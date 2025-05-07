Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, Deserves Credit, Not Politico’s Smear Campaign

On May 4, Politico published a hit piece titled “Everyone knew it but him: Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law has seen role diminished since the transition.” This article isn’t just misleading—it’s a prime example of how Washington’s entrenched bureaucracy and its media allies target effective outsiders who threaten their hold on power. In this case, Massad Boulos, a man with deep knowledge and decades of experience in the Middle East and Africa, is the latest to face these unwarranted attacks.

Boulos serves as Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump on Middle East and Arab Affairs and Senior Advisor for Africa at the U.S. State Department. He’s not a product of the D.C. establishment, nor does he come from a long diplomatic pedigree or the hollowed-out ranks of the so-called political “elite.” He’s not embedded in the tight-knit circles of think tanks and research centers that have long dominated foreign policy.

These “experts” have spent decades building careers off the status quo, accomplishing little more than perpetuating failure. Boulos, however, is cut from a different cloth. He brings real-world experience, business acumen, cultural understanding, and—most threatening to the bureaucrats—a proven track record of getting things done. And that’s exactly why they’re so desperate to tear him down.

I’ve seen this playbook before. In 2017, my friend and mentor, General Michael Flynn, was unjustly pushed out of the Trump administration by the very same class of entrenched government operatives and self-righteous media players. Flynn was an outsider who challenged the status quo—and he paid the price. What’s happening to Boulos now mirrors that same strategy step by step.

Let’s break down the Politico narrative and how it’s built on gossip, half-truths, and anonymous sources with an agenda. The central claim is that Boulos is out of place, overreaching, and ineffective. This is nothing more than an attack from those who see him as a threat to their control.

Then, of course, Politico had to drop the name of Trump’s “powerful” Chief of Staff, Suzie Wiles, as though that somehow adds credibility to their narrative. They suggest that Wiles contacted Boulos to inform him he wouldn’t have access to a government plane. The goal? To paint Boulos as powerless and subordinate, to bolster a fake story that’s more about character assassination than actual facts.

Take the supposed “scandal” over the plane. The article suggests that Boulos’ role has diminished because of a flight snafu. But here’s the truth: the only issue was that Boulos had to switch from a government flight to a commercial one due to routine logistical constraints. Yet, despite these travel hiccups, he successfully conducted high-level meetings across Rwanda, Congo, Kenya, and Uganda—engaging with leaders who were eager to welcome American leadership in a region that is often ignored by Washington.

Politico also takes issue with a meeting Boulos held with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, portraying it as rogue or unauthorized. Yet, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja publicly posted about the meeting afterward, proving it was perfectly legitimate. This wasn’t a mistake—it was a strategic win for U.S. diplomacy. Boulos’ direct engagement with one of Africa’s most important leaders is something American foreign policy in Africa has long lacked.

But instead of recognizing these diplomatic wins, Politico critiques Boulos for “freelancing” and acting without permission. What they’re really angry about is that Boulos stepped into a vacuum.

For years, Africa policy at the National Security Council (NSC) and the State Department has been neglected, and no one was stepping up to take charge. Boulos filled that void—not by forcing his way in, but because he was the only one willing to act. In just a few weeks, he has delivered results that others couldn’t achieve in years.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio—a man not known for handing out praise lightly—stated it best:

Politico is out with another fake story. The story they should be covering is the recent agreement signed between Rwanda and the DRC, which was only possible because of Mr. Boulos’ leadership. America is fortunate to have Mr. Boulos’ expertise and experience at the State Department.

That agreement between Rwanda and the DRC was one of the most significant regional breakthroughs in years. It helped de-escalate a long-simmering conflict, and it was largely due to Boulos’ sustained diplomacy with Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Boulos has met with over a dozen heads of state and foreign ministers, from East to West Africa. These aren’t photo ops; these are meaningful meetings that have moved the needle on regional security, economic collaboration, and American interests abroad.

What Politico refuses to acknowledge is that this kind of impact is rare in today’s Washington. The traditional players—the career diplomats, think tank fellows, and former lobbyists—have had their shot. They’ve had years to engage with Africa and the Middle East, but have failed to deliver meaningful results. Now, Boulos is stepping in and actually getting things done. And instead of applauding him for his successes, Washington elites attack him for not doing things “their way.”

And let’s address the snide innuendo about Boulos’ proximity to President Trump, simply because he’s Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law. This kind of elitism and arrogance is exactly why Americans are fed up with Washington. It completely ignores the actual results on the ground and reduces public service to petty gossip. What matters is the work being done, not who’s related to whom.

Massad Boulos is not seeking the limelight. He isn’t trying to build a personal brand. But in a void of leadership, he has emerged as an official who is actively engaging with regional partners, building trust, and moving American foreign policy forward. He’s already secured the release of detained Americans, stabilized volatile border regions, and revived key U.S. infrastructure projects in Central Africa—projects designed to counter China’s growing influence.

The real issue here isn’t that Boulos is ineffective. It’s that he doesn’t fit the mold of the typical D.C. bureaucrat, and that terrifies those entrenched in the system. He didn’t ask for their permission. He didn’t climb the approved career ladder. But in the short time he’s been in office, he’s delivered results that make the traditional players look outdated and inept.

I know Massad Boulos. I know his family. I know what they stand for. They are grounded in values of integrity, hard work, and service. And I’ve seen this pattern before— Steve Witkoff and Pete Hegseth faced similar attacks, and now it’s Boulos who’s being targeted. It’s not about credentials. It’s about control. The swamp doesn’t like to be challenged, and when they are, they strike.

But in the long run, results speak louder than smears. Massad Boulos is delivering real wins for American diplomacy, and no amount of anonymous quotes or fake headlines will change that.

Massad Boulos by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 3.0.