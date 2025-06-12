Our Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Foreign Invasion

We all knew that this was coming. When voters came out in force last November to make sure that President Trump’s margin of victory exceeded Democrats’ systemic fraud, it was obvious what would happen next. Democrats would do what Marxist globalists and Western Intelligence agencies have been doing across the world for many years: instigate riots, mayhem, sabotage, and general rebellion.

As any thinking person now understands, whenever the powers that be don’t get the election results they want, they just foment revolution and work to overturn the will of the people (see Victoria Nuland and the U.S. State Department’s Ukrainian coup d’état circa 2014). Britain’s Establishment has undermined the Brexit vote, imported new Islamic voters, and locked up any native citizens who express outrage online. France and Romania prosecuted their countries’ leading opposition candidates and banned them from holding office. The Dutch Establishment blocked Geert Wilders from becoming prime minister and installed an Intelligence Community technocrat in his stead. Germany is close to designating the most popular opposition political party a domestic terror organization.

In the United States, Democrats and their Intelligence Community co-conspirators orchestrated the Russia collusion hoax against President Trump, sabotaged his administration, subverted his lawful orders, attempted to remove him from office, used COVID to nullify election security laws, incited the 2020 summer riots, installed Dementia Joe Biden in a fraud-filled 2020 mail-in ballot dump that ludicrously rendered the Delaware Dummy the “most popular” candidate of all time, and spent years trying to imprison Trump for the rest of his life.

Across the West, the Establishment wages war against national populations that reject the politicians and bureaucratic tyrants running their countries into the ground. Western “elites” undermine democracy in the name of democracy and throw anybody who objects into jail. It’s insanely totalitarian...and entirely predictable.

For months, every American with two brain cells and a pulse has understood that Democrats were preparing for a 2020 “summer of love” reunion tour now that President Trump is back in the White House. Just as they took advantage of fentanyl fanatic George Floyd’s death by railroading four Minneapolis police officers and kicking off a months-long rampage of arson, looting, and murder in Democrat-run cities across the U.S. five years ago, violent Democrats have been salivating at the chance to turn the summer of 2025 into a bloody, fiery nightmare for law-abiding Americans. It’s what Democrats do.

This season’s production of the NGO-financed, Intelligence Community–choreographed, Chinese Communist Party–supported, and Democrat party–organized “color revolution” has a new theme. Instead of bringing back Black Lives Matter for an encore performance of its widely acclaimed 2020 race riots (despite five-star reviews from the Establishment, that “fiery but mostly peaceful” theatrical production turned off much of the public), 2025’s murder spree will celebrate criminal illegal aliens’ war against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Forty million foreign nationals will prove why they should be allowed to break America’s immigration laws and bilk America’s taxpayers by burning down American cities, attacking America’s law enforcement officers, and endangering American lives. California governor “Gruesome” Newsom sure is excited. The same tyrant who sent armed enforcers after Christians who refused to mask toddlers over two years into the COVID pandemic (another Democrat-sponsored theatrical production that the press and politicians adored but the public despised) is doing everything he can to help illegal aliens set his state on fire.

Opening night for downtowns across the country is still a few weeks away, but the preview show in Los Angeles is already getting stellar reviews from all the very best people. Celebrities say the Democrat party has really outdone itself. Journalists argue that this is one sequel you won’t want to miss. Anonymous sources from the CIA and FBI are ecstatic about this summer’s coming carnage and are already telling critics who have not yet seen the show, We absolutely love it when armies of foreigners wage war on Americans. We all get raises, additional surveillance powers, and brand-new office space.

Democrat politicians can hardly contain their glee. Whenever they show up on CNN and MSNBC, they cheer for rioters. If “democracy” means throwing bricks and Molotov cocktails at police officers, robbing civilians, and burning down small businesses, then it makes perfect sense why the party of slavery and Jim Crow has never changed its name.

Nothing says, “I like to terrorize and intimidate Americans into submission” like a crazy-eyed leftist holding a gas can in one hand and a match in the other, while wearing a t-shirt that says, “Hate has no home here.” The Democrat party doesn’t need to rebrand. It has proudly set churches, homes, and shops on fire for most of its existence. Arson, theft, and murder are in its political DNA. When Democrats preach “tolerance,” what they really mean is, “Do what we say, and we’ll tolerate you for the time being.”

Even though we knew that these live performances of Democrat violence and mayhem were coming, this whole astroturfed exercise in stompy-foot outrage is still a bit surreal. For decades, the American Establishment has lied to Americans by claiming that the forty million or more illegal aliens living inside our country (a nation growing inside a nation) are just like us — better, in fact, because they do jobs that Americans won’t do! (We’ve got to have those domestic slaves, right, Democrats?)

Yet now that the foreign nationals have been “activated” to burn down America, it is easy to see that they are not like us at all. Americans don’t wave Mexican flags while setting vehicles on fire. Americans don’t praise Hamas while threatening Jews. Americans don’t smuggle biological weapons from China in hopes of destroying America’s food supply. Americans don’t export guns and military equipment to the nation’s geopolitical enemies. Americans don’t get shout-outs from Islamic terrorists encouraging Muslims inside the U.S. to assassinate President Trump, his Cabinet, and their families. That’s what foreign infiltrators, terrorists, and enemy combatants do.

When I turn on the news and see foreign nationals destroying cities and hurting Americans, I don’t feel sympathy. I feel anger. I am acutely aware that an army of military-aged males operates inside our borders. The members of that army demonstrate allegiance to foreign powers and outright hostility toward citizens of the United States.

Even worse, Democrats, Establishment Republicans, and bureaucrats within local, state, and federal agencies have undermined existing immigration law and encouraged this decades-long foreign invasion. While local communities and an unknown number of victims (in the Democrat party’s so-called “sanctuary” cities, crimes committed by illegal aliens are intentionally hidden) have suffered from this forced clash of civilizations, Americans who have spoken out against this government-sanctioned lawlessness have been called “bigots,” “racists,” “heartless,” “selfish,” and “evil.”

First, powerful government officials conspire to aid and abet a foreign invasion. Then those government officials cover up the dangers and injuries to American citizens. Finally, the same government officials whose actions have caused real harm to Americans denounce Americans as “immoral” for daring to oppose the government’s malicious, criminal, and damaging conduct.

It’s as if the people who have been “running” this country for decades hate the people whose families have long lived here and love the foreigners who just sneaked in. Perhaps we Americans are a nation living inside a nation being constructed around us! That would certainly explain why the Constitution (and particularly the Bill of Rights) seemed to stop operating sometime over the last century.

But we know why this is happening. Too many Americans have rejected the Marxist globalists and their borderless “New World Order.” So we must be made to pay.

