Should We Deplorables have a ‘No Walmart Day?’

Seventy-six-year-old Walmart heiress, Christy Walton, promoted the “No Kings Day” protest, while the rest of the nation enjoyed a Washington, D.C. military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which happened to fall on President Trump’s birthday.

Walton is part of America’s affluent white female liberals, or AWFLS, opposing President Trump. Christy Walton “contributed nothing to earn her $17 billion fortune” except marry “a son of Walmart founder John T. Walton” and inherit “his wealth after he died in a plane crash in 2005.”

Spending money from Walmart sales, Walton purchased a full-page color ad, in the June 8 Sunday edition of The New York Times to promote the protests, calling for “protesters to ‘mobilize’ against the King (Trump) on Saturday,” June 14. Walton’s ad stated,

We are a people of principle and honor. We honor our commitments and stand by our allies. We defend against aggression by dictators. We uphold and defend the Constitution. We care for our children and veterans. We respect our neighbors and trading partners. We support a healthy national and international economy, community, and environment. We are the world leader trusted to uphold the stability of the rule of law. We are the people of the United States of America. The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale. Our government is of the people, by the people, for the people.

The bottom of the ad reads “Paid for by Christy Walton… the views represented here are solely those of Christy Walton.”

The “No Kings Day” website states, “In America, we don’t do kings… They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans [illegal aliens?], disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.” What is odd is that this statement sounds like they are describing the Democrat party, but warped supporters mistakenly aim their rhetoric at President Trump.

Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump, posted this from X:

Boycott Walmart! The Walmart heiress subsidizes insurrection. Next up peaceful protest outside all of their stores to encourage people not to shop there. Essentially what the left-wing stooges did to Tesla. Let’s go.

Walmart officially made the following statement concerning Christy Walton’s ad:

We condemn violence, including when it’s directed toward law enforcement, and the damaging of property. As a company with associates and customers in the Los Angeles region, we remain focused on their safety and that of impacted communities. The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart.

While these things might be true concerning Walton, it should be noted that the Walton family owns 45% of the Walmart stock shares. Perhaps someone in the family should explain to her who bought the supper that she ate last night, or the breakfast she ate this morning, and who paid for her house. Finances from Walmart shoppers bought these items, most of whom are Republicans.

What is most hypocritical about Christy Walton proclaiming Trump a king is looking at the Walton-Walmart dynasty. Walmart’s known for tyrannical, dictatorial, and kingly business practices. While it’s true the giant retailer offers low prices, these low prices come with a high cost. Walmart is accused of applying relentless pressure, crushing companies it does business with, forcing them to send jobs overseas, causing some to ask: Are we shopping our way straight to the unemployment line?

While Walmart’s slogan is “Save money. Live better,” there is a phenomenon known as “the Walmart Effect” where the presence of one of the 4,700 Walmart stores in the U.S. with their immense buying power, hurts smaller companies, often putting them out of business, lowers wages for local workers, and affects suppliers who have to drive down production cost to sell to Walmart. There’s even a list of the “top 10 ways Walmart destroys U.S. manufacturing jobs.”

What’s more disturbing is that as of 2023, Walmart is also tyrannically dictating their business “ethics” with stores in Botswana, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Tanzania, Uganda, Puerto Rico, and Zambia continuing its negative effects on local merchants, even destroying archeological sites to build their parking lots.

In 2015 Chinese labor cost “hit 61% of U.S. cost, compared to 17% of the U.S. levels 15 years ago.” Over 5,000 Chinese enterprises have contracts with Walmart.

On March 11, 2025 “Walmart was reportedly warned not to shift the cost of U.S. tariffs to Chinese suppliers,” who according to Bloomberg “are already grappling with ‘razor-thin’ profit margins and there is no room for more cuts.”

Could Trump’s tariffs on China have prompted a response from Christy Walton with her being concerned that her net worth could possibly slide from $17 billion to $16.5 billion next year?

What’s sad is that Christy Walton’s “No King Day” boondoggle did have terrible effects. People died. In Portland, OR at the “No Kings Day” protest multiple police officers were injured when the mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades, and threw rocks at law enforcement. At the Salt Lake City, UT, “No Kings Day” riot, a gunman fired shots and a man was killed. Then in Tim Walz’s state of Minnesota, a maniacal killer with premeditated attack plans, shot and killed a Democrat state representative and her husband, after just having shot a Democrat senator and his wife. Imbeciles like Sen. Alex Padilla, D-CA, tried to blame the shootings on President Trump. The only problem with Padilla’s imbecilic statement is that there were “No Kings Day” flyers in the killer’s car.

Would these things have happened without a “No Kings Day”? Probably not. While moronic Democrat politicians tried to smack the blame of these deaths on Trump, the truth is, the blame lies with Christy Walton and people like her.

To whom much is given, much is required. While I would not expect megalomaniacs who think they are god to understand this, like George Soros, in Christy’s case, she seems oblivious to the consequences of her unthinking actions.

It’s worthy to note in partisan donations, the Walton family favors Republicans over Democrats “by greater than 13-to-1.” Perhaps one of the Walton family members should school Christy on where her money comes from.

The good news is that boycotts can be effective. When godless heathens don’t understand morals, don’t understand right and wrong, aren’t interested in the good of our nation, you can still get their attention — by stopping the money flow.

Image from Grok.