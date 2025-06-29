Pride Remains a Sin

As June comes to an end, so does the pagan festival of debauchery known as “Pride Month.” It has become an annual annoyance to find troupes of dancing gay men — usually semi-naked and engaging in various forms of erotic foreplay — overtaking public streets as the first warm days of summer return. It would be nice if the LGBTQ+ crowd — or “Alphabet people” to those without a special letter designation — could enjoy their civil rights without resorting to X-rated acts of exhibitionism in front of children and strangers. Alas, the celebration of sin seems to be “Pride Month’s” chief purpose, which surely explains why its proponents chose one of the deadliest sins — pride — as its defining attribute.

Young people — who spend the first two decades of their lives in indoctrination mills posing as schools — often find it difficult to understand why people over the age of thirty recoil at the sight of lurid circuses of sexual deviancy. They were taught at an early age that fat, hairy men wearing lipstick and little else are civil rights heroes for flaunting their masturbatory excess in front of anyone who has the bad luck of stumbling upon one of their street shows while walking to nearby places of business. Democrat-controlled teachers’ unions believe it’s “virtuous” to have drag queens dressed as strippers twerking in front of kindergartners during “story time.” Democrat-controlled medical associations think it’s “scientific” to “trans” elementary school children by mutilating their bodies and sterilizing them for life. When all of the adults in positions of authority tell kids that this craziness is not only normal, but also something worth celebrating, young minds struggle to break free from their programming.

Sexual overindulgence and exploitation have defined the last thirty years. We’ve gone from the occasional gay kiss on prime-time television to full-blown gay orgies when viewers are least expecting it. At the beginning of the century, proponents of so-called “gay marriage” told us that “love is love” and that gay people just wanted to enjoy the same rights as married couples. Now the Alphabet Mafia harasses anyone with a differing viewpoint and works to get Christians fired from their jobs. For years, gay rights advocates beseeched heterosexuals to show compassion for those who might be different. Yet as soon as those advocates seized the heights of cultural and political power, they showed no compassion at all.

If you defend the millennia-old tradition of marriage as between one man and one woman, you are denounced as a “bigot.” If you insist that no child is born in the wrong body, you are accused of “committing violence” against “trans” people. If you refuse to carry the “rainbow flag” or embrace gay idolatry as a religion, you are excommunicated from professions and institutions whose putative missions have nothing to do with “gay rights.”

In Democrat-controlled cities around the country, mass riots in support of criminal illegal aliens routinely desecrate and burn the American flag. This seems a terribly counterproductive way of convincing American citizens that foreign nationals belong in the United States. Still, nobody is rounding up the perpetrators who obscenely disrespect the sacrifices of all those Americans who fought and died in the past so that the Stars and Stripes might fly today.

On the other hand, whenever teenagers leave tread marks on rainbow-flag-painted intersections, Democrat officials treat such minor, rebellious incidents as if they were profound offenses to the State. Democrat-controlled police departments actually waste resources tracking down anyone unwilling to treat gay emblems as sacred shrines. The same Democrat politicians who can’t be bothered to clean up city streets of drug needles, human waste, and trash spare no expense organizing manhunts for the occasional freethinking troublemaker marking a public street with public speech.

When an American can go to prison for the “hate crime” of disrespecting the Alphabet Army’s flag but foreign nationals are celebrated for burning the American people’s flag, it is easy to understand why so many Americans feel as if they are strangers in their own country.

Our deluded empathy is leftists’ greatest weapon; they conquer us when we fear hurt feelings. “Political correctness” teaches us to censor ourselves, until those who decide what is “politically correct” gain enough political power to censor us with force. So be wary of those who implore others to disregard moral virtue in the name of “love” because those same people are quick to punish virtue as “hate.”

The Gay Gestapo did not materialize overnight. Before it could wield the power it has today, society first had to be degraded. Christian virtue had to be minimized, mocked, and maligned. It might surprise high-schoolers to learn that there was a time when entire families could enjoy a movie without worrying that some graphic sex scene would pop up in the middle to embarrass children, parents, and grandparents. Nobody had to wonder whether a summer blockbuster would descend into veritable porn. By the ’80s, however, it became almost standard practice for Hollywood studios to pause their movies’ storytelling so that they could show big-name celebrities simulating sex. It’s bizarre when you think about it: One moment you’re watching a movie about fighter jets or aliens, and all of a sudden, there’s a scene that requires A-list stars to be undressed.

Everybody knows that sex sells, but when the movie industry and the porn industry became almost indistinguishable, it was clear that society had a serious problem. Pronoun People often insist that explicit sodomy in television and movies is necessary so that gay and “trans” people feel “included.” Rather than adding even more sex into our over-sexed entertainment, perhaps we should ask why Hollywood studios sell vulgarity as “art.” Is it to lift society up? Is it to express truth or capture beauty? Or is it to demean us, so that we learn to treat others as disposable things? Is it meant to teach us to see the worst in human beings? Is it meant to cloud our minds, so that we reject virtue and embrace sin? Is it meant to discourage us from showing true love and respect for the people around us? Vice is evil not because some schoolmarm says so; it is evil because it destroys lives.

One Rainbow Nazi recently threatened on social media, “Queer and trans kids are the LGBTQ community’s children, much more than they belong to their assigned families, given how those families treat them.” Lest that remark be dismissed as the mere ravings of an Alphabet Activist, prominent Democrat congressman Jamie Raskin is right now excoriating the Supreme Court for ruling that parents can opt their children out of LGBTQ+ indoctrination in the classroom. Mainstream Democrats believe not only that America’s children belong to them, but also that those children must be fed a steady diet of “transgender” delusion and sexual fantasy. They have chased Christian virtue from the classroom and now insist that “Pride Month’s” zeal for depravity be recognized as the State’s official religion. In every war for the future, the children are always the first victims.

There are signs of moral resistance. Last week, a local NBC News affiliate in Maine featured a drag queen named “Chartreuse Money” as a surprise “meteorologist” for families tuning in to hear about the weather. “All it took was a pride parade to bring the sunshine out, honey,” the she-he told Mainers. During the days of Obama and Biden, Chartreuse would have immediately been given a national platform to showcase his meteorological “talents” while being celebrated as a paragon of “scientific expertise.” Instead, the “news” center deleted all evidence of its drag queen weather forecast. Perhaps even godless “elites” understand that “Pride Month’s” allure is plumb worn out.

