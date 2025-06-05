Boulder Was a Sanctuary. Now It’s a Crime Scene

The suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, terror attack wasn’t a lone wolf—though you wouldn’t know it from the gaslight-and-deflect routine of the legacy press.

He was the inevitable result of a system built to fail—and preserved in decay by design.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national now accused of carrying out a targeted attack that injured multiple people, was in the United States illegally. The FBI confirmed it. The Department of Homeland Security under President Trump is pursuing consequences.

But the real indictment here isn’t of one man—it’s of an entire era of lawlessness engineered by the prior administration and protected by local sanctuary policies that treat immigration enforcement not as a duty but as a sin.

Investigators say Soliman schemed for more than a year. His chosen target? A vigil for the Jewish hostages still imprisoned by Hamas—a scene of solidarity twisted into one of terror by a man consumed with hate.

Let’s be clear: Soliman should never have set foot in Boulder—or any corner of a nation governed by laws and borders.

He should never have been here. And he should never have had the chance to harm innocent Americans.

And the reason he did is because the American left spent four years dismantling border security, hollowing out interior enforcement, and suing anyone who tried to stop it.

Now, the usual voices want you to believe this was a fluke. It wasn’t. It’s precisely what happens when “enforcement priorities” become bureaucratic code for doing nothing at all.

Soliman didn’t sneak in last week. He entered during Joe Biden’s border bonanza—on a B-2 tourist visa in August 2022. That visa expired in February 2023. But Soliman remained unlawfully, filed an asylum claim, and was granted a work permit that lapsed this past March.

He was living openly in Colorado Springs with his wife and five children—all of whom are now in ICE custody and being processed for expedited removal. Homeland Security is also investigating whether any family members had prior knowledge of or gave support to the attack.

This was a systemic breakdown—driven by policy decisions that sidelined enforcement, neutralized ICE, and shielded unlawful presence behind a façade of procedural legitimacy.

Today’s FBI isn’t mincing words. The bureau called it a “targeted attack,” and sources familiar with the investigation confirm a motive consistent with terrorism. All available evidence points to antisemitism as the likely driver.

Under President Trump’s second term, the Department of Homeland Security is rebuilding the broken system. But Boulder had already created a safe harbor for unlawful presence, even for those flagged as high risk.

Now they’re reaping what they shielded.

Let’s dispense with the fiction: sanctuary policies don’t protect immigrants. They protect criminals from the consequences of immigration law—and, more importantly, give the progressive political establishment a platform to virtue signal on a keystone issue.

Boulder’s policy history is a case study in delusion. The city banned cooperation with ICE, instructed law enforcement to avoid immigration status questions, and turned its jails into revolving doors—no detainers, no holds, no questions asked.

Worse, courts built on activist precedents—from the Ninth Circuit to the District of Massachusetts—have twisted procedure into a weapon. They sidestep Rule 65’s bond requirements, certify phantom classes—or worse, pretend a class has been certified when it hasn’t—and issue sweeping injunctions in open defiance of 8 U.S.C. § 1252(f)(1), which reserves that power to the Supreme Court alone.

For years, the immigration bar—flush with Soros cash and ACLU lawyers—pushed a system where the only thing illegal was enforcement.

The Trump administration is left to clean up the mess—case by dangerous case—assuming a judge somewhere doesn’t issue an injunction first.

Had Soliman been a veteran who posted Bible verses online, MSNBC would be live on the scene with a branded chyron and guest commentary from Adam Schiff. But an illegal Egyptian national suspected of terrorism in a progressive sanctuary city? That’s a local story, at best, to the media grandees in Manhattan.

So far, coverage has been perfunctory, grudging—and conspicuously quiet. The same press corps that breathlessly covered every scrap of performative outrage aimed at the Trump administration now sees little newsworthy in a foreign national hurling incendiaries at a Jewish gathering—in the heart of a liberal sanctuary city.

Their silence is its own form of complicity.

President Trump’s current DHS leadership—reinstated after years of abuse under Mayorkas—has moved swiftly to deport, detain, and remove dangerous aliens who entered under Biden’s open-border regime. ICE is no longer sidelined. Parole fraud is being unwound.

But local jurisdictions like Boulder, Chicago, and New York operate in open defiance—propped up by elite approval and fortified by litigation crafted to obstruct immigration enforcement at every procedural turn.

They refuse to honor federal detainers. They provide taxpayer-funded legal aid to those with no right to be in the country. They vilify the very agents risking their lives to protect the public.

And then, when something like this happens, they offer candlelight vigils—not apologies.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is in custody. The FBI and DHS will do their jobs—now that they’re allowed to.

But what of the public officials who enabled this? Who obstructed ICE? Who lobbied to defund border security?

Who dismantled vetting protocols in the name of virtue? And who—by rhetoric, policy, or cowardice—offered a safe haven to virulent antisemitism cloaked in “justice”?

Will any sanctuary mayor be held accountable? Will any nonprofit lose its federal funding or tax-exempt status? Will any judge apologize for the precedents they set that made enforcement nearly impossible?

And when consequences finally come for those responsible, you can bet your bottom dollar the howls will be immediate, theatrical, and well-funded.

Or will this, like so many tragedies before it, become another buried headline—forgotten until the next one?

America has begun to recover. But Boulder exposes the jurisdictions still at war with the law—where sanctuary policies now function as open defiance of the executive branch and the sovereign will of the electorate.

They chose lawlessness as policy. Let the rule of law be their reckoning—and let no corner of this Republic offer them sanctuary.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and host of the Modern Federalist podcast. X: @CharltonAllenNC

Image: Public domain.