How Biden's Border Policies Burned America

Independence Day is approaching! It's time to start planning our celebrations. We'll be cranking up the barbecue grills, waving our American flags and anticipating parades and fireworks.

So who do we invite over to celebrate the day with us? We could easily invite a few of our neighbors, close friends and relatives. But how about if we change things up a little? Why don't we go downtown and invite some people we know nothing about, who don't speak our language and who very likely mean us harm?

What's the worst that could happen?

We're seeing what can happen in cities all across America right now. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and whoever was running the country during the last administration welcomed millions of individuals from all over the world, many from countries openly hostile to the U.S. We've seen the tragic deaths of young women like Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley, we've seen apartment buildings taken over by Tren de Aragua and in Los Angeles we're seeing riots, looting and vandalism.

Why would anyone in government intentionally allow such things to happen? The answer is complex and multifaceted, involving policy decisions, geopolitical factors, and domestic political dynamics. It's important to examine the establishment narrative and avoid speculation beyond what’s supported.

The House Committee on Oversight reported over 10 million border encounters nationwide under the Biden-Harris administration, with 2.5 million apprehensions at the southwest border in 2023 alone and 1.7 million “known gotaways” since 2021. They called it "the worst border crisis in U.S. history."

Critics argue that this reflected a deliberate policy shift away from deterrent-focused measures. The Biden administration suggested that the surge resulted from global migration trends, regional instability and inherited challenges, not deliberate policy choices. The facts tend to support the former.

Biden took over 535 executive actions on immigration, surpassing the first Trump administration’s four-year total. These included:

- Terminating Remain-in-Mexico

- Cancelling Safe third country agreements

- Ordering border-wide catch-and-release

- Freeing adult single crossers for first time in U.S. history

- Releasing illegals from Mexico at scale for first time in history

- Ending Title 42

- Ending DNA testing to disrupt fake families, child-trafficking

- Ceasing prosecutions of illegal immigrants

- Limiting ICE's ability to arrest and deport certain non-citizens

- Ending worksite enforcement

- Ending expanded expedited removal in the interior

- Ending border wall construction

The Biden administration framed these actions as efforts to create a more humane immigration system, but critics argued they signaled leniency and encouraged more crossings.

The administration expanded humanitarian parole programs, allowing over 1 million migrants, including tens of thousands from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti, to enter legally via programs like CBP One (Customs and Border Protection) or private sponsorship. The goal of these programs is to reduce illegal crossings by providing lawful pathways. The downside is that they tended to facilitate entry without sufficient vetting.

Ironically, under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the CBP One app is now being used to facilitate self-deportation. The app now offers illegals a $1,000 cash incentive upon confirmed departure, free travel assistance and documentation, forgiveness of failure-to-depart fines, potential future legal immigration opportunities, and de-prioritization for ICE enforcement actions.

Biden issued new asylum rules in 2023, removing eligibility for people illegally entering the U.S. without seeking protection in transit countries. This caused the backlog in immigration courts to grow to a record 3.7 million cases, with many migrants released into the U.S. pending hearings years away.

Biden repeatedly spoke of addressing the “root causes” of migration, such as poverty and violence in Central America and committed $4 billion to regional development. The administration also extended Temporary Protected Status to 1.7 million potential beneficiaries from 16 countries, including some hostile to the U.S., like Venezuela. He justified this as humanitarian but it was generally viewed as being overly permissive.

We're witnessing unprecedented global displacement, with some naming “four failed states in our hemisphere alone”. Migration is skyrocketing from countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, which have adversarial relations with the U.S. Issues such as economic collapse and political repression in these nations have fueled outflows. For example, Venezuela’s crisis under the Maduro dictatorship led to millions fleeing.

Biden’s focus on humanitarian pathways, like parole for Venezuelans and Haitians, lacked robust vetting which raised concerns about security risks from hostile nations. To say that programs like CBP One, which processed 813,000 migrants into the U.S. were abused or insufficiently monitored is quite the understatement. For example, one bullet point in the report reads, "The documents show 278,431 appointments scheduled, with 266,846 of these individuals released into the interior."

Frightening.

Some sources suggest Biden’s policies aimed to boost undocumented populations for future congressional apportionment, as the Census counts all residents. Is it conceivable that the Left might engage in demographic engineering for electoral gain? While it’s certainly plausible, even likely, this theory lacks direct evidence yet it reflects widespread distrust in policy intent.

The Biden administration’s policies reversed Trump's restrictions, and the scale of arrivals indicates calculated intent or scandalous miscalculation. The inclusion of migrants from hostile countries like Venezuela or Iran may have stemmed from humanitarian goals, but lax vetting and overwhelmed systems raised legitimate security concerns. Claims of deliberate sabotage or treason, as seen in social media posts, are speculative and lack evidence, but they reveal public frustration with the crisis.

The reality, as shown in the House Committee’s fact sheet, contradicts Kamala Harris’s 2022 claim of a “secure border.” Biden's policies loosened enforcement and contributed to a record surge. However, global factors, not just U.S. policy, also contributed to migration from hostile nations. The administration’s later actions, like the 2024 asylum restrictions, show attempts to curb flows, though with limited success. The phrase “too little too late” comes to mind.

Biden’s allowance of unprecedented illegal immigration, including from hostile countries, likely results from a mix of humanitarian policy goals, intentional reversal of Trump’s restrictions, and global migration pressures. These were worsened by systemic weaknesses like court backlogs and insufficient vetting. While critics allege political motives like electoral advantage, evidence is inconclusive. Nevertheless, Biden’s 535 actions to weaken border security reflect a conscious intent to allow unchecked entry. The border crisis, with over 10 million encounters, highlights a failure to align rhetoric with effective enforcement, diverging from the stricter frameworks once advocated by Democrats like Obama and Clinton.

Which begs the question – what now? President Trump recently mentioned complaints from farmers and hotel managers who claim the deportations are costing them workers. It seems unlikely that in a population of over 300 million people, those industries would be unable to find workers willing to take those jobs. Demonstrating this, 48 hours after a major ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, every seat in the plant’s waiting area was filled with job-seeking U.S. citizens.

Something must be done. Perhaps E-Verify could be more widely implemented with federal agencies checking up on employers who hire illegals. Migrants should be made to register with the federal government and present some form of verifiable identification, fixed address and employer information. Deportations of criminals should obviously continue apace. Illegals with no verified employment or who choose not to comply with registration requirements should be deported and be made ineligible for taxpayer-funded assistance.

It’s what we voted for.

Image: Screen shot from X video.