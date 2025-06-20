Slave Labor Won’t Save America

Compromised communist and current Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass, recently told paid propagandist Dana Bash on the Communist News Network that there are “entire sectors of our economy that cannot function without immigrant labor.” By “immigrant labor,” the Castro-loving Bass means illegal alien labor.

It is certainly not the first time a Democrat politician has argued that foreign workers are essential for the success of America’s economy, but when an L.A. mayor delivers that message as if it were a matter-of-fact truth, a real reporter might follow up with this question: You mean, the only way for a large number of businesses to remain solvent is for them to break America’s employment laws?

To be sure, employing illegal aliens means that crimes are being committed. If an illegal alien uses fake identification documents, an American citizen is most likely the victim of identity theft. If a business knowingly hires an illegal alien, then it is violating numerous federal laws and Internal Revenue Service regulations. If a business ignores minimum wage laws, employment regulations, workplace safety rules, and insurance mandates, then it is breaking state laws, too.

In other words, when commie Mayor Bass tells CNN that America’s economy runs on illegal immigration, she is nonchalantly informing the network’s declining viewership that breaking the law is the only way for “entire sectors” to survive. Her admission won’t shock most Americans, but it should.

Black markets are economic transactions that disregard existing law. In a developed society with a fair and just legal system, robust protections for private property, and cultural mores that include respect for the rule of law, black markets represent a small portion of that society’s total economy. Where laws are numerous and selectively enforced, private property is routinely confiscated, and law-abiding behavior is derided as “for the chumps,” then black markets flourish.

In absolute dollar terms, the U.S. supports the second largest shadow economy in the world. It’s estimated to be worth at least $1.4 trillion each year. It could be much higher. Although America’s black market has often been pegged at somewhere between 5% and 15% of its gross domestic product, those numbers depend upon manipulated statistics — including the oft-used political falsehood that the illegal immigrant population in the U.S. has stayed flat at ten million for over thirty years.

When state and federal agencies ignore identity fraud (under the Obama and Biden administrations, the IRS did not notify citizens when there was reason to believe that illegal aliens were using their social security numbers), aid and abet illegal immigration, and willfully manipulate crime and residency statistics to hide the real size of the foreign population living inside the U.S., it is reasonable to assume that America’s black market is substantially larger than current estimates.

When prominent Democrats tell network news hosts that “entire sectors” of the American economy will crumble unless they are allowed to continue breaking the law, government officials are essentially claiming that the whole economic system rests atop a rotten shadow economy whose elimination would collapse everything. Consider how fragile America’s economy must be if its continued survival depends upon flagrant lawbreaking.

In the U.S. and throughout the West, society is rapidly cleaving into hostile coalitions that speak different political languages. When it comes to discussions of illegal immigration in America, Democrats routinely express some belief that only illegal immigrants will do the “dirty jobs” of the nation. If President Trump is successful in deporting millions of illegal immigrants, these Democrats argue, there will be no-one left to pick crops, work in factories, build homes, cut grass, clean pools, dust furniture, or look after the children. Essentially, Democrats advance a position that any job that they deem menial — especially those jobs requiring physical exertion — should be reserved for illegal immigrants.

To the ears of Republicans and other non-leftists, this kind of reasoning sounds horrifically racist. Hearing Democrats defend these illegal hiring practices is particularly astonishing because Democrats have spent the last sixty years defining themselves as a political association dedicated to fighting racism. Nothing says, “We’re here to fight white supremacy,” like a party of middle and upper class professionals who demand cheap brown labor.

The truth is that tens of millions of American citizens — of all races — would be happy to be gainfully employed doing physical labor. One of the persistent lies propagated over the last century is that people with brains avoid skilled trades and that people with so-called “professional careers” know what’s best for everyone else.

As someone who has been around farmers, laborers, academics, lawyers, doctors, and government hotshots, I can tell you that this intellectual separation is just not real. I have learned as much in a field under the baking sun as I have in a classroom, and I’ve known tinkerers and repairmen more clever than surgeons and engineers. When Democrats demand jobs for “brown people,” they reveal their own class prejudices and misguided belief that high-class people with prestigious titles but few skills naturally know more than regular people without titles but with many skills.

In my experience, groupthink is endemic among white-collar professionals — especially among professors, journalists, writers, and other so-called “intellectuals.” To find creative freethinkers, one must venture far from the university campus and meet people whose minds have not yet been infected by manufactured consent and political correctness. A lot of those people are perfectly comfortable doing dirty jobs for a living.

There are plenty of American citizens willing to do the jobs currently being done by illegal aliens. What Democrats don’t like is that hiring Americans means that their supply of artificially cheap labor disappears. When minimum wage laws, employer regulations, and taxation are enforced, it becomes much more expensive to pay other people to clean your home, care for your lawn, and take care of your children. When competitive market wages replace black market wages, the true cost of a century of inflation cannot be hidden behind discounts from slave-like labor.

Thirty years ago, grocery stores, fast-food restaurants, and lawn care companies primarily employed teenagers. Every worker in a McDonald’s had zits, and the manager was usually going to college. Now adults do all those jobs. What changed? NAFTA and other international “trade deals” (including Bill Clinton’s normalization of trade relations with communist China) exported America’s manufacturing and industrial jobs to foreign competitors and adversaries. With millions of jobs disappearing in the space of a decade, adults grabbed the entry-level positions that teenaged workers once held.

While this slaughter in the job market took place, white-collar professionals assured Americans that exporting jobs would lower inflation and therefore consumer costs. Prices did hold…for a while. But continuous money printing and spending ensured that inflation could not be hidden forever. Now fast-food meals cost fifteen dollars, and there’s talk of twenty- or thirty-dollar minimum hourly wages.

How have white-collar professionals responded to these steady price increases? They have simply flooded the nation with illegal aliens and adopted a slave-labor-like system for themselves. Regular Americans might have trouble finding jobs or paying bills, but those with the resources to break the law without suffering the consequences have found a workaround. They even have the audacity to virtue-signal about their love for “undocumented” slaves — er, I mean, migrants — while condemning those of us who object to demographic replacement.

When Democrats claim that the economy can’t survive without slave labor, they are indicting their own tax-and-spend policies that have depreciated the value of the dollar and sunk the nation into forty trillion dollars of debt. Eventually, even slavery won’t keep costs down. What happens next? American workers will have to take their country back.

Image via Max Pixel.