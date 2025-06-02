Bumbling Biden Was Still a Tyrant

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard continues to declassify documents that show how the Biden administration defined political opponents as “Domestic Violent Extremists” (DVEs). In a December 13, 2021, intelligence product entitled, “DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Mitigation Mandates,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center created a framework for investigating critics of Biden’s COVID policies and labeling them potential domestic terrorists.

The report claims that “anti government or anti authority” Americans see “COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach” and that “QAnon” has used these “prominent narratives” to encourage violence. Dangerous thoughtcrimes “include the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order.”

This Intel designation encapsulates so much of what is wrong with the federal government today.

First, it once again frames anti-government Americans as a national threat. Conversely, the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights all recognize government as an inherent threat to Americans.

When we celebrate the Fourth of July next month, we will be honoring the patriotic acts of our political forebears and the many sacrifices they bore so that we might be free. Free from what? Oppressive government! Our nation was founded on the truth that government is an enduring threat to individual life, property, and liberty. Being anti-government is to be American; bowing down to government is to reject the founding principles of this nation!

For many decades, the FBI and its partners in the Intelligence Community have turned what it means to be American on its head. An American who believes in the guiding principles of the Declaration of Independence is now a “domestic enemy,” while those who worship government and abhor personal freedom run the federal bureaucracy!

Second, it’s simply remarkable that the Intelligence Community would define harmful “narratives” (aka, untruthful “disinformation”) to include (1) the belief that vaccine and mask mandates are unlawful; (2) the belief that vaccines are potentially unsafe; and (3) the belief that government agents deprived Americans of their civil liberties and livelihoods during COVID.

Masking requirements, six-foot separation rules, plastic enclosures around school desks and checkout counters, and the myriad of other “safety” edicts had no basis in science! Their genesis came entirely from bureaucratic overreach. Because the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” had no long-term testing, there was absolutely no way for anyone to accurately assess the likelihood of harmful side effects. The more time that goes by, the less safe the mRNA injections appear to be! And how could it possibly be a “conspiracy” to believe that the government was depriving people of their civil liberties and ability to earn a living? Politicians, police forces, and totalitarian bureaucrats closed schools, forced people to remain in their homes, prosecuted them for attending religious services, and boarded up their places of business. Unless you were Walmart or Amazon, making a living became a crime.

If forcing people to do exactly what government agents say and coercing people to inject experimental serums into their bodies aren’t glaring examples of “government overreach,” what else is? The Reign of COVID Tyranny was not a figment of the public’s imagination! It was totalitarianism in vivid form!

Finally, consider how dishonest our domestic security agencies are when they pretend that only crazy people believe that there is a “global conspiracy” to “start a new social or political order.” The World Economic Forum unleashed its “Great Reset” initiative within weeks of the COVID lockdowns. Its public website is filled with materials describing how political and financial elites should use the COVID crisis to remake the world. WEF leaders say explicitly, “To build back better, we must reinvent capitalism.” That gobbledygook phrase — build back better — became the cult mantra of every Western political leader. Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, and countless other powerful nitwits sounded like deranged cockatoos all babbling, “Build back better,” together.

Then-Prince of Wales Charles became a kind of global ambassador for the WEF’s “Great Reset” and “Build Back Better” buffoonery. Speaking of COVID, the future king declared, “There is a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis…global crises know no borders, and highlight how interdependent we are as one people sharing one planet.” Using COVID as an opportunity to shill for a “climate change” hoax that has nothing to do with environmental science and everything to do with globalism’s love for totalitarianism, wealth redistribution, and carbon taxes, the Marxist monarch continued, “Unless we take the action necessary, and build in a greener and more inclusive and sustainable way, then we will have more and more pandemics.” Charles put his royal imprimatur behind a Marxist-globalist institution that fetishizes phrases such as “stakeholder economics”; “sustainability”; “diversity, inclusion, and equity”; and “environmental, social, and governance.”

The WEF’s pantheon of global power players used COVID to advance their obsessions with “climate change,” global government, the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” and the technocratic surveillance state. Kings, presidents, and prime ministers all conspired to do the WEF’s bidding. They posted identical social media messages in their native languages and delivered the same speeches in public. But the Intelligence Community thinks only dangerous domestic extremists could possibly believe that global aristocrats are actively working to demolish national sovereignty and self-government and construct a “New World Order” in which the few control the many.

All of this was easy to see during the Reign of COVID Tyranny. Basic science was ignored, while compromised public health institutions pimped for Big Pharma. Rights and freedoms disappeared, while bureaucrats and politicians flexed their authoritarian muscles. Ordinary people became poorer, while favored corporations profited. Because this COVID carnage was plainly visible, Biden administration goons put any American with a working brain on a terrorist watchlist.

That’s not particularly surprising. Merrick Garland’s thuggish Department of (in)Justice and Chris Wray’s Cheka-FBI infringed Americans’ constitutional rights with gusto. They threw veterans, Christians, and public school parents on terrorism watchlists just for expressing personal beliefs. A special Homeland Security Intelligence committee that included Russia collusion fraudsters John Brennan and James Clapper wanted to reclassify political dissent as a “public health” issue, so that ordinary citizens and school teachers would feel more comfortable reporting conservative neighbors and students to the feds. The people who held great power during the Obama and Biden presidencies behaved as if betraying the Bill of Rights were part of their official oaths.

Dementia Joe Biden was not only mentally unfit but also morally unfit to hold the office of the U.S. president. No-one will soon forget his dictatorial speech in front of a “hellish red background” at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall before the 2022 midterms. In a decade when Hitler comparisons are ubiquitous, Biden’s dark and divisive polemic against Republicans really took the Nazi cake.

Social critic Tim Young remarked afterwards, “I’m not saying ‘fascism’ officially had its coming out party in America tonight…I’m just saying Biden condemned his political opponents as a threat to America and democracy set to a blood red background with the military standing behind him.” Political reporter Mia Cathell agreed: “Nothing screams unity like a backdrop of blood red lighting and Marines positioned behind Biden as he shouts with raised clenched fists from the podium.”

Along with his cognitive deterioration (obvious to all but the propaganda press), Biden’s menacing Philadelphia speech defined his “presidency” as unapologetically despotic. That his national security agencies designated critics of the government’s anti-American COVID policies “Domestic Violent Extremists” was just par for the course.

Tip of the cap to the one and only “Full Strength.”

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.