Florida Hillsborough County Candidate Alleges Altered Certification Reporting

William “Billy” Christensen, a veteran GOP politician and a former candidate for Supervisor of Elections (SOE) in Hillsborough County, Florida, has submitted a criminal complaint to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), seeking to have the FDLE engage in an investigation generating an indictment. In the complaint, he alleges that he has documentary evidence challenging his loss in 2024 to Craig Latimer, the incumbent Democratic Hillsborough County SOE.

In the complaint, Christensen alleges that unknown Florida election officials altered the official Hillsborough County SOE reporting of certified results in his 2024 race with digital edit marks and overlays, indicating post-certification tampering. Christensen claims that altered vote totals in the certified results shifted the Hillsborough County SOE election to the Democrats by including false votes generated through a fraudulent mail-in ballot scheme.

At Christensen’s advice, we took the 2024 Florida general election results, reported in PDF format by the Hillsborough County SOE’s office, and converted the report into a Microsoft Word file. While the alteration of the data was not apparent in the official PDF report, the anomalies emerged in the underlying MS Word file from which the PDF version was generated.

Examining the “Early Vote” and “Vote by Mail” columns closely, the numbers appear larger and bolder than those in the previous three columns. In his criminal complaint shared with the author, Christensen claimed that “these edit marks appear in the SOE election [in 2024] and a handful of other locations within the report but not in any historical report dating back over a decade.”

In the same complaint, Christensen alleged,

The final certified election results report published by the [Hillsborough County] SOE’s office [in the 2024 election] contains visible digital artifacts and edit marks in the section covering the SOE race. These marks indicate either data was altered, and comments or revision indicators were left behind (e.g., from Adobe, MS Word, or another editing tool), or information was superimposed or graphically layered over the original before publication, a digital forgery.

Christensen further alleged that these alterations violated the following Florida statutes: FS §104.13—false return or certification of the election, a felony of the third degree (with a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine), and FS §104.15—willful neglect or fraud in election returns, also a third-degree felony.

In his complaint, Christensen alleged that the alteration of certified results reporting was an inside job occurring within the Hillsborough County SOE:

The final results report is computer-generated and then printed, reviewed, and certified by the County Canvassing Board. However, it is critical to note that the physical printing and generation of this report are handled internally by the SOE’s office, and there is no indication that the canvassing board visually reviewed the printed version line by line during certification. Given that the version containing anomalies was the one later published for public consumption, it is without question that any edits were made post-election and pre-certification, meaning the alterations could only have been made by someone within the SOE office itself. The responsibility for producing the final, unaltered version lies squarely with the SOE, and this breakdown in the chain of custody and transparency is deeply troubling.

In an email to the author, Christensen also claimed that the Hillsborough SOE’s office blocked his efforts to observe how certified election results were tabulated and reported:

The (certified vote results) report’s production and printing were handled entirely inside the SOE office, without public or canvassing board line-by-line review. During the legally mandated public test of the election reporting process, I requested to observe how reports were generated and printed. The election supervisors’ second-in-command resisted and refused to show this process, behavior now explained by the discovery of these covert alterations.

According to the official results from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Christensen led in the early voting, gaining 163,222 votes to Latimer’s 147,239 votes. Christensen also led in the election-day voting, gaining 79,200 to Latimer’s 66,328. Latimer won by nearly doubling Christensen’s total in a surge of mail-in votes, with Latimer gaining 129,245 votes to Christensen’s 64,502. In a study of Florida’s Division of Elections voter registration database, Dr. Andrew Paquette found an exceptionally large number of same-name/same-age matched pairs (number = 1,626,404), far greater than random chance would predict among Florida’s 16.4 million voters.

Paquette’s various studies of State Board of Election (SBOE) voter registration databases, as published on GodsFiveStones.com have repeatedly found that matched-pair voter records, or “clones” (often described as “modified duplicate voter records”), by their very existence, inherently violate the Help America Vote Act’s (HAVA, 2002) requirement that no voter should have more than one SBOE Voter ID. Paquette has also found that the deliberate creation of “clone” (i.e., “modified duplicate”) voter records is an indication that cryptographic codes embedded in SBOE voter registration roles facilitate mail-in ballot fraud.

As J. Todd Ward reported in The Miami Independent, “At the center of Christensen’s complaint is the final certified election results report from the Hillsborough County SOE, helmed by incumbent Craig Latimer, ironically, the very race in which Christensen ran.”

Christensen’s charges against the Hillsborough County SOE echo charges made against the same SOE by Republican Rocky Rockford, who “lost” a 2024 race for a U.S. House seat to Democrat incumbent Kathy Castor in Florida’s Congressional District 14, which straddles both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and includes the cities of both Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Peter Ticktin, a long-time associate of President Trump, represented Rockford in an election challenge involving alleged mail-in ballot fraud. According to Florida election law, requests for mail-in ballots must include the voter’s driver’s license number or the last four digits of the Social Security number. Vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots that don’t include either are considered “No-No” votes. Ticktin uncovered 592,225 VBM “No-No” ballots issued to requestors, of which 475,000 were returned to the counties where they were voted. On September 9, 2024, approximately one month before the election, 196,986 “No-No” requests for VBMs arrived in Pinellas County.

Dr. Andrew Paquette has found that the November 2024 Florida voter rolls contained 2,293,149 records that shared names with at least one other record. Of these, 935,654 records show an exact name and same age match (341,630 records matched to 594,024 other records). Paquette’s research has established that algorithms embedded in official state election board voter rolls make it possible to create hundreds of thousands of “modified duplicate” voters characteristic of suspected mail-in ballot fraud. To those aware of the algorithms, what allegedly happened in Hillsborough aligns with a clear pattern: a candidate losing in the early and in-person voting ends up winning once a surge in mail-in ballots is counted.

Image created using AI.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.