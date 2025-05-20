Traitors Benedict Arnold and Jake Tapper

Benedict Arnold is one of the few people from American history whose name has become an adjective. If you call someone “Benedict Arnold,” you are calling them a traitor.

Arnold joined the Continental Army when war broke out in 1775. After five years of fighting, with some Patriot victories, the war was still not going well for Americans. By 1780, it looked to many that the British might win and put down the rebellion.

Yet, Patriots continued risking life and fortune fighting for America’s independence. But not General Benedict Arnold. Believing the British would eventually put down the revolt and angry that there was no money to pay him for his military service, on September 21, 1780, Arnold met with British Adjutant General John André, who oversaw the British Secret Intelligence. Arnold was the commander of West Point (located on New York’s Hudson River and then called Fortress West Point). He offered to give the fort to Great Britain in exchange for money and a high position in the British army.

Fortunately, the plot was discovered, but it devastated George Washington, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army and had always trusted Arnold. Escaping to Great Britain, Arnold evaded capture. However, André, who was respected by both the British and the Americans, was captured wearing civilian clothes and was soon after hanged for treason. Many felt it was Arnold who should have suffered that fate. As the war continued, traitor Arnold led British troops against colonists in Virginia and Connecticut.

Following the war’s end in 1783, Arnold remained in England. However, no one respects a traitor, and Arnold was never truly welcomed into British society, nor did he ever receive the money promised to him. Benedict Arnold, a name now synonymous with traitor, died in London on June 14, 1801.

Jake Tapper is a traitor to the American ideal of a free press being the quasi “fourth branch of government” by asking questions of elected officials and providing the people with accurate information. Conservatives viewed Tapper as a traitor since 2019 when he attacked anyone questioning Joe Biden’s obvious mental acuity issues. Now he is also a traitor to progressives who say Tapper’s lack of candor lost them the 2024 presidential election.

Just as Benedict Arnold sought money from Great Britain, Jake Tapper seeks money from the sales of his co-authored book Original Sin where he and Axios reporter Alex Thompson write how almost EVERYONE in D.C. politics and the media knew pResident Joe Biden had dementia. Everyone, that is, except Jake Tapper who is CNN’s anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent.

Tapper can pretzel his words into an aspirin-inducing claim of innocence, but he knew for years that pResident Joe Biden had mental acuity issues. Moreover, Tapper attacked anyone who said otherwise … until he and Axios reporter Thompson could make money selling the falsehood that others knew, but they didn’t. (Didn’t Germans say the same following Nazi Germany’s defeat in 1945?)

During the 2019 presidential campaign, it was obvious that Biden’s mind was drifting away from his body. Yet, Original Sin, which Tapper is hawking like a carnival barker, insults all Americans who suffered during Biden’s miserable four years in office when a cabal must have been running the country. (Jill? Hunter? A caucus of communist leaning progressives? It certainly wasn’t the guy who couldn’t walk off a stage.)

We’ve all heard the audio from pResident Biden’s two-day interview (October 8-9, 2023) with Special Counsel Robert Hur. The supposedly most powerful man in the world had a non-functioning brain! As bad as it was to have had the election stolen in 2020 and given to someone with mental acuity issues, “they” wanted Biden to continue for another four years!

Tapper repeatedly lied:

June 2020: On CNN, Tapper said concerns over Biden’s mental state were “unfounded” and based on “edited clips and disinformation.”

August 2021: He claimed that Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal showed “strategic resilience,” despite televised moments where Biden struggled with clarity.

October 2022: Tapper ridiculed what he called “conspiracy-addled” accusations regarding Biden’s cognition, adding that Republicans were pushing “manufactured panic” ahead of the midterms.

January 2024: He scolded political commentators on-air, saying that questioning Biden’s mental capacity was “beneath the dignity of political discourse.”

And on and on, until Tapper couldn’t lie anymore. Then, like Benedict Arnold, he sought to make some money. Arnold abandoned the Continental Army to fight for the British while Tapper wrote a book pointing fingers at everyone but himself.

Interestingly, many on the left (the ones who sleep in pink vagina hats) are livid at Tapper for hiding Biden’s dementia until he could profit from it. Their anger stems from a belief that if this had been made public long before Biden’s horrific June 2024 debate performance, Democrats would have had a primary, found a better candidate, and won the presidential election. Between Bidenflation, open borders, and the illegal invasion, Democrats would not have won, but that’s what progressives believe.

The next time you’re about to call someone Benedict Arnold because they are a traitor, instead say, “You are a Jake Tapper!”

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.