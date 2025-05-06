Thoughts About the Golden Age

When President Trump promised us a Golden Age, I admit I was skeptical. I knew that there had to be a period of adjustment after the pedal-to-the-metal spending and the ornicide -- bird-killing -- of wind farms in the Biden years. And when Trump announced his tariffs on April 2, 2025 and the stock market tanked, I got worried. The Guardian was right there with the Narrative:

The Guardian sneered at Trump’s tweet: “Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’”

But Rule One for me is to buy on the dips. So when the stock market opened down 4 percent on April 3, I closed my eyes and bought. On April 4 the market was down again. My eyes were still closed and I bought.

But then, wonder of wonders, on April 9 the market turned, and QQQ is up 17 percent from April 8 as of May 2. Is this the dawn of the promised Golden Age? Or is it a glitch as the economy descends into a Trump underworld and liberal consumers continue their switch from buying Teslas to keying Teslas, and ordinary consumers stop buying because Tren de Aragua deportations?

That’s what the media experts proclaimed when the first quarter GDP growth came in at -0.3%. But then, the anti-experts proclaimed, the dip occurred because imports were up 41% and imports subtract from GDP, because experts. Employment was up 177,000 jobs despite a catastrophic drop of 9,000 in federal government employment.

One thing we know from experience: It will all be obvious, in hindsight.

Meanwhile both Canadian and Australian voters have voted Left, because Trump. Bless their hearts. But in Alberta they are already queueing up to become the 51st state.

Fact is, sports fans, that our liberal friends know we are entering a Dark Age, with a Golden Horde of young DOGE warriors riding in from the steppes, crushing cherished liberal NGOs and hearing the lamentation of the liberal women.

Now President Trump’s promise of a Golden Age is premised upon economic factors: lower prices, more jobs, greater wealth. But surely, we Americans yearn for more than that. Back in the day, when the politics of our lefty friends was just getting started, a famous philosopher talked about workers able “to hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, [and] criticise after dinner.”

Inconceivably, the politicians who first followed his blueprint cast their peoples into a Dark Age of famine and then fought a war against kulaks in Russia and a war against the Four Olds in China. Not much hunting and fishing and criticizing for the workers of Russia and China.

We now realize that the Age of Politics since the Dawn of Marx has been an Age of War. Of course it has, because “there is no politics without an enemy.” And so, in the last century or so, humanity has fought Class Wars against the capitalist enemy, World Wars against the Kaiser and Führer enemies, Race Wars against the white racist oppressor enemy, Sex Wars against the male patriarchy enemy, Environmental Wars against the polluting enemy, Climate Wars against the climate denier enemy.

What happened to all the peaceniks?

We MAGA warriors are better than that. But how does our Golden Age transcend politics and war? How do we build a society that channels fighters into peaceable creation and necessary disruption, while also protecting people who just want to live an ordinary life of working and caring with the minimum of risk?

How do we build a world with a passing lane for people who want to get ahead and a slow lane for people that just want to get along?

How do we treat politics as a necessary evil rather than a sacred road to Hope and Change?

Obviously, we have already solved the problem for the get-ahead class. Go to Marc Andreessen, Master of the Universe of venture capitalists. Do something that trumps Elon Musk’s Occupy Mars. Otherwise, you are just a faker.

But, for the rest of the agenda, the marginalization of politics and the care of the go-alongs, I have no idea. I suspect that it begins with a recasting of morality: helping people who need help and shaming people who violate moral norms.

Guess who humans have always relied on to help people that need help and shame bad people that need correction: women.

Dear American women: I have a suggestion. Throw off the ridiculous girlboss culture that makes women look like fools. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to curb the realm of politics and renew the culture of day-to-day helping and gifting, and reilluminate the moral universe of values and beliefs that has gone dark in the Age of Politics.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

