Trump Is Changing the World (Whether You Like Him or Not)

In the olden days, the world was run on a feudal system. There were a handful of mostly inter-related nobles who lived in palaces, wore fancy clothes, and ate sumptuous food. They were served by a large class of serfs who did the unpleasant things like digging latrines, plowing fields, slaughtering animals, tanning leather, and all of the other work needed for the nobles to live in luxury. In return, the nobles kept the serfs from starving but generally oppressed them and sometimes did so gratuitously for their own amusement. Serfs had no rights and very little money and were frequently abused, although they were not technically slaves. The world knew only three classes: the undeservedly rich, the undeservedly poor, and a very tiny class of jesters, clowns, actors, and prostitutes who escaped being serfs by selling out to the nobility. The currency of the realm was power.

This lasted until Cosimo de Medici and his heirs, including the aptly named Lorenzo the Magnificent, came up with a better system. Not interested in being serfs, they discovered the dirty little secret behind feudalism — namely, that the inbred, intellectually disabled nobility class was very bad at handling money. The Medicis literally made bank (seriously: They invented double-entry bookkeeping and modern finance), and an emerging merchant class changed history.

The currency of this new realm was actual currency. By strategically lending money to the impoverished fools in their palaces, the Medicis ran the world and created a burgeoning and prosperous middle class. Kings often went, hat in hand, to beg a Medici for money. Nobility didn’t die out, but a creative, innovative, hardworking middle class emerged, and every serf who had the right stuff was able to join in.

The Deep State, or cabal, or whatever you want to call it is a form of neo-feudalism that allows for elites (who are often related to one another) to join shadowy groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg group, the World Economic Forum, and other ones we don’t know the names of in an effort to restore that old-fashioned economy, driven on political power alone. They are trying to promote neo-feudalism by taxing the middle class into oblivion, rewriting financial laws in their own favor, and seizing every lever of power they can. They expanded the jester and fool class to include the press and the universities and obedient political lackeys. They installed the right people, bought the elections, paid off the judges, and tried to seize power again. These neo-feudalist goons play at being modern, but what they really want is the old world order: a handful of elites ruling over a bunch of serfs. Bruce Springsteen, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and other celebrities can still hang out with the elites as long as they don’t get out of line.

In order to achieve neo-feudalism, these aspiring overlords need to get rid of about 7.5B of the earth’s 8B people. It’s called the depopulation agenda, and it’s much more pervasive than we think (but that’s another story for another day). They also need absolute loyalists to rebuild the nefarious inbred nobility, and everybody else needs to be kept poor and fenced in. They are returning to their roots: It’s all about power.

When these people or their lackeys try to do foreign policy, it’s a foreign policy driven by war, exploitation, corruption, money-laundering, and fear. They rattle sabers and threaten nuclear annihilation. They stage color revolutions and shake down foreign governments. If they don’t like whom a nation elects, they try to destroy that person. And when people oppose them, they, bring Kafkaesque charges, as Joe Biden did against the people and Trump.

Lawfare is a tool of the neo-feudalists. Joe Biden and his minions sent innocent people to prison, let criminals run free, and made malevolent cartels rich beyond belief with an open border. He let over half a million unaccompanied minor children come in over the border and go missing. Three hundred Americans die every day of a drug overdose from an illicit drug. This is all out of the neo-feudalist playbook. First they ruin everything, then they make us frightened, then they impose punitive taxes. They try to kill most of us off, and finally they let a few of us live modest, constrained lives in dedicated service to them, provided we agree to own nothing, eat bugs, and be happy.

Enter Donald Trump. Many people right now are confused with Trump’s politics. He’s running around to strange countries (like Qatar and Syria) and making deals; he is antagonizing presumably friendly countries like Canada. He wants Greenland. He is talking tariffs and trade deficits and peace treaties.

Too much is happening, and to the average person it all seems disconnected, fragmented. How can we play nice with Syria? Why are we trying to stop the war in Ukraine? Don’t we want that war to last forever? And who cares how many people are dying there? What exactly is a tariff? The media are so confused that they’ve fallen back on the only lies they know work well: Trump and Elon are cutting much needed federal programs. (They’re only “much needed” if you’re a grifter committing fraud.)

Trump is ushering in a new sort of politics. It’s not the neo-feudalism of the globalists and their American wing, the Democrat party. Nor is it the robust and sometimes ruthless politics of the Medici middle class. It’s something altogether new. I call it commerce.

Trump has recognized that the common ground we all have is that we do not want to starve or suffer. We want to have happy lives. We want nice things. We want safe streets. We want to enjoy our brief say on this planet. This applies to people in Qatar or Syria or Ukraine or Romania or Taiwan. We all want peace. And, strangely, most of us want work — that is, we all want a chance to be productive, innovative, and successful.

So Trump rolls in and starts making deals. There are business angles to most of this. Countries can see in what Trump is offering. Nobody has ever approached them in this way — that is, as equals and worthy of respect. In listening to Trump, these former enemies and former ignored nations can see that there are ways they can make money by following Trump’s logic. This is prosperity and justice, but for everyone and not just a few overlords. And it’s more than just the cash; it’s about building a good life in a safe place. It’s about having kids enjoy a better life than their parents. It’s about having a world where we can be strong and healthy and safe.

Trump wants to end wars. He wants to build commercial bridges with all different parts of the world. He wants prosperity — not just for himself, but also for others.

No neo-feudalist or Democrat has ever said anything remotely like that and meant it.

Unlike neo-feudalism, in this era of commerce, innovation and hard work will actually pay off. But in order to have a society based on creativity, innovation, business, technology, and advancement, you need peace. That’s how the peace accords factor in. But you also need communities safe from criminals. You need fair courts and just laws. That’s where the fair dealing and the tariffs come in. And you need to stop rattling sabers and shut down the dopey Democrat rhetoric that drives division and hampers creativity and innovation. Identity politics is just hatred and racism in a new package.

(The PRIDE movement is a ridiculous distraction. No matter what you think about PRIDE, it’s a tiny group of people in the world, and we have to stop making it the focal point of all human existence.)

We need to get down to business for real people. Purple-haired nose ring people, your 15 minutes are up.

And unlike the neo-feudalists, Trump is reaching out to people of inconvenient nationalities, ethnicities, and races. Trump sees the potential for mutually beneficial deals, not identity politics. Not that long ago, many American businesses hesitated to allow politics or religion to intrude into the workplace. A restaurant owner or a movie star or a businessman hesitated to talk too much about politics for the simple reason that the discussion might antagonize their customers or drive away an otherwise great potential business partner.

Neo-feudalists want population control, racism, and hatred. It makes us unwashed masses easier to own. The Medici mercantile society broke that, because they knew that you had to get along with people to make money, even if you did not always support their ideology.

Trump takes it a giant step beyond that. He has found common ground. With this new agenda, Trump has taken the currency of the realm from power (neo-feudalists) to money (Medici-style mercantilism) to commerce.

Is there a way for all of us in the world to get along, to thrive, to build, to innovate, to improve? I don’t know, but this sure comes close. The neo-feudalists are finding that ruling with a iron hand doesn’t work. The mercantile middle class found themselves being taxed into poverty and driven into prison or unemployment for resisting the neo-feudalists.

It's time for a new approach, and we are witnessing something historic.

Trump sees — in ways so few other politicians have seen — that prosperity and freedom and peace all go together. You may or may not like Trump; I’m not here to dissuade you for your opinion. But he’s doing something very new. This is nothing short of a revolution.

The Democrats won’t see it until it’s much too late.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.