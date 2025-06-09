Is Long COVID Actually Vaccine Injury?

The COVID pandemic has resulted in widespread infection and vaccination throughout the United States. According to data from USAFacts, more than 81% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

96.4% of Americans have COVID antibodies in their blood, indicating previous infection. Most of these two groups overlap, and all vaccinated people should have COVID antibodies in their blood, as the vaccine prompts the body to produce spike proteins to elicit an immune response and facilitate antibody production.

The issue is that mRNA vaccines lack an off switch, meaning that vaccinated individuals may produce spike protein for weeks, months, or even years without any way to control that effect. In contrast, natural COVID infection includes an off switch, as the immune system will eventually clear the virus, similar to what happens with the flu or a cold.

This lack of an “off switch” is called “spikeopathy” and was summarized in a 2023 paper in Biomedicines.

Spike protein pathogenicity, termed ‘spikeopathy’, whether from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or produced by vaccine gene codes, akin to a ‘synthetic virus’, is increasingly understood in terms of molecular biology and pathophysiology. Pharmacokinetic transfection through body tissues distant from the injection site by lipid-nanoparticles or viral-vector carriers means that ‘spikeopathy’ can affect many organs. The inflammatory properties of the nanoparticles used to ferry mRNA; N1-methylpseudouridine employed to prolong synthetic mRNA function; the widespread biodistribution of the mRNA and DNA codes and translated spike proteins, and autoimmunity via human production of foreign proteins, contribute to harmful effects.

This extensive exposure to the virus and the vaccines has led to reports of persistent symptoms following infection (commonly referred to as “long COVID”) and, in many cases, adverse events following vaccination.

Given the overlap in certain reported symptoms, especially neurological ones, it is essential to differentiate between long COVID and vaccine-related injuries to ensure accurate diagnosis, treatment, and public health messaging.

My question is whether COVID vaccine injuries are labeled as “long COVID.” This is one of many legitimate scientific questions that health authorities are “curiously incurious” about.

Remember how the seasonal flu, or influenza, disappeared during the 2020-2021 season? Were flu cases mistakenly or deliberately mislabeled as COVID?

The COVID PCR test was excessively sensitive, falsely “diagnosing” many people who carried only a few viral fragments in their noses as “COVID cases,” as the New York Times surprisingly and intrepidly reported.

What if a similar mislabeling is now happening, labeling vaccine injuries as “long COVID” to prevent questioning or challenging the “safe and effective” mantra?

The CDC defines long COVID as follows,

Long COVID is defined as a chronic condition that occurs after SARS-CoV-2 infection and is present for at least 3 months. Long COVID includes a wide range of symptoms or conditions that may improve, worsen, or be ongoing. Long COVID occurs more often in people who had severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone who gets COVID-19 can experience it, including children.

Symptoms of long COVID include: “Multi-organ effects can involve many body systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and brain.” This can “be difficult to recognize or diagnose.” Symptoms can be “mild or severe” and “result in disability.”

How does this compare to vaccine injury? The CDC website still claims, “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer, more reliable way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19.” Yet they don’t explain the Cleveland Clinic’s study finding an increasing incidence of COVID infection correlating with more vaccine doses.

The CDC mentions few adverse events after vaccination. These include local injection site reactions, transient flu-like symptoms, and “rare” myocarditis, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and thrombocytopenia syndrome. There is no mention of blood clots, turbo cancers, or sudden death.

This is puzzling as the CDC and Department of HHS are under new MAHA leadership, which promises transparency and accountability. Perhaps agency leaders are too busy placing bets on the recent Trump-Musk cage fight.

The CDC continues to promote the vaccines as being “safe and effective” despite increasing contrary evidence. In contrast, the Independent Medical Alliance, which is not a governmental health bureaucracy, offers a more thoughtful and objective review of vaccine adverse effects.

Most serious adverse events following vaccination occur in the two weeks immediately following a dose of the vaccine. However, evolving data suggest that some patients who otherwise had no adverse events from the vaccine appear to have delayed acute cardiac events (often leading to sudden death). This appears to peak between 4 to 6 months after the vaccine but may extend for at least one year. There has also been evidence of an emergence of “turbo” and relapsed cancers in the months following vaccination.

This is where the overlap between long COVID and vaccine injury becomes unclear. The Independent Medical Alliance’s approach is “to preventing delayed complications from vaccination is to enhance the body’s ability to eliminate spike protein.”

The spike protein is a hallmark of both COVID and the mRNA COVID vaccines. As the CDC notes, “mRNA vaccines use mRNA created in a laboratory to teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.”

One could say that both long COVID and vaccine injury result from an excess of pro-inflammatory and pro-clotting spike protein. The difference lies in how long the body produces spike protein.

Natural COVID infection triggers an immune response that ultimately eliminates the virus, including the spike protein. In contrast, the vaccine instructs the body to keep producing spike protein without a volume control or an off switch.

How long can spike protein be detected in the body after vaccination? Yale researchers found,

Typically spike protein can be detected for a few days after vaccination, but some participants with post vaccination syndrome had detectable levels more than 700 days after their last vaccination. Persistent spike protein has been associated with long COVID as well.

This is the crux of the problem. Both long COVID and vaccine injury result from an excess of spike protein in the body. Are these two conditions two sides of the same coin? How can one be distinguished from the other?

Let’s follow the science,

The Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) estimates that the spike proteins that were generated by COVID-19 vaccines last up to a few weeks, like other proteins made by the body. The immune system quickly identifies, attacks and destroys the spike proteins because it recognizes them as not part of you.

But what happens if the body keeps producing spike protein?

mRNA COVID “vaccines” program the body to produce spike proteins for an unknown duration, possibly indefinitely. This could explain the presence of long-term spike proteins in the body, which may account for both long COVID and vaccine injury. So which is it?

It’s unfortunate that the medical and health authorities refuse to look beyond their talking points. The same smart set insisted that sudden deaths in numerous athletes could not be explained but were definitely not related to COVID vaccines.

So much for scientific curiosity. What happened to “follow the science”?

Strokes are on the rise among younger individuals, with no clear explanation. The CDC reports that between 2020 and 2022, there was a 14.6% increase in strokes among people aged 18 to 44.

And, of course, doctors are “puzzled”. “We’ve never had patients so young,” said Dr. Mohammad Anadani, chief of neuroendovascular services for the Endeavor Health Neurosciences Institute.

Similarly, the increase in autism rates from <3/10,000 in the 1970s to 1/31 today is “puzzling and inexplicable”, but it is definitely unrelated to the rapidly expanding childhood vaccine schedule over the same time period.

Or consider this recent Washington Post headline, “The mysterious drop in fentanyl seizures on the US-Mexico border,” which ignores President Trump’s border policies and Mexican trade deals. Is this stupidity or willful ignorance?

If scientists cannot explain what IS causing something, how can they be certain about what IS NOT causing it? As John Lennon sang, “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see.”

Is it any wonder that only about a third of Americans trust the US healthcare system, according to Gallup? And that vaccine hesitancy continues to rise?

Perhaps Americans are embracing the adage, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining,” when they think that healthcare authorities are being evasive or outright lying. This is not following the science; instead, it resembles an Orwellian big brother telling us what to believe with obedience and no questions.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

