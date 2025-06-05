The British Establishment Has Ferociously Attacked Britain

Until very recently, Britain was inhabited almost exclusively by white Europeans. First, the Celts, then the Germanic tribes who became the English, and then the closely related Vikings. Our DNA was more or less settled by 900 AD. A smattering of others came over the next thousand years; Norman descendants of Vikings in 1066, and then a tiny number of Jews, Huguenots, African or Asian individuals associated with Britain’s empire, and even escaped slaves from the USA. But these were few and rapidly assimilated, becoming British and part of our island story.

Our ancestors fought off invaders, invaded other countries, survived plagues, built cathedrals, wrote the Magna Carta, and started the Industrial Revolution. We shared a common language, values, a strong sense of identity, and an even stronger sense of humour and national pride.

Britain, a trading nation that absent-mindedly built an empire, was never a nation of immigrants, unlike the USA. In 1951, over 99% of the fifty million British were white. Now, of seventy million, almost 20% are non-white.

What began as a trickle of immigrants in the 1950s became a torrent in the 1990s. Successive governments encouraged mass immigration by saying that there was a labour shortage, and that immigrants would “enrich” our society, take jobs that native Britons didn’t want, and would integrate into the British way of life.

It was all lies.

There was no labour shortage, just a shortage of cheap labour. Mass immigration has driven wages down but caused crime to soar. Integration is discouraged by the insane multiculturalist ideology. Rather than expecting immigrants to become British, we must adapt to them, celebrate diversity, accept different customs, even legal systems, all in the name of multiculturalism.

Anyone who objects is smeared as a racist. We are told that our history is shameful, for we are the devil’s spawn who invented slavery and plundered other people’s lands. Our children are taught that being white is something to be ashamed of. Britain’s leading role in ending the slave trade, and the fact that Africans were sold into slavery by African chiefs, are, of course, never mentioned.

The people were never asked. There was no democratic mandate, no vote, no debate. It was all imposed on a reluctant people by a malevolent, alien establishment intent on the destruction of national feeling and the nation state. Government policy has been designed accordingly.

Immigration is in the hundreds of thousands. Woke multiculturalism has reached new heights of insanity, where men can become women on a whim. Net zero and punitive levels of taxation are destroying the economy. The result is catastrophic and likely to get worse. Many believe serious violence, even civil war, is inevitable.

Many no longer recognise the country they grew up in, and in some places, no longer even feel welcome in it. Most large cities have areas where the native British are a minority, and you will not hear English spoken. Churches are converted to mosques, and British customs are trashed by government, local and national, lest they offend immigrants—and to assist eroding national identity.

In what has come to symbolise multicultural Britain, the scandal of the rape gangs is especially shameful. Vulnerable young white girls, some as young as twelve, many in the ‘care’ of local authorities, were repeatedly raped and worse by gangs of mainly Pakistani Muslim men. This went on for years. People who complained to the authorities were silenced. Fathers who tried to rescue their daughters were arrested. And the whole government, police, and the media establishment, which had long known what was going on, did all they could to cover it up.

One member of parliament, a female Pakistani Muslim, retweeted and liked a message that said, “Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths for the good of diversity.” (She deleted the retweet, with a spokesman saying it was “a genuine accident.”)

It took brave citizens like Tommy Robinson, Britain’s foremost political prisoner, to bring what has been happening to light. For doing so, he is being relentlessly persecuted.

The murder of three young girls at a dance class by the son of a Rwandan immigrant, recently converted to Islam, resulted in widespread white working-class rioting across the North of England. The government’s response? To lie about the murderer, claim that the riots were instigated by a non-existent ‘far right,’ and launch a ferocious assault on free speech, including jailing people for three years for posting comments it disapproved of.

Anti-British, pro-terrorist (Hamas) demonstrators calling for Jews to be killed are protected by the police, who often attack and arrest pro-Israel and pro-Jewish counterdemonstrators. They ignore real crime but trawl social media looking for ‘hate speech,’ including ‘non-crime hate speech,‘ which is ‘legal but harmful.’ And people—exclusively white patriots—are jailed and harassed in an attempt to intimidate the rest into silence. But this is not working. It is fanning the flames to almost white heat.

Also symbolic of the chasm between the British people and the Globalist Establishment is immigration, especially illegal immigration. Hundreds of illegal immigrants arrive on our south coast every day, assisted by the British and French governments. At a time when the government says it cannot afford to assist pensioners with winter heating and is taking ever more in tax and cutting essential services to the bone, these illegals, almost all young men, are put into four-star hotels at taxpayer’s expense and given everything they want; free medical and dental care, telephones, even free driving lessons and trips to football games. Naturally, this causes massive resentment.

And the government’s response? A crackdown on free speech to stifle criticism. Britain, the home of liberty and democracy, now has more political prisoners than Russia, all arrested, charged, and found guilty by judges, never a jury, under opaque and repressive laws. It is common now for a person who says something critical of Islam to get a stiffer jail sentence than a sex offender.

Britain, like other Globalist-ruled countries in Europe, is no longer a democracy. It is an autocracy being dragged screaming and kicking down the Road to Serfdom by an arrogant elite. The result is alienation, anger, and, increasingly, violence. When the bonds of a nation are weakened, when the cultural glue that holds a society together is mocked and dismantled, tribalism and conflict fill the void. No society in history has survived by endlessly importing people from alien cultures while demonising its own.

We are reaching a breaking point. The Starmer government is positively hated, its ratings are at historic lows. Few trust the government, the media, the judiciary, the police, or any other organ of the State. Some think that the Establishment is trying to provoke violence, so that it can introduce further restrictions on freedom.

Everybody knows the solution: immigration must be drastically reduced; assimilation must be a requirement; British history must be taught with pride; the British people must have the final say over their future, and true democracy restored.

The Establishment will not retreat, but there are glimmers of hope: the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, President Trump’s displeasure at the rise of censorship, and the rising awareness and anger of the British people. We will win in the end, but we need to ensure that there is a nation worth having when we do.

Tom Armstrong is a working-class lad from North East England, dismayed at how his country is being deliberately destroyed. He currently edits the magazine Free Speech Backlash.