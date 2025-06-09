Politicians and Bankers Are Crooks

One of the great things about the Internet Age is the opportunity to discover the words and ideas of people who don’t have publishing contracts or university tenures. Usually written anonymously or under online handles, there is genius lurking everywhere (even in the comment sections of these articles).

One such jewel caught my eye recently: “Imagine a government operated so poorly they had to import an entire nation of new voters because they lost the citizen vote.” Another argued, “If your country has enough money to give to other countries, your taxes are too high.” If our celebrity intellectuals were as pithy as some of the unknown writers who drop pearls across the Internet, critical thinking skills would return to America in no time.

Both those observations above masterfully capture our predicament, don’t they? Now that the USAID scandal has pierced the public’s consciousness, people from all walks of life are admitting that the U.S. government is little more than a money laundering operation for political and financial elites. Congress creates spending bills that award trillions of dollars to bureaucratic agencies, “non-governmental” organizations, and foreign governments. Agency employees take their cut, promise fidelity to the federal Leviathan, and allocate the rest to well-connected private businesses and third parties. The NGOs take their cut, bribe voters and special interest groups, and advocate on behalf of the government and wealthy political donors. Foreign governments take their cut, hand over their countries’ natural resources to multinational conglomerates, and start or manage wars that benefit the military-industrial complex.

Spending bills include funds for NPR, PBS, and countless other state-funded propaganda organs — both inside and outside of the U.S. — so that an army of liars exists to parrot the federal government’s preferred “narratives.” These “narratives” are monetized to enrich corporate firms and further empower central banks. Endless stories about “climate change” justify new carbon taxes, central bank digital currencies, and the nationalization of entire industries. Endless stories about why Americans should fight and die for a corrupt Ukrainian dictatorship justify new defense spending. Endless stories about emerging pandemics justify lockdowns, censorship, and billions more for Big Pharma’s gene-altering “vaccines.” At every step of the way, the Federal Reserve is ready to leverage its power over the U.S. government by conjuring new money with its magic wand that can be used to pay for all these boondoggles, unwinnable wars, and expensive misadventures.

In turn, the companies, banks, and financial elites who most benefit from the U.S. government’s money tree never forget to tip the politicians who allow the great American money laundering operation to continue. Whereas the rest of us go to prison for profiting from insider trading, politicians (and their families and friends) get obscenely wealthy. They invest in defense stocks before starting wars, invest in pharmaceutical stocks before releasing Wuhan bioweapons into the world, and invest in “green energy” companies before passing laws that subsidize solar panels, wind farms, and electric vehicles. Politicians start family foundations that attract a remarkable array of “charitable” donors from the very industries that those politicians regulate, as well as from a slew of prominent foreign officials currying favor with the United States. When those politicians run for re-election, they find that the same multinational corporations that benefit from the federal government’s regulatory and spending priorities are first in line to write new campaign checks.

The Federal Reserve prints money; Congress sends that money to corporations, foreign governments, and special interests; and the people who profit in the real world send a cut of their new wealth back to the politicians. Lather, rinse, repeat. As another witty yet anonymous writer has observed online, “Statistically, a gun is much less likely to be used in a crime than a member of Congress.”

When enough people notice that the government’s various con games only make the rich richer, the poor poorer, the world more dangerous, and the country less safe, the corrupt corporate news media and the corrupt politicians announce together that the time has come for mass amnesty for illegal aliens. As the social critic quoted above says, the Establishment Class simply “imports” new voters whenever American citizens see through the federal government’s scams and attempt to rein in its criminal misbehavior.

That’s why the mass amnesty push comes back with renewed intensity every couple election cycles. When American citizens are willing to ignore the government’s theft, fraud, and sundry sordid crimes (or when the government’s well-armed agents have successfully intimidated citizens into silence), politicians are not forced to depend upon the votes of non-citizens to “win” elections. A few thousand fraudulent votes in certain Democrat-run cities are sufficient to manipulate statewide and national elections.

However, whenever a sizable portion of the American electorate realizes that the federal government is a criminal organization actively undermining citizens’ interests, the state-funded news media begin publishing stories about the “nobility” of all the foreigners who broke into the country and why all “good” Americans must demand mass amnesty for the “undocumented.” Apparently, the only way to be a “good” citizen is to defend human traffickers and drug smugglers, while watering down the power of one’s vote with the votes of people who call other nations “home.”

On the other hand, if Americans moved to Mexico, Turkey, or China and demanded all the rights of citizens simply for showing up, they’d get thrashed across the head. If they demanded a litany of “free” things from their “new country,” they’d probably catch a bullet. Somehow, every person in the world is entitled to be an “undocumented citizen” of the United States. Yet no citizen of the United States is entitled to commit such fraud anywhere else in the world.

Perhaps it’s time to get off this crazy train.

Congress and the Federal Reserve have been printing and spending money for more than a century. The results have been devastating: inflation only increases; the value of the dollar only decreases; and the national debt only gets worse. Generations of Americans have screamed, “Stop spending money that you don’t have.” And the private bankers who use the Fed as a money spigot scream back, “Sorry, we can’t hear you over the sound of our money-printing machines.”

When forced to explain the “virtues” of paper fiat currencies and central banking (i.e., banking that does not operate according to the natural mathematics of free markets), the bankers talk about all the “glorious” things that their funny money has been able to buy. Neither WWI nor WWII could have lasted more than a few months without infusions of cash created out of thin air. The enormous defense budgets over the last century would not have been possible without central banks quietly taxing citizens through inflation. Without printing more money, governments would never have been able to create the cradle-to-grave welfare state that exists today.

So, you see, if central bankers didn’t manipulate currency markets, there’s no way governments could afford to dabble in endless wars or take care of their impoverished citizens who no longer have any savings because of the diminishing value of their paper bills. Here’s the good news for Americans desperate to earn a living: the war machine is always hiring. If you make it out alive, government-run healthcare can treat your injuries and PTSD. If you don’t, then the government saves a lot of money. Hmm, do you suppose this is why D.C. politicians and warmongering pundits are so willing to send servicemembers into harm’s way without coherent battle plans, strategic objectives, or mission prioritization for their lives?

After all, if the federal government and its corporate friends need people to pick crops and fix things, they’ll just import new voters. It’s what criminal enterprises do!

