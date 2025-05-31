There Will Be More Violence -- Socialism Calls for It

Despite all the excuses and finger pointing, liberals/socialists don’t think that they lost the last election -- they think that the people just voted wrong . As Lenin said: “People always have been and they always will be stupid victims of deceit and self-deception in politics.” To influence these people, Lenin said: “We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.” We have seen this tactic repeated in the negative stories about Trump and his supporters over the past decade. This is where totalitarianism starts. It ends with gulags and death.

U.S. socialists have been sowing Lenin’s hate, revulsion, and scorn at even a higher rate since the last election. They have been so successful that a recent poll indicated that 55% of them thought that assassinating President Trump would be justifiable.

To understand the thoughts, methodologies, and goals of modern leftists, you have to go back to the beginning and look at Lenin, the founder of the first socialist state.

The quest for power is what motivates today’s socialists just as it did Lenin. Their agenda today is to attack their capitalist/bourgeois enemies to gain power no matter what the human cost. Some of the Left’s favorite issues were in Lenin’s crosshairs in the 19th century and socialists return to the same Marxist playbook.

Lenin was very clear on what he wanted to do to his political enemies. He called for a “ war to the death ” with no mercy for the enemies of socialism. He also said that any who opposed his armed uprising were enemies, traitors , and cowards. The Red Terror of the Russian Revolution and civil war cost between 10-12 million lives .

By 2020, things hadn’t changed. Bernie Sanders’ paid staffers wanted to kill the ‘rich’ in an armed rebellion, favored the execution of moderate liberals, gulags for Trump supporters, and violence if Sanders lost the election. The GULAG s, (Glavnoye Upravleniye LAGerey) were started under Lenin and greatly expanded under Stalin.

2025 saw Trump’s victory called an “ existential crisis .” And, as with Lenin, Democrats have been told they have to be ready to fight and die for the “cause.” A Democrat congresswoman said that liberals are at “war.” University staffers have said that Musk and DOGE employees are wanted dead or alive .

At the same time, news “fact checkers” have said that the supposed threats made by Democrats, aren’t really threats at all. They even question whether attacks on Teslas, owners, and dealerships are actually terrorism .

Still, Democrats want to be seen as “ patriots ” by the masses -- at least when they’re on camera. However, what did Lenin say about patriotism?

About his own country, Lenin said: “I don't care what becomes of Russia. To hell with it. All this is only the road to a World Revolution .” Similarly, many ‘modern’ left-wingers see themselves as citizens of the world , not as Americans. Additionally, many students in left-wing schools are being taught by these “world citizens” to hate their own country.

How did it come to this? Why do some Americans love anti-American propaganda? This perception of the U.S. is worldwide , and it is no accident . It is the result of an unrelenting disinformation and reflexive control campaign that was crafted and orchestrated by the best in the USSR (and likely China as well). Many of the propaganda and disinformation themes that are seen in the press today have their roots in Moscow’s massive Cold War propaganda apparatus. In many cases the groups that pushed and funded anti-U.S. themes during the Cold War are the same groups that propagate anti-U.S. messages and themes today.

Listed below are a dozen propaganda themes that are still used today. These representative samples could have been taken out of almost any modern “news” story.

If these themes look familiar, they should. They all came out of two Cold War-era Soviet booklets: “Whence the Threat to Peace,” published in 1987 and “Star Wars: Delusions and Dangers,” published in 1985 -- and they weren’t new then either. At the that time they were aimed at Ronald Reagan . Now Trump is the target. The problem is that the effect of these themes over the decades has been cumulative.

In his 1899 book, The Psychology of Socialism, Gustave Le Bon said “A man is not a Socialist without hating some person or thing.” Socialism is built on envy, hate, and violence. And gee, do the Liberals love to hate Trump . They will use every old propaganda trick in the book as well as new social media tricks, lies, and violence to influence and intimidate voters

When viewing modern ‘news’ please consider the fact that Soviet-style propaganda operations use consistent messages put out over long periods of time to incrementally change people’s perceptions. The messages emerge from several outlets so they can corroborate each other. Supporting themes are often put out in sequence to lead the audience to the desired conclusions. People believe the lies, thinking that they figured things out themselves using the “evidence” they were given. The engineered “facts” cement the half-truths and falsehoods delivered over months or years and stir up Lenin’s desired hatred and violence.

As an example of Soviet tactics, look at all the recent coast-to-coast anti-Trump demonstrations, protests, riots, prison invasions, and other photo-ops. The ones that are dutifully highlighted by the compliant major media. These seem to be based on the Soviet model called Agitprop (agitation propaganda). Agitprop uses street theater, art, movies, demonstrations, and violence to spread the Left’s political messages, stir up emptions, and create anger at class enemies. These days that seems to be anyone they call a Trumper, or an “oligarch.” Funny how Musk is part of the oligarchy because he’s rich, while $oros is not. Plus, you can see the same terminology and wording across the board in left-leaning news outlets. It’s almost like their messages are being coordinated by a single entity -- how Soviet.

Lastly, one might also consider today’s dangerous “lawfare” to really be a dictatorship of the judiciary. It’s liberal power to be used as a socialist last stand for when Americans vote “wrong.”

Image: Public Domain