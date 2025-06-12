Jake Tapper Meets the Frankenstein Monster he Helped Create

Recently, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson appeared on “The Prof G Pod” to promote their book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Tapper discussed the reaction from an unnamed left-leaning podcast upon mentioning his son’s ambitions of joining law enforcement.

“Their joke was about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’ Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore, he’s racist. And like, you know, that was the big laugh. And then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff and, and I thought to myself, ‘This is why you f-----rs are losing elections."

Tapper said that his son, like most teenagers, is apolitical and focused on sports and gaming.

“You’re deciding he’s a racist because he wants to be a cop. And why does he want to be a cop? He wants to be a cop because he wants to help people, you know, and he thinks that’s the best way he can help people. And that’s how the Democratic Party talks to men, not just white men, but men.”

So is Tapper without sin such that he can cast stones at others? Let's examine his past utterances.

Tapper, like most reporters in the mainstream media, has frequently, baselessly, and casually played the race card against right-leaning individuals.

This is a ploy that the Democrats have used for decades. They were particularly successful in targeting criticisms of President Obama. Whenever a fact-based critique of Obama's policies was presented, some Democrat would respond with 'The actual reason behind these attacks is that they abhor the idea of a black man in the White House.' This baseless accusation of bigotry would place the Obama critic on the defensive, and eventually, there was an adoption of silence.

The objective behind this ploy was eventually learned. Now, being accused of racism is seen as a compliment, i.e., when the Democrats lose arguments or elections, they respond by accusing their opponent of bigotry.

The mainstream media, particularly outfits such as the NYT, CNN, MSNBC, etc., function as the propaganda wing for the Democrats. Their business cards may bear the name of their organizations, but they work for the Democrat party and operate like party apparatchiks. They usually have the identical opinion and even identical phraseology to describe any given event.

But they seldom suffer the consequences of their claims.

They oppose a border wall while living in gated communities bounded by imposing walls.

They oppose deportation, knowing that their jobs or lives won't suffer due to the flooding of illegal aliens.

They frequently fabricate instances of racism.

They also assume that their utterances will only have consequences in a world that is beyond theirs.

They do not care about offending Trump or his supporters because they see them as opponents or impediments to total power.

They disdainfully joke about Trump supporters living in 'flyover' country and engage in crude stereotyping of Trump supporters as religious zealots, bigots, and ignoramuses.

Once on CNN, ‘Republican' strategist Rick Wilson referred to Trump supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo.” Wilson proceeded to lampoon a southern accent and was joined by Pakistani-American Wajahat Ali. Ali wrote a book about being a target of bigotry, yet there he was shamelessly displaying his prejudice. The host, Don Lemon, who attacks others for their racism and homophobia, reveled during the ugly display from his guests.

In a recent SNL skit, Tom Hanks played a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter who refuses to shake hands with a black man.

A lot of this emanates from frustration at not being able to set or control a narrative.

Occasionally, they are confronted by the consequences of their utterances, and they don't like it.

The left-wing podcasters claim they were joking, but Tapper didn't see the funny side of the claim that implied his son wanted to join law enforcement to torment minorities. Tapper would have guffawed if the target of similar jokes were Barron Trump.

The likes of Tapper must understand that the left-wing podcasters' joke didn't emanate from a vacuum. These utterances are the result of being in the liberal echo chambers that were founded by the likes of Tapper.

Members of this echo chamber usually direct their attacks against those whom they consider to be proles living beyond their proverbial palace boundaries. But on some occasions, the palace elites are targeted. You cannot breed venomous vipers in your backyard and expect them only to use their fangs beyond your premises. Some day, the poison will be spewed inwards, and it won't be pleasant.

The liberal podcasters are recent members of the cult and are hence trying hard to prove their commitment to the cause

In this case, they are attacking a founding member whom they probably consider an 'old white guy' who deserves to be put in his place.

It's likely that Tapper comprehends that he had co-created a Frankenstein's monster that is beyond his control, which explains his lament. The hate that he and others spewed has created a climate where his son became a victim.

Alas, this cannot be easily undone, for the left-wing podcasters being hateful and exclusionary becomes a way of life and a means of livelihood. If Tapper tries to make amends, he will be permanently evicted from the club.

The divisiveness that was aimed at winning an election or a political argument is part of the culture and fabric of society. To destroy a nation, you don't have to attack it from beyond, but within, and this is what these propagandists have achieved.

