Impeach for Peace? The Strike Worked—That’s the Left’s Problem

The American left is spinning like a centrifuge—and not just because Iran had theirs obliterated.

In a matter of days, critics of President Trump’s Iran strike have managed to argue that it was too aggressive, not aggressive enough, a total failure, a reckless success, and somehow grounds for impeachment—because it prevented a war.

Yes, really. The left wanted to impeach a president for disrupting nuclear work in a rogue state—not just any rogue state, but the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, governed by a theocracy that embraces an apocalyptic ideology.

Let’s connect the dots.

They’re not enriching uranium for defense.

Not to join the “nuclear club.”

Not because Israel, India, or Pakistan have them.

They want the bomb to trigger the end of days.

And by the way—that’s why they want ICBMs too.

All the while, Trump prevented war, helped secure a ceasefire, and pulled off perhaps the most successful projection of American air power since World War II.

Yet the Democrat response amounts to a Chernobyl-grade meltdown—collapsing logic, imploding credibility, and discarding any semblance of an “America First” foreign policy. This isn’t mere political error—it’s inversion: strategic, constitutional, and moral—antithetical to the best traditions of American polity.

Let’s break it down:

Trump’s strike was supposedly unnecessary—because Iran wasn’t developing nuclear weapons.

But it was also ineffective—because it only set them back a few months in their development of nuclear weapons.

And it didn’t do much—because they moved their centrifuges.

Which they only had to do—because they have centrifuges.

It was reckless and escalatory—but it resulted in a ceasefire that ended a full-fledged war between Israel and Iran.

They said it nearly caused a wider conflict—but that conflict ended—and the ceasefire only held because Trump delivered a blunt warning (one F-word in particular).

They claim it made America less safe—without explaining how, given the ceasefire, the deterrence, and their claims that Iran wasn’t close to a bomb.

They warned of a forever war—yet the operation ended in hours with no American casualties.

They say it wasn’t successful—because it didn’t cause regime change, which was never the goal.

They complained we didn’t consult our allies—even though we coordinated with Israel, acted in the interest of a dozen regional partners, and used the only bunker-busting bombs on Earth short of a nuke.

They now claim we had no plan—right after watching that plan unfold flawlessly.

They scoffed that we leaned on China to keep Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz—while claiming we can’t influence China because of tariffs. (Never mind that China gets its oil from Iran—through the Strait of Hormuz.)

They wrung their hands about Iranian sleeper cells inside the United States—conveniently forgetting that Iranian nationals are here because of Biden’s open-borders policy. And they’re the same ones throwing up every legal roadblock to deporting criminals and foreign nationals aligned with terrorist organizations.

They condemned secrecy and demanded a C-SPAN vote—yet now stand accused of leaking classified intelligence to undermine the mission.

And that leak? It was labeled “low confidence,” contradicted by other evidence, and treated like gospel by the same people who scream “disinformation” at everything else.

And one Democrat senator privately told General Dan Caine the operation would go down as the greatest military operation ever conducted—then walked out and trashed it for the cameras.

And somehow, this all proves the strike was bad?

The left’s effort to downplay or dismiss Operation Midnight Hammer’s success insults the military and intelligence professionals who executed real-time, high-risk operations, fully aware of the stakes—and accomplished their mission with precision and resolve. To demean and degrade these efforts doesn’t just betray the truth—it betrays them.

And the betrayal doesn’t stop at the strike. While they lecture the country about “norms,” “process,” and “democratic accountability,” they ridicule the very Americans who carried out this mission—pilots, naval personnel, intelligence operatives, and command officers alike. Then, with barely a breath, they mock a national parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

No contradiction there. Just contempt—wrapped in performative fury, lacquered in self-righteousness, and broadcast on cue.

But that’s the playbook now. We are seeing it with ICE. We’re seeing it again with our military: undermine the mission, demean the personnel, discredit the outcome—and never, ever admit that peace through strength works. Because if it works, they can’t claim moral superiority.

And the rhetorical gymnastics they perform to justify it?

That’s not a strategy—it’s Cirque du Soleil, emceed by Rachel Maddow.

Flipping, twisting, and utterly detached from gravity.

These are the same critics who insisted Trump should have waited—held a public debate, briefed Congress, and scheduled a vote on C-SPAN. You know, to give Tehran ample time to move more nonexistent centrifuges, hide, reinforce, and plan retaliation for an action they knew they didn’t have the votes to stop—if they even had the constitutional authority to stop it.

Nothing says “responsible foreign policy” quite like tipping off a regime that chants “Death to America.”

Instead of respecting the men and women who pulled this off, they shuffle to a podium, go full Khrushchev, stamp their feet, and storm off stage left—still mid-tantrum, still convinced that a properly indignant press conference is more important than a successful military operation.

The truth? You don’t move centrifuges unless you’re enriching something. And you don’t enrich uranium to give the Russians a run for their money on contaminating the Caspian Sea. You do it because you’re working the physics backward from a mushroom cloud.

This strike worked. It disrupted enrichment timelines. It forced Tehran to scramble.

Our incursion into Iranian airspace was shorter than Kamala Harris explaining why she loves yellow school buses.

It sent a message: America can act quickly, lethally, and proportionally—without sleepwalking into another endless war. It did everything Americans should want from military action—and the Democrats are furious because Trump pulled it off while they’re still trying to explain away Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr..

Many of these critics belong to the same political movement that embraced unauthorized air wars for two decades under Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden—no new AUMFs. No votes. No constitutional lectures. Obama bombed Libya for more than seven months without authorization, drone-struck seven countries in a single year, and reportedly told aides: “Turns out I’m really good at killing people.”

Where was the outrage then?

Nowhere. Because when Democrats violate the War Powers Act, it’s rebranded as “measured,” “modern,” and “presidential.” When Trump acts within Article II, it’s a crisis.

This isn’t about law. It’s about control—once more, as always. When they’re in charge, the Constitution is optional. But when a Republican acts lawfully and effectively, it’s suddenly impeachable. It’s a crisis. And somehow, it’s also a failure.

Want to talk about failure? Let’s talk about pallets of cash and lifted sanctions—bribes dressed up as diplomacy—all to stop a nuclear program they now claim doesn’t exist.

You know—those “nonexistent centrifuges” the Democrats now claim were somehow scrambled before the strike? If that’s the hill they want to die on, fine. Because that record won’t age well—and history has a long memory.

While Trump’s critics fumbled for talking points, Operation Midnight Hammer avoided escalation, prevented casualties, restored deterrence—and helped deliver a ceasefire without the loss of a single American life.

If you impeach a president for that, you’re not defending peace. You’re sabotaging it.

And if you think that’s leadership, think again.

The American left isn’t just incoherent—it’s radioactive: unstable, overheated, and toxic to any serious conversation about power, peace, or the national interest.

The Democrats aren’t just pushing a muddled foreign policy—they’re peddling unhinged fallout: full-fledged, fabricated, and fueled by falsehoods, fanaticism, and a worldview completely unmoored from American strength.

And isn’t it telling that their talking points sound more like the Ayatollah’s than those of our military leadership, the president, Secretary Rubio, or Secretary Hegseth?

It was once said that politics stopped at the water’s edge.

Not anymore. Not for this crowd.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and host of the Modern Federalist podcast. His commentary has been featured in American Thinker and linked across multiple RealClear platforms, including RealClearPolitics, RealClearWorld, RealClearDefense, RealClearHistory, and RealClearPolicy. X: @CharltonAllenNC

Image: TheLastRefuge, with permission.