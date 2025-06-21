If You Oppose Donald Trump on Iran, You’re Backing Nukes

Donald J. Trump is not just another politician who makes empty promises. He is the only president in American history who has actually delivered on what he promised his supporters. He’s loyal, committed, and he puts America first—always.

Now, as the world faces the grave threat of a nuclear Iran, questioning the president’s decisions or doubting his leadership is not only misguided—it’s dangerous. Trump isn’t some novice blindly steering America into uncharted waters. He’s a seasoned leader who knows exactly what he’s doing, backed by intelligence that most people don’t even see.

When it comes to Iran, Trump has been crystal clear: Iran cannot and will not have nuclear weapons. This is not empty rhetoric—it’s a commitment that Trump and his administration are prepared to back up, whatever it takes.

Here’s the truth: Trump is not taking reckless risks. He’s not acting on impulse. He is weighing options carefully, using top-secret intelligence that no outsider has access to. He waits to make decisions at the last possible moment—because war is unpredictable, and he is a master strategist.

Beware the Noise: Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and the Anti-Trump Spin on Iran

One of the most frustrating elements in this debate is the role of certain MAGA figures and media personalities like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and Alex Jones. Once champions of conservative America, these voices have recently sown doubt and confusion about Trump’s Iran strategy.

Instead of standing firmly behind the president, they’ve questioned his approach without access to the intelligence that guides these high-stakes decisions. Their rhetoric often echoes conspiracy theories and fearmongering rather than informed analysis.

When influential MAGA figures undermine the president’s efforts, they weaken America’s position and empower Iran’s regime. They fracture the unity and resolve needed to stop a nuclear Iran and distract the base from what truly matters.

Past Mistakes Won’t Be Repeated on Trump’s Watch

Look back at the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The biggest failures weren’t the fights themselves—they were the nation-building schemes that followed. America ended up empowering corrupt leaders and wasting trillions of dollars, while thousands of American troops died.

Everyone must stop looking at Iraq and Afghanistan and comparing them to Iran. In both those wars, the U.S. turned a blind eye to the failure of the system it created. The illusion of democracy was pushed while the harsh realities were hidden to serve political narratives.

The Iranian Threat Is Real and Immediate

Iran is not some distant problem that can be ignored or negotiated away with empty promises. This regime has a long history of sponsoring terror attacks, funding insurgencies that killed American servicemen, and threatening Israel and our allies.

The Iranian regime’s brutality isn’t just on the battlefield—it’s personal. CIA Beirut station chief William Buckley was an active-duty officer kidnapped and tortured for over a year by Iran-backed Hezbollah before dying in captivity. FBI agent Robert Alan “Bob” Levinson, though retired, disappeared in Iran in 2007 and is believed to have been held captive and brutally tortured by Iranian forces for years. Videos released by their captors revealed the horrific treatment they endured, laying bare the ruthless tactics Iran employs against American personnel.

They have wanted to kill Donald Trump personally. They have blood on their hands—from the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American service members, to the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing that took 19 American airmen, to attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Afghanistan responsible for thousands more deaths.

In total, over 8,000 U.S. military personnel and contractors have died in Iraq and Afghanistan during these long conflicts. U.S. military deaths in Iraq number around 4,500, with an additional 1,000+ contractors and civilian personnel killed. In Afghanistan, approximately 2,300 U.S. military personnel and 1,000+ contractors died.

A substantial portion of these deaths—especially in Iraq—are attributable to Iran’s backing of proxy militias like Kata’ib Hezbollah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, and the Badr Organization. These groups received weapons, funding, training, and operational support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including deadly Explosively Formed Penetrators (EFPs), which caused many of the deadliest attacks on American troops.

Moreover, during the U.S. war in Afghanistan and prior to America’s withdrawal, Iran played a significant strategic role by providing planning, logistical support, and weapons to insurgent groups, including the Taliban. Iran also gave refuge on its soil to some of the Taliban’s most dangerous leaders throughout the conflict, enabling them to continue orchestrating attacks on U.S. and allied forces.

Confirmed Iranian-linked attacks outside the wars—including the 2019 Kirkuk militia rocket attack and the 2024 drone strike in Jordan—have killed additional U.S. personnel, underscoring the ongoing threat.

Iran getting a nuclear weapon is not just a risk; it’s a catastrophe waiting to happen.

To anyone talking about giving Iran a lifeline, it’s time to wake up—this merciless regime doesn’t hesitate to torture and kill Americans. It could be you, your family member, or a friend next. We cannot afford to ignore the brutal reality of who we’re dealing with.

Political Games Can Wait—America’s Security Cannot

Some people are more concerned about midterm elections or who wins the next political battle than they are about stopping a nuclear Iran. This shortsightedness is shocking.

What good are elections if America ceases to exist? What victory is worth celebrating if Iranian nukes threaten to destroy our cities? Protecting America and the world from this threat is the priority—period.

Back Trump or Back Nuclear Iran

At this critical moment in history, opposing Trump’s stance on Iran is effectively siding with a nuclear-armed enemy. There is no middle ground.

If you want America to survive and thrive, if you want peace and security for your children and grandchildren, then you must stand with President Donald J. Trump—the only man proven to keep his promises and protect our country when it matters most.