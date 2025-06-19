Selling Communism At The Fast Food Outlet

Some things you just can’t make up. I go to my local McDonald’s twice a year to eat some unhealthy food. I was sitting there the other day eating my Big Mac, and I noticed at the next table three women and one man discussing life in America under the thumb of white oppressors. I’m famously half deaf, so I missed some things, but here’s some of what I gleaned.

1. No one should be forced to work in such a rich country to live. If you want to work, it should be a choice, not a requirement.

2. George Soros (no mention was made of his son, who now runs things) is another one of those white do-gooders who amount to nothing more than useful idiots that we’ll dispose of in due time.

3. Capitalistic endeavors are all bully versus servant relationships and are demeaning to the point that capitalism can never be reformed.

4. Black liberation is only a matter of time as the white power structure crumbles before our eyes.

Before I left, I noticed pamphlets and an open tablet on the table, which I assumed was for signing up. And, just before I departed, the older woman’s last statement finally made sense for what I was observing when she disclosed that she was an organizer for the American Communist Party and was recruiting members right here in small-town America!

Do they still do that? I guess so! Her three targets held laser-focused attention (in between munching nugget bites) as she laid out the world according to world communism, simplified the problems young people find so intractable, revealed half-truths, explained why they would never live in a big house and have a cool car, free internet and told them whom they should hate and ultimately target for these outrages laid at the feet of capitalism. My take was that they were pointing the finger at all those white devils who want to put black people back in chains, keeping them in their place.

I am sure I missed more as they were there when I arrived and still going strong as I left. Who knew Karl Marx and Chicken McNuggets were a thing?

Truthfully, while I’m pretty sure there isn’t a communist cell at my local McDonald’s, she sure as heck was trying to put something like that together. I went home, told my wife what I’d seen, and pondered how to put it into perspective. Meanwhile, I flipped on Fox and then CNN (they have better news coverage on rapidly developing situations) and viewed three rapidly developing stories that have tacit connections:

A. The ongoing Israel-Iran war

B. The “No Kings” demonstrations

C. The massive and ultimately successful manhunt for Vance Boelter, accused of killing and wounding several Democratic political figures in Minnesota with yet unknown motives.

All three of the above stories are connected to my communist organizer’s rantings through a simple and easy-to-understand premise: People can be misled by manipulating facts, emotions, and animosities to do things that don’t make sense.

Iran believed it could hold off Israel and the U.S. long enough to get the bomb so that it could wipe Israel off the face of the Earth in a single blinding flash. It believed this because the Gaza “genocide” narrative made Israel look weak and isolated.

“No Kings” is an attempt to delegitimize laws against a lot of things that stand in the way of the progressives, particularly illegal immigration. Because they can’t say that out loud, rioters and protesters frame the debate as Trump’s vanity and thirst for power.

Given how little we still know about Boetler, every response to him is driven by guesses and emotion.

People’s ignorance and emotionalism are not random. For each story, powerful and well-funded forces are driving the narrative:

Organizations that push the narrative that Israel is involved in genocide include the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, among dozens of progressive entities that manipulate public opinion, perversely often on the U.S. taxpayer’s dime for anti-Jewish causes.

“No Kings” is heavily supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, Soros’s Open Society Foundation, American Federation of Teachers, Communications Workers of America, the Tides Center, American Civil Liberties Union, United Way, Johns Hopkins University, and even PBS and many other anti-Trump and anti-capitalist organizations that frequently accept government grant money.

Media coverage of the manhunt for Boelter is rightfully front and center. However, liberal and progressive organizations like MSNBC, the Center for American Progress, the Daily Kos, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, and other organizations are getting way over their skis as they impute their reasons (invariably white nationalist in nature) as to what happened. They do this with the knowledge that their rhetoric serves as a recruitment tool for their side, and no amount of shameless grandstanding will stand in their way.

The Communist Cell at McDonald’s is a metaphor for all those American haters who work ceaselessly to seek an end to the American experiment. They will do so with or without your consent. Our government is shot through with mixed messages that allow it to co-opt our young and persuadable. Take the Communist Party itself, for example.

The Communist Party USA is classified as a political organization under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, meaning it is exempt from federal income tax on contributions and fundraising.

Does it make sense to any of my readers that we can’t identify and eliminate or minimize organizations dedicated to destroying our country? Diversity of thought is one thing. Actively supporting through government grants, financial donations, or providing access to our young within our schools to plant anti-American ideas seems more than crazy.

Why don’t we start there as an answer to why we are so divided?

