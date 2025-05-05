The Party of Disbelief

Where you stand as an individual or an organization says a great deal about your morals and values. In looking at the current Democratic Party, it is easy to see why they are hemorrhaging followers. Reviewing the party’s activities in the last year, their distance from the reality of everyday Americans is not only visible, it’s shocking.

Here’s a sampling:

They believe that lying is perfectly acceptable if it is about your opponents. In fact, the more outrageous and egregious the lie, the better.

Cutting government waste is a threat to democracy. Reckless spending is perfectly acceptable. Reining in such spending is evil.

All government workers are highly productive and vital to the daily lives of every American.

Anti-Semitism is the perfect solution to Islamophobia.

The Left believes that if you illegally come into the country you did not break the law. Furthermore, the nation shouldn’t have borders. According to their thinking, deporting anyone for any reason is illegal. Mass deportations, according to their mantra, will cripple the U.S. economy and people will starve as a result of not having anyone to pick crops.

It is heroic to murder successful businessmen out of dislike for the industries they represent. Arresting your political opposition under the guise of the alleged greater good is a viable election strategy.

Anyone that disagrees with them is a Nazi.

Endorsing vandalism, rioting, and arson are fine if it is targeted against your opponents. Calling for violence is simply a First Amendment right.

Cancel culture was never bad.

The role of the media is to disparage, undermine, and if possible, oust your political foes.

They believe that males should be allowed to compete against females in sports.

Censorship, to the Democrats, is the foundation of a stable government.

Requiring proof of citizenship to vote is racist.

Personal responsibility for your actions does not exist. It is why guns must be banned, not those who use them.

Schools and the government should be responsible for raising children. Parents' needs are secondary to the state.

America has always been a racist nation. It can only be fixed by tearing it all down. DEI was merely a good starting point in this process.

No one knew about Joe Biden’s mental collapse until his utterly disastrous debate. There was no cover-up.

Economic data generated about a Republican administration is always labelled as disastrous, even when it is positive.

Cutting money to the NIH prevents the cure for cancer, despite the fact that the NIH has been tasked with curing cancer since 1937 and still hasn’t succeeded.

Ukraine can defeat Russia in a war; while at the same time, Russia is a threat to NATO.

Cutting taxes for anyone is bad because it means less money to spend on social programs.

Regulations create jobs and grow the economy.

What the leaders of Europe think is more important than what more than half of the U.S. thinks.

Enriching your family or friends through your political connections is not illegal or unethical.

NPR and PBS must have government funding in order to survive and they are completely neutral sources for news.

Putting America first is harmful to America.

There was nothing wrong with our trade relations around the globe until we questioned them.

It’s okay to form a shadow government to undermine the current administration. Sabotaging a Republican administration via leaks to the media is patriotic.

There isn’t a single positive thing that Donald Trump has or ever will do in his life. Everything he does or says is to be resisted, challenged, and fought over, even when it is for the greater good of the country.

It is okay to whip up the public anger to the point where ideological fanatics attempt assassinations or other violence.

Bear in mind, I’ve only targeted some of the proverbial low-hanging fruit. That is the sad part. I’m sure others will gladly add to this list.

What the Democrats haven’t determined is that all of their negativity makes it difficult to be enthusiastic about their values. They are the party of “No!” They wrap themselves in being divisive and obstructionist, regardless of the impact on public perception about their party. It is borderline fanatical behavior that can only stop when they take the time to reflect on how they are perceived by much of the nation.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: AI