a plant disease that destroys wheat, barley, maize, and rice. The two individuals have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods, false statements, and visa fraud.

But this is not an isolated event. And it all began twenty-two years ago as a gleam in the eye of a Chinese defense minister.

In 2003, a secret meeting was held–the message of which was unknowingly recorded. Numerous members of the Chinese Communist Party were addressed by Defense Minister General Chi Hoatian. He laid bare his diabolical doomsday plan for America.

It was not a conventional war against the U.S. that Chi advocated, or a nuclear one, saying, “Only by using non-destructive weapons that can kill many people will we be able to reserve America for ourselves.” He praised the “rapid development of modern biological technology and new bioweapons” that China had made, claiming it is such weaponry that must be further developed, “cleaning up America.” And, solving the “issue of America” is key to solving all other issues.

Thus, Chi sought to kill Americans biologically in order to preserve their land for China’s colonization.

Chi noted that China still needed America for “their capital and technology.” So, he continued, in conducting its foreign affairs with America, it is important to put on,

[A] smiling face in order to please them…The United States is the most successful country in the World today. Only after we have learned all of its useful experiences can we replace it in the future. Even though we are presently imitating the American tone ‘China and the United States rely on each other’…we must not forget that the history of our civilization repeatedly has taught us that one mountain does not allow two tigers to live together.

There are two other dots that can now be linked to Chi’s speech.

First, we know that COVID-19 was leaked by China’s Wuhan research lab in late 2019. While the leak was probably accidental, it raises the issue of China’s involvement in gain-of-function development, giving an animal virus the capability of jumping to humans. And, with China’s focus on DNA, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that human transference could be made race-specific. After all, Beijing has amassed the largest genomic holdings in the world.

Second, further suggesting Chi’s plan may be in the works was the discovery in 2023 of a secret Chinese bio lab in Reedley, California, located near a military airbase. The building contained 900 genetically engineered mice which had been engineered to catch and carry COVID-19. Investigators also discovered blood, tissue and Ebola samples as well as thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids. The lab was owned by a Chinese national with the addresses of authorized agent offices either vacant or unverifiable in China. It appears nothing was done to further investigate the building’s unlicensed activities.

Despite the dots that are out there suggesting a Chinese doomsday scenario awaits America, Democrats opt to play party politics rather than act in the best interests of the country. This was vividly demonstrated in Arizona recently.

China has been buying up vast amounts of land in the U.S. Arizona’s Republican majority legislature proposed a bill to limit Chinese ownership to safeguard the state’s “military, commercial and agricultural assets” from risk of “foreign espionage and sabotage,” possibly leading to national security threats. Passed by the legislature, Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed it, claiming the bill was “ineffective at counter-espionage and does not directly protect our military assets.’’ As this would have been a start to banning Chinese land acquisition in the state, Hobbs ridiculously chose to act politically against the Republican majority rather than in America’s best interests.

Chi retired the same year he gave his 2003 speech. He is still alive today at age 95, perhaps motivated by the desire to see his doomsday plan become a reality.

Over two centuries ago, we were blessed to have patriots serving in Congress who acted solely in the nation’s best interests. Today, we have a Congress incapable of doing so—instead choosing to act purely based on political priorities.

Image generated by AI.