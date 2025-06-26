Haunting Specters of Biden and Obama Drive Russians Crazy

President Trump’s “very successful attack” destroyed “Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity” stopping “the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one sponsor of terror.”

Iran, reportedly having 275 kg of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade, was “the only country in the world without a nuclear weapons program to do so.” Long before Trump became President, he stated, “We can’t allow Iran to go nuclear,” and has repeated that statement since.

Fox New reports Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and now deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posted on X, “The enrichment of [Iran’s] nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of [Iran’s] nuclear weapons — will continue.”

It looks like Dmitry let the cat out of the bag, stating Iran “will continue” its “future production of nuclear weapons.”

It’s time again to wear our red hats saying, “Trump was right about everything,” and numerous members of Congress agree.

What’s increasingly alarming is Dmitry’s post also said, “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

Why would anyone, even Russia, want to do that? It’s due to the specters of Bush, Obama, and Biden still haunting the world.

Russia has felt betrayed since the violation of promises made at negotiations for reunification of Germany. Feb. 9, 1990, Secretary of State James Baker (under President George H.W. Bush) told Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev, “if we maintain a presence in a Germany that is a part of NATO, there would be no extension of NATO’s jurisdiction for forces of NATO 1 inch to the east.”

Robert Gates, deputy national security adviser at the time, and former defense secretary under Obama’s administration stated, “Soviets were ‘led to believe’ NATO would not expand eastward.” However, since Germany’s reunification, NATO has added 14 countries east of Germany leading Moscow to conclude that NATO “breached the spirit of the 1990 treaty.”

That’s why President Putin wanted assurances from Washington, D.C. concerning no NATO membership for Ukraine, but during Biden’s presidency, Biden wouldn’t even speak to Putin concerning Ukrainian NATO membership. Reuters reported, “Washington regards …restrictions on NATO expansion, as non-starters” which led to Putin’s Ukrainian invasion with the blame lying at the feet of Biden. After a year into the war, Biden belatedly admitted, Ukraine is “not ready” to join NATO.

Another aspect of the specters of the Obama/Biden administration and the Biden/Harris administration haunting the world is a Democrat party-controlled CIA. In Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” you learn how Vice President Biden and the CIA were part of the Maidan Revolution in 2014, toppling the Russian-leaning government and replacing it with a Western learning government selected a month before—then Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland, and the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, were key players. Russia intercepted the telephone call and leaked it to the international media. The U.S. orchestrated a regime change because the Russian-leaning president of Ukraine chose not to join the EU after Russia told them that if they did, there would be sanctions against Ukrainian goods coming into Russia.

Note: Russia only has two warm-water ports: Crimea, Ukraine and Tartus, Syria. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia made an agreement with the Ukrainian president to continue the use of the Crimean Russian military port. When Obama/Biden’s coup was finished, Russia’s military felt challenged, so with the consent of a newly established Crimean government, Russia invaded Crimea without firing a shot and secured their military port.

While Obama/Biden’s CIA were doing their statecraft in Ukraine, they were also doing it in Syria, training Syrian rebels in Jordan applying Obama’s “regime-change policy” under the code name Timer Sycamore, fighting against Russian backed forces. Unfortunately, Obama/Biden sloppily allowed Jordanian intelligence officials to steal weapons intended for Syrian rebels, who then sold them on the black market with weapons going to ISIS terrorists.

By July 2017, with President Trump’s first term, he ended the over “$1 billion” “CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels,” hollowing out the “force in Syria” with people saying “Trump got this one right.” This had been “one of the most expensive efforts to arm and train rebels since” Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, after Biden was installed, he resurrected his and Obama’s sloppy policies. By December 8, 2024, even after Trump’s re-election, Bashar Al Assad’s government fell—he resigned and fled to Russia with Biden officials taking credit for the ouster. January 30, 2025, Russia withdrew military equipment from its Syrian port of Tartus. The Russian Navy occupied the port of Tartus since the 1970s, having a “substantial military presence.” Abandoning the port, they lost their “sole Mediterranean Base” marking a “significant blow to Russia’s presence in the Middle East” and solidifying “its defeat in the region.”

This was Biden’s “good-bye” kiss to Putin, souring relations with the new incoming Trump administration.

Dealing with the cards he was dealt, in May of 2025 President Trump dropped all sanctions on Syria stating,

I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness. … In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government that we must all hope will succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace. So, I say, good luck, Syria.

With no desire to be a career politician, President Trump is a business man who actually loves people and is more interested in trading goods than launching missiles, and making money rather than causing war.

For years Trump has said, “I want everybody to stop dying,” which is something foreign to the Democrat party, who are a bunch of pro-baby-killing abortionist, gay-marriage pushers, and transgendering-mutilators of children, all in the name of population control. Their actions show they have no respect for life, which isn’t surprising for a party that voted God off their platform in 2012.

So, why would Russia arm enemies of the U.S. with nuclear weapons? It is because after dealing with the warmongering Biden administration and the warmongering Obama administration, in June of 2024, Russia made a “significant change” in their foreign policy, deciding that if America would arm Russia’s enemies (Ukraine), then Russia could arm “anyone who considers Yankeeland as their enemy.”

While Obama, Biden and Bush were all warmongering nutjobs with their specters still haunting the world, to even talk about giving Iran a nuclear weapon only proves — that now Trump must deal with a Pissed-off-Putin and Russians driven crazy.

On Truth Social Trump posted,

Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS’.

Image: Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.