Trump’s Golden Dome

“Ronald Reagan’s dream, ‘Star Wars,’ is finally becoming a reality,” according to Jesse Watters.

President Donald Trump stated,

In the campaign I promised the American people that I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield to protect our homeland from the threat of foreign missile attack. And that’s what we’re doing. Today I am pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for the state-of-the-art system that will deploy next generation technology across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors. [snip] This design of the ‘Golden Dome’ will integrate with our existing defense capabilities. It should be fully operational before the end of my term. [snip] Once fully constructed the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.

Pete Hegseth stated,

We will protect the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they are conventional or nuclear. [snip] The Golden Dome for America, is a game changer. It is a generational investment in the security of America and Americans.

Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin COO, said “the work of deterrence is a 24-7 operation,” and this new system will provide jobs in California, Colorado, Alabama, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York and all over the country. “This is going to be a system that is built domestically in the United States and we’re really proud to take a leading role in bringing President Trump’s vision to reality.”

China’s Foreign Ministry whined and issued a statement saying, “This undermines global strategic balance and stability. China expresses serious concerns over this. We urge the United States to abandon the development and deployment of a global missile defense system as soon as possible.”

In response to China’s remark, St. John stated, “What we have seen historically is that the thing that leads to conflict is a lack of deterrence and so our belief along with the administration is that having strong deterrence is the best way to deter conflict and so we are looking forward to partnering with General Guetlein and the administration to roll this out to make the world safe for peace and prosperity.”

Carley Shimkus on Fox and Friends stated skeptics argue that the immense cost and ability to defend an entire continent is not realistic.

Immense cost? The cost is $175 billion. The Biden/Harris administration sent over $350 billion to Ukraine.

Responding to skeptics, St. John stated,

Most of the constituent elements of the system have been demonstrated already in smaller scale around the world and all of them have been proven in combat situations. So, this is really a scaling of capability and an integration of capability. And the technology that is available today for networking, for edge and cloud computing, for bringing artificial intelligence to bear on the decision making — all of that new technology is what’s going to allow us to stitch these capabilities together and produce this system.

Carley asked, “Do you really think we can get this up and running within President Trump’s second term over the next three years?”

St. John answered, “Because of the start we have with the existing capabilities we are going to be able to rapidly assemble a credible deterrent in a very short period of time, and in parallel then work the future technologies that will deal with threats as they evolve and keep the system relevant for generations.”

Carley stated, “What a time to be alive.”

It is odd that China would whine that America having a missile defense system would destabilize the strategic balance in the world. What about China’s and Russia’s deployment of hypersonic missiles? China’s and Russia’s deployment of hypersonic missiles was a game changer. Hypersonic missiles, using scramjet propulsion, can travel faster than a mile a second. Their flight trajectories are very different from ballistic missiles, for they fly low, can adjust course mid-flight, maneuver around missile-defense systems, are nuclear capable, with some military analysts calling them “unstoppable.”

While Biden was asleep at the wheel of the presidency and all the media were talking about Hunter Biden’s trial, in June of 2024 Russian warships were conducting Zircon hypersonic missile drills off the East Coast of the United States with the “U.S. East Coast…within Zircon range… and the missiles can… be used to strike ground targets.” This event followed “Putin’s warning that Moscow could respond to Ukraine’s Western allies allowing Kyiv to use their weapons to strike targets in Russia by giving similar weapons to adversaries of the West worldwide.” Biden’s White House responded that this was not a threat, but “it is symbolic.”

Then there is Iran who is pressing forward to gain a nuclear weapon, with about 275 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, near weapons-grade, and “the only country in the world without a nuclear weapons program to do so.” In 2017 “Iran’s new naval commander vowed to send warships into America’s backyard.” Then in June of 2024 Fair Energy Foundation President Dave Wallace announced on a podcast that the “inept and feeble” Biden/Harris administration, keeping it “quiet in the mainstream media,” began allowing Iran to move military vessels into the Gulf of America in February of 2023, showing the “Islamic Republic’s maritime strength.” Apparently, they were doing military exercises in the Gulf until May of 2023. The missiles to which Iran has access can “strike up to 1,200 miles away from the Southern Coast of the United States, meaning a potential Iranian strike could reach Minneapolis from just off the coast of Louisiana,” and meaning Iran could launch a nuclear weapon striking “the heart of the United States from the Gulf.” Iran’s military exercises in the Gulf of America were facilitated “using their ally China’s control of the Panama Canal” at the time.

Speaking of China, China has 3 aircraft carriers, Liaoning, Shandong, and Fujian, and is starting construction on its fourth carrier, which will have nuclear propulsion.

Japan had 4 fleet carriers at the start of WWII. On June 4, 1942, at the Battle of Midway, over 350 U.S. sailors and airmen lost their lives, and 150 U.S. aircraft were destroyed, and there was the loss of the U.S. carrier Yorktown, but miraculously, all four Japanese carriers were sunk turning the tide of the war in the Pacific. Over 3,000 Japanese sailors and airmen died. According to historian Craig L. Symonds, Japan’s loss at Midway diminished its “ability to project power and defend its territories.”

Does China really need four carriers? What kind of power does it want to project? Remember that it is not just the carriers that are being built, but also the accompanying fleet to go with each of them. Already China has more naval vessels (370 ships) than the U.S. (295 ships). China has plans to “build up to seven carriers by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Revolution and the year Beijing is targeting for a takeover of Taiwan — by force, if necessary.” At seven carriers, China will match the number in the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

So, do we need a Golden Dome over America? Is yesterday too soon to start construction?

