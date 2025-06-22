Americans Shouldn’t Have to Subsidize Their Own Mistreatment

There is plenty of evidence that taxpayer dollars are funding the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Here’s how that happens: domestic agitators set up “non-profits” and other kinds of “non-governmental organizations” with deceptively innocuous names. They apply for monetary grants from state and federal agencies. Government agencies use their discretion to award outside groups. These groups then pay rioters to cause mayhem on the streets. Voila! Government-funded pop-up revolutions are ready to go!

This isn’t anything new. Politicians have been diverting taxpayer funds to their favorite “public policy” groups for so long that a large professional class now exists whose entire business model consists of establishing new “foundations,” bilking government agencies of fresh taxpayer dollars, filling their own bank accounts, and occasionally doing the bidding of the government bureaucrats responsible for doling out the “free” money.

Have you ever wondered why so many government-adjacent “influencers” who show up on cable news are the “president,” “founder,” or “CEO” of organizations with serious-sounding names whose activities sound peculiarly vague? Most of those empty suits with fancy titles are the heads of recently made-up entities that specialize in leeching off the taxpayer. Whenever their prefabricated organizations miss out on easy government money, they simply create new ones and play the game again.

These government-funded third parties produce nothing of value. Their names suggest that they pursue charitable missions, but they help only themselves. They are parasites that suck taxpayer wealth from working families, and if their own “work” impacts a local community at all, it is usually in the form of organized “protests” that block traffic, shut down businesses, and prevent Americans from getting to actual jobs. They are government-subsidized agents of chaos.

Consider how insane this arrangement is. In Los Angeles alone, dozens of law enforcement officers have been injured during the last two weeks of riots. Shops have been vandalized and looted. Citizens are effectively blackmailed to support anti-ICE terrorists or suffer serious consequences. As the famous “Libs of TikTok” social media account has repeatedly pointed out, “Democrats are funding the riots and destruction of our cities.” While speaking in Los Angeles, VP Vance noted that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass “actively encouraged illegal migration” and then put American citizens in harm’s way by fanning the flames of the anti-ICE riots.

Let’s break this down. Taxpayers fork over money to pay the government salaries of Newsom and Bass. They pay for a police force and provide that force with the vehicles and equipment necessary to defend the civilian population. They pay for public infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and pay for trash removal and sanitation crews to keep their cities clean.

However, they also pay the agitators — who receive taxpayer grants — to destroy city parks, vandalize businesses, graffiti streets, and attack residents. They pay for Newsom, Bass, and other Democrat blowhards to make speeches that defend the actions of rioters and condemn the actions of law enforcement officers. They pay for damaged police vehicles and equipment and cover overtime expenses. They pay for the hospital bills of injured officers. They pay to repair broken windows, busted concrete, and burnt-out buildings. They pay in the form of higher insurance premiums. They pay in lost time and money while government-subsidized domestic terrorists block traffic and threaten drivers. They pay by diverting police resources away from other assignments that might prevent or solve crimes. Most seriously of all, taxpayers pay big time if they or their loved ones are hurt or killed during these government-financed, Democrat-sponsored riots.

How does it make sense to pay for government officials who cost taxpayers even more money? It seems more reasonable to cut the whole government off and start paying for private services. Better to be the mayor, policeman, and governor of your own home than to pay for Democrats to send thieves, arsonists, and violent barbarians into your community.

At the very least, Democrat politicians who give aid and comfort to criminals should be held legally liable for the costs of those criminals’ destructive actions. When Democrat politicians and Democrat-funded groups give aid and comfort to foreign soldiers and terrorists, they should be charged and tried for treason against citizens of the United States. Why should American taxpayers be expected to fund a foreign invasion? Why should Democrat politicians responsible for opening the nation’s gates to foreign invaders not be branded traitors? This is not Mexico, Venezuela, Yemen, Somalia, or China. Government officials who act as foreign agents and against the interests of American citizens are domestic saboteurs and enemies of the United States.

Who profits from this government-subsidized treachery?

As regular commenter Lydia points out, Democrat politicians profit greatly. Because U.S. congressional and Electoral College representation depends upon census calculations that include non-citizen residents and illegal immigrants, Democrat politicians profit by encouraging the flow of millions of foreign nationals into their jurisdictions. The more illegal aliens that California has, the more members of Congress California sends to D.C. and the greater California’s influence is on presidential elections.

California officials who flagrantly break U.S. immigration laws are rewarded with more power and taxpayer money. In any other line of work, such ongoing criminal conspiracies would be prosecuted as straight-up Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) cases. Instead, Democrat politicians get new districts, and Democrat-aligned NGOs get new grants to bankroll new crimes.

Businesses that are willing to break federal and state laws also profit from government-sponsored riots in support of illegal immigration. As commenter Mark Anderson notes, businesses save a lot of money when they can ignore minimum wage laws, workers’ compensation requirements, social security obligations, Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, and mandated medical expenses. When companies publicly support anti-ICE riots, they are cynically supporting their supply of cheap labor and the unregulated system that allows them to exploit workers while profiting from systemic violations of employment law.

What do American citizens get in return for all this government-subsidized, Democrat-sponsored lawbreaking? As commenter Eric explains, Americans suffer from downward pressure on their wages, more crime, larger prison populations, housing inflation, increased homelessness, more crowded public school classrooms, more uninsured motorists driving without licenses, more dangerous highways, greater demand upon emergency services, packed emergency rooms, higher healthcare costs, greater risk of terrorist attacks, and an accelerating number of “anchor” babies providing a hook for extended families of foreign nationals who don’t always acclimate well to American culture and who often don’t speak any English.

What else do American citizens get? They get to pay for illegal aliens’ attorneys! That’s right! Democrats are so convinced that this is a winning policy issue that New York Governor Kathy Hochul even held a press conference promising to use taxpayer dollars to help illegal immigrants fight their own deportations. So once again taxpayers are forking over money to government officials in order to help Democrats defend foreign nationals who are actively breaking our laws!

So let’s get this straight. State and federal governments steal money from hard-working Americans. Government bureaucrats then reroute that money into the bank accounts of privileged professionals running NGOs. Some NGOs aid and abet illegal immigration into the United States. Other NGOs finance riots and domestic terrorism in defense of illegal immigration. The more successful that this ongoing criminal enterprise is, the more that American citizens suffer. But rather than help Americans suffering from the harms of illegal immigration, Democrat-controlled governments are using taxpayer dollars to pay for illegal aliens’ lawyers.

Maybe Americans should keep their money, prosecute the NGOs, and exile the politicians to the foreign countries they really represent. Why should taxpayers have to fund a government that hates them?

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.