Judge Rules Inmates Must Have Panties

Volodomyr Zelenskyy wipes out 7 billion dollars worth of Putin’s bombers -- without telling the one person upon whom his entire future rests. China daily threatens Taiwan with annihilation. Iran is weeks away from having enough enriched uranium for one, maybe two, bombs -- although they assure a gullible world that they will only use it for “peaceful” purposes and that Israel’s concerns are just hysterical nonsense. North Korea, ruled by an insane person (though who are we to talk after the last four years?) could attack Seoul any moment of any day. Europe, with the fortunate exception of Hungary and now Poland, is rapidly becoming a caliphate with Mohammed being the most popular boy’s name in England (“Londonistan”) The criminal gang of black thieves masquerading as the “government” of South Africa is conducting a sub-silentio genocide against its minority white farmers and our President is painted as some kind of racist monster for agreeing to give them relief in the form of refugee status. Jews are attacked with flames (sound familiar?), some fatally, by a lunatic from Egypt who is here illegally, courtesy, of course, of the criminal regime of Biden and Mayorkas.

Not to worry! Certainly, one rogue Federal district judge is not in the least concerned about any of this as he has directed all his intellectual and legal firepower to the solution of an actual major issue to the United States of America: assuring that transgender inmates in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons have an ample supply of panties and makeup so they will not feel “uncomfortable” or have “hurt feelings.”

Seriously. This is an actual case: Alishea Kingdom v. Donald J. Trump.

A ruling like this reveals a world very close to being set ablaze by sheer madness and hatred. Panties and rouge (is that makeup? I’m not current on the various kinds of makeup, I’m afraid.) for prisoners will help get us through all this unpleasantness and they have the added benefit of easing the “hurt feelings” of the transgender prisoners who, we are told by Judge Royce C. Lambeth (surprisingly a Reagan appointee) suffer from a malady known as gender dysphoria.

I find myself in full agreement with the commentator on X who referred to this ruling as “one of the most twisted opinions I've read” by a judge who was lauded by the liberal press as one of the “toughest of all” in the January 6 cases, sending some of the trespassers to prison for long sentences. However, he showed his “softer” side when dealing with “Miss” Alishea Kingdom, “Mr.” Solo Nichols and “Mr.” Jas Kapule and their efforts to stop the duly elected President as he attempts to deliver on the promises the American people voted for. However, a little digging into who these “dysphoric” people really are reveals anything but a compassionate heart and love for all mankind.

The case was about the implementation of Exec. Order 14168, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, one of the many issued on Day One as promised by President Trump, and its implementation by the administration which provided that “[n]o appropriated funds should be utilized to purchase any items that align with transgender ideology (e.g., binders, stand-to-pee devices, hair removal devices, etc.)” and that “[r]equests for clothing accommodations (e.g., issuance of smocks for male inmates and undergarments that do not align with an inmate’s biological sex) will not be issued.”

As an aside I must note that I have lived a very long life without ever learning that there was any such thing as a “stand-to-pee device” or a “chest binder” but it seems I have lived a more cloistered life than I ever imagined.

“Miss” Kingdom claimed that the removal of “her” hormone treatment has caused her to experience anxiety, hopelessness, and thoughts of suicide. Poor dear.

However, as reported by Julie Kelly on X:

Except Kingdom's real name is Joshua Mueller. In 2014, at the age of 23, Mueller was sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for armed robbery in Milwaukee where he shot a store employee. He is currently incarcerated at Fairton FCI.

Then we have “Mr.” Jas Kapule who, according to the compassionate opinion of Judge Royce Lamberth,

"Mr. Kapule was told that he would no longer have access to chest binders, and the next day was made to turn in his boxers in exchange for feminine undergarments. Mr. Kapule fears that the discontinuation of his therapy would result in the return of his menstrual cycle and will lead to depression,"

Think about it: a Senior Federal district judge actually wrote the words “his menstrual cycle.”

“He” is actually Jasmine Kapule and she was sent to prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and for distribution of fentanyl, perhaps contributing to some of the 100,000 deaths from that deadly drug.

The third dysphoric “victim,” “Mr.” Solo Nichols, complained that “he” was “very scared to live without testosterone therapy,” fearing that he will lose muscle mass and start menstruating again “and likewise maintains that the thought of wearing feminine undergarments makes him feel “deeply uncomfortable, like I can’t breathe. I would feel inadequate and embarrassed.” Oh, the humanity!

Spoiler alert, as I’m about to reveal a little fact about Miss Solo you will not find in Judge Lamberth’s opinion -- “he” is really LaTasha Nichols, a career criminal in Michigan who was part of a three-woman bank robbery ring sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2013.

I spent most of my life believing in and respecting the rule of law and, in particular, respecting the institution of the judiciary and the importance of maintaining the independence of our judges. Bizarre excursions into fantasy-land like this decision force one to test that teaching and to agree with Ms. Kelly’s conclusion: “there is something sinister in the D.C. federal courthouse.”

