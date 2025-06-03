Let’s Create a Populist Nationalist Narrative

Dominic Cummings is a Brit troublemaker who anchored the Brexit campaign in 2016, and he runs a Substack.

Last week he posted a piece on regime change in Britain. He writes that the ruling class in Britain is afraid. Of Muslim rape gangs? No. Of “white-English mobs.” There is

incoherent Whitehall terror of widespread white-English mobs turning political and attracting talented political entrepreneurs.

“Everyone” is worried about this, including “intelligence services, special forces… bits of Whitehall.” So, of course, we can’t have those populist nationalists getting a chance at political power.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Then Cummings goes on to marginalize Nigel Farage.

Farage hasn’t built a campaign machine and professional team on any scale. Reform remains essentially Farage + iPhone

Permit me to disagree. I think that Nigel Farage is in the middle of building a campaign machine, as evidenced by his recent tax proposal that all the right people oppose. E.g. the Guardian:

Starmer to say Reform’s spending plans would cause a Truss-style meltdown

But still, you could argue that it’s too little too late.

Cummings’s piece, and others, made me think how lucky we are in the good old US of A. While the Euros are diligently kneecapping populist nationalist parties here we are into our second populist Trump administration and the last Democratic administration was a disaster, just to help our independent friends get a clue.

The question that we, and especially agreeable experts, should be asking is: how the heck does the U.S. look like it has solved the present problem and is soaring into sunlit uplands while all the rest of the world seems to be stuck in the mire?

It’s almost too easy to say that America is, and always has been, a “shining city on a hill,” blessed with leaders in recent memory like: Eisenhower, who had us cool our war jets for eight years; Reagan, who shot the Carter malaise to smithereens; Trump, who is Making America Great Again.

By the way: thank goodness we did the First Black President thing back in 2008. Been there, done that.

Look, I understand the confusion and the rage felt by our globalist betters. They have a narrative, the Globalist Narrative. Over the last century or so, the Narrative goes, liberal democracy and wise administration have transformed the world and fought off all manner of evils, from greedy capitalists to bloodthirsty fascists to dyed-in-the-wool racists.

So it is inconceivable that the ordinary middle class is rejecting their wise leadership for populist nationalists -- that we know are really fascists -- all over the world.

But suppose the western ruling class of the last century got it wrong, and that they are the baddies, not the far-right neo-fascists. Suppose their globalist agenda leads not to world order, but world disorder?

Let’s turn to the wise Henry Kissinger who thought up four kinds of world order in his 2014 book World Order, as follows:

[T]he Westphalian Peace born of 17th-century Europe, the central imperium philosophy of China, the religious supremacism of political Islam, and the democratic idealism of the United States.

But now there is a new world order doctrine emerging with the growing populist nationalist movement. And it is incomprehensible to the believers in “democratic idealism.”

Now every belief system has a Narrative because we humans have to have a Story. But not populist nationalism. Not yet. So I propose a first draft of the Populist Nationalist Narrative.

Normally the previous Narrative is rejected as Evil. But I propose an innovation. The old Globalist Narrative is just Clueless. So here goes.

In the Beginning was the Wilderness, but not for long as brave American pioneers sought land and opportunity in the West. Starting from nothing, Americans created the most prosperous nation in the world by the early 1900s. So much so that President Wilson decided that the U.S. should get Europe sorted in World War I and “make the world safe for democracy.”

But Wilson was Clueless about how to remake the world after 1918, and humiliated Europe’s most advanced nation, Germany, in the Clueless Treaty of Versailles. Then the Clueless Federal Reserve Board failed to act as “lender of last resort” in the 1929 Crash.

Not to be out-Cluelessed, the Clueless President Roosevelt and his Brain Trust failed to revive the U.S. economy in the 1930s. A Clueless U.S. Victory in World War II resulted in the Soviet Union dominating half of Europe and led to a Communist China, requiring a Cold War to stop the advance of World Revolution.

But the Cold War developed into the Clueless Vietnam War followed by the Clueless Carter Stagflation, followed by the Clueless Bushes and endless wars in the Middle East. After another Clueless financial meltdown in 2008, President Obama proposed and passed a Clueless Obamacare, and Clueless DEI.

But then Donald J. Trump descended the Golden Elevator and promised to Make America Great Again.

And now he promises the dawn of a Golden Age.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Public Domain