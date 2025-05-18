Want to Understand the Modern Democrat Party? Look no Further than Apocalyptic Cults

Apocalyptic cults provide a window on some amazing complex group dynamics. First, of course is the "apocalyptic" part. This is what they are best known for -- the world is going to end next Tuesday or the aliens will be arriving the first of the month to take the chosen to space heaven, or a hundred other crazed ideas.

The cults preach that the only way to “escape this impending doom is by joining the group, adhering to its leader's teachings, and following its prescribed rituals.”

For the Democrat party, the most recent apocalyptic tale is of course the horrors of climate change. A few decades ago, it was the world was going to end in an overpopulated gigantic snowball and now it has gone 180° and the world is going to end in an underpopulated boiling desert.

Trump is like the gift that keeps giving in this area. Everything Trump does -- or even considers -- is a coming apocalypse that must be fought to save us all.

But regardless of the current impending doom, the Democrat party is the only solution to stave off the end of everything. Power, money, freedom, your children -- all must be granted to the government to save us.

As a side note, notice how it is always implicitly assumed they will be running this government for all time? I guess this is their not-so-subtle message that if they aren’t, the apocalypse will come and get us all. So vote D forever! At least if you want to live.

One of the most incredible features of apocalyptic cults is what happens to them when their prediction of doom -- or aliens -- doesn’t happen. When the world doesn’t end next Tuesday.

I think most rational people would guess that would be the end of the cult -- with members slinking off in self-disgust that they ever believed such claptrap and its leader(s) falling from grace, never to be heard from again.

Nope. Not remotely. When the prediction of doom doesn’t happen, they only become more certain of their cause! Being completely and utterly wrong only makes them believe even more!

They are impervious to facts. Impervious to feedback. Impervious to any and all things that don’t support their ideas. Feedback loops don’t work with these cults because there is no feedback possible -- just blind allegiance to the cult and its beliefs. Pesky facts that don’t conform to their thinking are simply ignored.

These failures will perhaps cause the loss of a few newer members who haven’t been fully indoctrinated, but for those who have a significant emotional commitment to the beliefs of the cult, it only makes them more certain of their righteousness.

This is a key feature of the Democrat party. Being wrong on a whole cornucopia of things doesn’t erode their belief in these things but only strengthens their emotional commitment to these provable bad ideas. This of course stops the cult from learning and adapting to feedback. But it is what it is.

Look at the modern Democrat’s economic beliefs. Never in all human history have these ideas worked -- yet this only makes them believe in these ideas even more.

Apocalyptic cults also allow no disagreement -- not even discussion -- of non-cult ideas. Absolute loyalty is demanded and this conformity to cult doctrine is ruthlessly enforced.

Members must conform to strict rules, rituals, and beliefs. Always. This of course suppresses independent thought or questioning -- which is the goal. It’s about power and control for the leaders of the cult -- not actually accomplishing any other goal.

Again, this captures another key feature of the Democrat party. And for those who refuse to embrace this absolute conformity, a quick excommunication is certain to come. One sees and hears these actions every single day -- one just needs to put them in an apocalyptic cult’s framework and it all makes sense.

These cults also strongly encourage members to server ties with family and friends who do not share the cult’s beliefs. Again, this is shown every day out in the Democrat’s world. Being friends with a Trump supporter or sharing a single belief with a MAGA thinker is strictly verboten. Members must mentally and even physically distance themselves from all that isn’t cult.

The Democrat apocalyptic cult has one unique feature that again is put on display every single day. Single-issue zealots have learned that if they can somehow get the cult to support their idea/goal -- no matter how outlandish or insane -- it will be immediately backed by an army of non-thinking automatons. It will never be questioned, just obeyed. For a small, motivated group of zealots this is an opportunity that can’t be passed on.

A perfect example of this is the transgendered insanity that has swept the country. Even just 10 years ago, very few people believed any of this. None of this is organic. Or scientific.

Now, supposedly rational Democrats don’t feel comfortable even saying what a female is. Now, the Democrat cult’s members must support young gay men being castrated and young lesbians being permanently mutilated. Most before they have had a single sexual experience with another person.

Insane. But if you look at it as an apocalyptic cult it makes perfect sense. The zealots must find a way to get the cult to embrace their idea and then it’s game-set-and-match for them. And of course, the cult leaders are primarily focused on keeping their positions of power so they will go whichever way the wind blows -- giving a small, highly motivated group of zealots the perfect means to hijack an entire “political” party. Where non-thinking conformity is ruthlessly demanded.

Many question the situation in which the modern Democrat party finds itself and whether it will be able to make necessary course corrections to remain a viable, nationwide political party. Once you understand the group dynamics as those of an apocalyptic cult, the answer to this is quite clear.

It’s not going to happen without a total and complete collapse of the cult. They will continue to bleed as members -- especially newer members who aren’t fully indoctrinated -- tire of the cult’s failed predictions while simultaneously demanding absolute conformity and submission to every insane idea.

The demise of every single apocalyptic cult is built into the very fabric of the cult itself. Until the Democrats can become a dynamic political party rather than a stagnant apocalyptic cult they will continue to self-destruct.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a BS in Earth Sciences and an MBA and is the founder and President of E.I.C. Enterprises. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, the Houston Chronicle, the Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.

Image: AT via Magic Studio