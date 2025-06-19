Operation Rising Lion and the Judgment of the Elites

When evaluating the action of any government, it’s important of course to fairly consider the various alternatives, the objective data, and whether it has been a success.

And it’s also valuable to ask oneself, “What if the other side had done the same thing?”

We are watching a world transformed, in real time.

Two years ago, several of the most evil organizations in the world were fully operational, impoverishing their own people, terrifying so many others.

Hamas, funded and directed by Iran’s mullahs, fired rockets into Israel from Gaza for decades, culminating in the horrors of Oct. 7, 2023.

Hezbollah, funded and directed by Iran’s mullahs, dominated the politics of Lebanon, transforming that once golden island of multi-denominational peace into a danger zone.

The Houthis, funded and directed by Iran’s mullahs, not satisfied with merely taking over half of Yemen, have closed down Red Sea and Suez Canal shipping for over a year and a half now with their ship attacks and piracy, costing the global economy billions of dollars per day.

And of course Iran itself, once a happy, peaceful, Western-minded nation with a thriving capitalist economy and general economic and societal freedom for both men and women, has spent the past 46 years under the iron grip of a band of seventh century homicidal maniacs, practicing everything from slave labor to torture, pulling the strings of the aforementioned demons and serving as the world’s primary source of terrorism.

And today, where do these situations stand?

Over the past year and a half, Israel has severely weakened both Hamas and Hezbollah through direct actions, and now, having absolutely pummeled the power structure of modern Iran this June, Israel has dealt a critical, if not absolutely lethal, blow to all four of these demonic organizations.

The current, ongoing operation in Iran was the most important, as the puppeteer of its many bloodthirsty subsidiaries. But it was also the most challenging, in a way, because Israel has had a long and happy relationship with the Persian people.

Persians are not Arabs; they don’t share the same cultural biases so common to the many Muslim Arab nations to their west. Those Israelis old enough to remember the world of the 1960s and 1970s still remember a time when Iran was their friend, when Iran was a secular nation in which Muslims, Christians and Jews (and Bahais, Zoroastrians, Sikhs and others) all lived and worked together, happily and in peace.

When Israel’s government was finally ready move on Iran, to deny the mullahs their cultish dream – the destruction of Israel by nuclear attack – those Israelis had their old friends, the Persian people, in mind as much as their own self-preservation.

Israel’s leadership dreamed of returning Iran to its former glory as a peaceful, friendly Western nation. And they implemented manners of attack so precise, so carefully targeted, that the minimization of collateral damage would be unprecedented.

Every day of this war, Israel has managed to eliminate one villain after another, in their offices, in their labs, in their headquarters, in their apartments – while avoiding the killing of nearby civilians. Iran’s military power, long a terrifying foe, has been whittled away to the point that one dares to hope for a popular revolution and a return to peaceful republican governance.

Israel’s success has been so incredible, her supporters across the globe have been practically giddy with joy.

But how has the press been covering this?

The press doesn’t know how to cover it. The press has watched the past year of Israeli accomplishments, reducing the world’s worst threats to rubble, one at a time, without cheer, without compliment, without an ounce of the celebration that such accomplishments clearly merit.

So let’s ask the question: What if Binyamin Netanyahu were not the prime minister of Iran whose government gets the credit for this? What if it were one of his many political opponents?

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but his leadership has been split over several separate stints over the past thirty years. During his political career, Israel was often run by socialists and moderates -- Rabin, Peres, Barak, Olmert, Lapid – people who were often the champions of the global press, despite their inability to successfully address Israel’s challenges.

What if these amazing successes had occurred under their watch? What if Ehud Olmert, Ehud Barak, or Shimon Peres, darlings of the New York cocktail party circuit, had managed to cripple both the Iranian regime and its client terror cells, all in such a short time?

We don’t really need to ask, do we?

The world press, from the New York Times to the antisemitic press of Europe, would still find it in their hearts to compliment such accomplishments if performed by their fellow travelers on the Left. You know it. The Israeli prime minister would be Time’s Person of the Year, recipient of the Nobel peace prize, guest commencement speaker at multiple Ivy League universities, with countless coeds and starlets swooning over him. Because their political affiliation as good leftists would mean that these accomplishments were worthy of commendation.

But alas, Binyamin Netanyahu, friend of America, solid conservative, defender of his nation, is no such leftist. Nor are the members of his cabinet.

So, no matter how successful his tenure is, no matter how many millions of innocent people are freed from a lifetime of terror by Netanyahu’s administration’s accomplishments, the Western press will celebrate neither him nor those accomplishments.

Because to them, all that matters is the advancement of the Marxist/globalist agenda. Anything that stands in its way, no matter how many innocents it frees, must be opposed.

Thank Heaven there are still some world leaders who do what is right, without seeking the blessing of the corrupt elites and the yellow press.

We thank Divine Providence for giving this earth such heroes -- Prime Minister Netanyahu, his cabinet, the Israeli military, and the Israeli people -- who stand today as role models of leadership for the world.

