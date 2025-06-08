Another Tucker Tantrum

It’s becoming routine: Tucker Carlson is apoplectic at talk of using military force to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program. Unable to conceal his animus, his June 4 X.com hyperventilation is a result. He hopefully feels better for the effort.

This time it’s because Mark Levin visited Trump, advocating bold action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Carlson seems particularly incensed that two Jews, Levin and Steve Witkoff (whom Carlson describes as a “Long Island native”), advise Trump. Is “Long Island” an antisemitic dog whistle? San Francisco native Carlson referenced Levin six times, emphasizing his loathing.

Carlson uses argument ad hominem and conjures imaginary strawmen, which are easily refuted. Examples include:

“In fact, there is zero credible intelligence that suggests Iran is anywhere near building a bomb, or has plans to. None. Anyone who claims otherwise is ignorant or dishonest.” Iran has enriched uranium to 60%, one step below weapons grade. Those who aren’t “ignorant or dishonest“ provide “credible intelligence” Iran has long cheated on international scrutiny (which is largely a joke). “In fact” signals incoming fabrications, as when pre-2020 Biden habitually declared “no joke,” “seriously folks,” “I'm not exaggerating,” or “I swear on my honor as a Biden.”

“At least two of Iran’s neighbors -- both Islamic nations -- already have nuclear weapons. That fact should scare the hell out of Mark Levin.” The only Islamic nuclear power is Pakistan, unless we include France or Britain, both careening toward Islamic control.

“The real goal, which is regime change.” Iranian regime change is coming, sooner than later. Carlson assumes this requires an invasion. Trump’s economic weapons are undermining Iran and its China patron. The CIA (joined by Mossad and Gulf Arabs) is likely working its magic inside Iran, following the template used by Reagan’s CIA to fatally undermine the USSR.

“It goes without saying that there are very few Trump voters who’d support a regime change war in Iran.” Strawman alert. Nobody contemplates this, only a bombing run to destroy nuclear facilities, similar to when Israel demolished Iraq’s French reactor in 1981, Syria’s North Korean reactor in 2007, or when the U.S. and Israel jointly unleashed the Stuxnet digital virus in 2010 to destroy Iran’s centrifuges.

“Iran has powerful allies. It’s now part of a global bloc called BRICS, which represents the majority of the world’s landmass, population, economy and military power. Iran has extensive military ties with Russia. It sells the overwhelming majority of its oil exports to China. Iran isn’t alone. An attack on Iran could very easily become a world war. We’d lose.” Yeah, sure. Iran’s allies are economic basket cases. This is analogous to claiming Israel shouldn’t have gone into Gaza or America shouldn’t have attacked the Houthis because global war would ignite. It was Iran’s proxies which attempted triggering widespread warfare in 2023. Most of their leaders are now dead.

“[M]any Americans would die during a war with Iran. People like Mark Levin [Jews?] don’t seem to care about this. It’s not relevant to them. Instead they insist that Iran give up all uranium enrichment, regardless of its purpose. They know perfectly well that Iran will never accept that demand. They’ll fight first. And of course that’s the whole point of pushing for it: to box the Trump administration into a regime change war in Iran.” Strawmen atop strawmen. Did global war break out after Trump hit Soleimani?

“The one thing that people like Mark Levin [Jews?] don’t want is a peaceful solution to the problem of Iran. …These are scary people.” What’s scary was Obama’s JCPOA abomination.

Carlson desperately seeks to influence Trump, who does fine on his own. The Trump Doctrine includes an unequivocal FAFO policy. Soleimani found out, as did Putin after Trump 45 eliminated hundreds of Russian mercenaries in Syria. Biden illustrated the alternative to America filling global power vacuums. After Abbey Gate signaled American weakness, conflicts promptly emerged in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Yemen, yielding over a million casualties. Trump killed relatively few to avert wholesale slaughter. The ultimate codification of his doctrine was declaring that if he’s assassinated, instructions are left to obliterate Iran, thus ensuring his continuing good health.

Carlson was recently touted as VP material. His absurdities are reckless, especially considering his vast audience, 16 million on X alone. We need not psychoanalyze him; discern his motivations; or question why he platforms Holocaust revisionists and historically naive isolationists advocating America’s total withdrawal from global security affairs -- defunding police on steroids. Isolationism inevitably appears when complacency occurs during peaceful intervals. Carlson’s arguments might have gained traction at dawn on 9/11, but were moot by noon.

Trump states Iran can choose the easy or hard way. The same applied to Hamas. Once it became clear Hamas wouldn’t seek peace, Trump green-lit Israel to re-engage. Netanyahu functions as Trump 47’s John Bolton, the bad cop that good cop Trump 45 exploited, yearning to attack if negotiations failed. Trump encourages belief in an alleged rift with Netanyahu. Netanyahu was the first foreign leader hosted by Trump 47, then again in April. On cue, Netanyahu plays his role by making noises about attacking Iran, regardless of Trump. When Carlson declares “The one thing that people like Mark Levin [i.e., Jews/Israel] don’t want is a peaceful solution to the problem of Iran,” he unwittingly supports Netanyahu's bad cop act. Iran will be denuclearized. As Trump underscores, Iran chooses how this transpires. Iran is stalling, hoping its domestic American advocates can engineer Democrats’ victory in the 2026 midterms. Trump won’t allow this drama to continue much longer.

2025 marks the centennial of Hitler’s Mein Kampf (My Struggle), a combined autobiography and genocide manifesto. Neville Chamberlain received acclaim for dismissing it. Churchill inherited the resulting mess. Iran reprises Hitler’s act, vowing Israel’s (Little Satan) destruction, then America’s (Big Satan). Iran, its Muslim Brotherhood partners, and its CCP pals aren’t kidding. Michighanistan, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Democrat’s antisemitic wing, Obama/Biden administrations, Antifa, purchased Ivy League universities, etc. represent decades of strategic internal American undermining by Islamists and communists. Biden was on China’s payroll. Evidence accumulates of what China received in return. No joke. Ignoring Iran’s agenda won’t enhance our security.

Mark Levin and Israel have zero bearing on Iran’s threat to America. While Neville Carlson focuses on Levin, several senators, along with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, were just in Ukraine, encouraging baiting Russia into a conflagration. The Senate perpetuates warfare; Your Favorite President stalks peace.

