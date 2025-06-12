An Armed Invasion

Courts have enjoined Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Tren de Aragua bad guys. Venezuela opened its prisons and let those really awful excuses for humans out to wreak havoc in the United States. Trump identified a “predatory incursion” that one judge was sufficiently sapient to see. But the others are oh so offended that these “American fathers” are being sent back to their home countries. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is afraid that a rival gang might kill him since he killed one of their family members. That must be a reasonable fear that permits an asylum claim. But is he really looking to go to an insane asylum? Those are safe places with strong security… Just asking…

As the camera turns back to the streets of Los Angeles, we see…

X screen video screengrab.

Large crowds of violent people, dressed in face masks, shirts with anti-American slogans, multiple Mexican flags waving, screaming, and throwing missiles at law enforcement. This sounds very much like the Japanese army charges on Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Okinawa, and more. The uniforms are different, but they’re still uniforms. The flags are different, but still national flags. Screaming is screaming. Rocks aren’t bullets, but they are still deadly.

So, what’s different?

Those other military actions were in distant places. These are at home. The people involved in the insurrection in Los Angeles don’t want to become Americans. They want California to be reintegrated into Mexico, reversing the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo that ended the Mexican-American War in 1848. It does not matter what the weapons are. This is Mexican-American War II, and it’s not limited to California. Multiple cities are involved, and so far, the Battle of Los Angeles is being lost by our side. That doesn’t mean it can’t be won. It’s still a fluid situation.

Governor Hair Gel declared in his instantaneous lawsuit to stop Trump from using the National Guard that the protests were “peaceful.” But live video proves that Sir Gavin’s protestations are of the same quality as Pinocchio’s. Mexican nationals can be seen throwing pre-positioned bricks through the windshield of a police car. LAPD officers huddled under an overpass so that they wouldn’t be hit by flying objects. Stores are being wantonly looted, and dozens of cars are being torched.

Governor Newscum claims in his suit that Trump “cannot assert that California is being invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign power.” It appears that he is almost as smart as Governor Walz of Minnesota, who celebrated the destruction of his state’s largest city in the George Floyd riots. Making claims does not make a statement true. Space does not allow a full litany of the legal misrepresentations in the lawsuit, but it’s highly likely that a Left Coast judge will grant some sort of order. That will force Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, and now all the lawfare and violence against ICE will be met with overwhelming force.

This has been building. ICE has been rounding up large numbers of violent felons. Certain left-wing organizations have been organizing violent protests against those raids. These are a Fifth Column. There can be no equivocation. When violence is used en masse against legal authority, it is war. It does not need to be accompanied by tanks and planes. It does not need guns. Bricks and fireworks hurled from the high ground work, and guns will be supplied by backers when those persons think it’s a good idea. Meanwhile, the entire Democrat party (minus Senator Fetterman) is totally in favor of overthrowing the duly elected government in D.C.

Article 3, Section 3 of the Constitution defines treason as “levying war against [the United States], or adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” It is very clear that George Soros has funded large parts of the riots, as has billionaire Neville Roy Singham. Since these two are both US citizens, funding the attempt to overthrow the authority of the government is treason. This should be prosecuted. In the meantime, many lower-level useful idiots are involved, and their coordinated insurrection should also be punished.

Donald Trump has been slowly moving up the food chain in his prosecution of illegal aliens. He started with miscreants who already had removal orders. Courts got in his way, so lots is bogged down in appeals. But ICE has been sent to remove as many bad guys as possible. Even if their transfer to CECOT is delayed, they can be housed in all manner of temporary housing away from their erstwhile victims. Ultimately, they will be fully removed.

Along the way, the left has stirred up opposition that is now a full-on war. Calling it “protests” won’t wash. And tolerating the Democrat lawmakers who promote this evil will only make it worse. Trump sat back during the George Floyd Summer of Love, and multiple cities burned. He has learned his lesson and is now slowly ratcheting up the pressure. The National Guard is being used to protect Federal property and officers. These troops are not being used for law enforcement. But with the governor and mayor in cahoots with the insurrection, Trump’s hand is being forced. And they won’t like the outcome.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His occasional Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.