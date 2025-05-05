The Oracle of Omaha Steps Down

After over six decades at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, the end of this year marks the finale: Investment legend Warren Buffett is stepping down. Buffett weathered market storms and geopolitical turbulence by translating the Bretton Woods order into a consistent portfolio strategy.

As always, it was business as usual: Around 20,000 Berkshire shareholders filled the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, to capacity -- the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting was underway. Known in investment circles as the “Woodstock” of investors, the event traditionally unfolds as a whirlwind tour through the American economy. The accompanying exhibition of Berkshire’s investments showcases what resonates with American consumers: Apple, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, or American Express -- a veritable trade show of national brand leaders.

Here, retail and institutional investors alike are reassured that Omaha remains true to its roots: conservative, grounded, quintessentially American, and always in tune with the consumer. This strategy has been managed from Berkshire’s headquarters at Blackstone Plaza.

This approach has propelled Berkshire’s stock to a staggering 4.4 million percent increase since its transformation from a textile company into an investment fund in 1962. The never-split original share recently hit a price of $800,000 -- a figure worthy of the Guinness Book of Records. By comparison, the broad S&P 500 index “only” grew by 31,000 percent over the same period.

A Routine with a Bombshell

Let’s pause the number games and return to Omaha. Attendees of the shareholders’ meeting on May 3, 2025, quickly realized they were witnessing a turning point: At 94, Warren Buffett announced his resignation as chairman. By year’s end, 62-year-old Canadian Greg Abel, currently vice chairman for non-insurance operations, will take the reins. This will take some getting used to, as Buffett is a stock market institution, a calming force in the frenetic world of Wall Street, from which he maintained a safe distance -- not just geographically, with his base in far-off Nebraska.

Buffett shaped the investment landscape like few others over his 63-year tenure. His strategy was clear-cut: a heavy focus on equity investments in U.S. market leaders, almost entirely eschewing bonds, and aligning the fund’s cash position with the waves of the credit cycle. Berkshire cashed out investments when strategically prudent or when the economy’s credit engine overheated.

This disciplined oscillation between U.S. dollar reserves and aggressive equity buildups after market corrections has outperformed the classic 60/40 stock-bond portfolio by leaps and bounds. A deep understanding of economic cycles, industry growth, and specific company valuations forged an unbeatable alliance that turned countless loyal shareholders into millionaires.

Embedded in the Bretton Woods Framework

With an estimated fortune of $160 billion, Buffett, the world’s fifth-richest person, remained true to himself. His conservative investment style is mirrored in his personal life: no scandals, three children from two marriages, and he still lives in the Omaha house he bought in 1958. In soccer terms, his strategy might be called a “controlled offensive.”

Buffett’s investment thesis was rooted in the post-war Bretton Woods order, betting on the dominant U.S. market -- and he was spot-on. The U.S. dollar’s dominance remains unbroken, still a safe-haven currency in crises. U.S. companies like Apple, Domino’s Pizza, or Chevron lead their market segments, aided by a U.S. regulatory framework that welcomes foreign capital with open arms.

In short, Buffett’s framework: Capital is mobile, the U.S. offers an open market system combining liquidity and growth, and the domestic currency, as a cash buffer, never faced serious devaluation risks compared to global competitors. This stability was underpinned by decades of U.S. interventionist foreign policy, leaving no room for doubt. Berkshire became a meta-investment structure, enabling retail investors to back the U.S. market as a whole through government-backed stock ownership programs.

Monetary Policy as a Multiplier

Berkshire also capitalized on another insight: Investment success hinges not only on analysis but also on systemic factors. These lie in the design of the global monetary order. With the end of the gold standard in 1971 (Nixon Shock), global credit creation accelerated. Since then, the global money supply (M2 -- cash, checking deposits, and short-term savings) has grown by an average of 6.9% annually. The fiat standard -- credit creation without full backing by assets like gold or commodities -- unleashed waves of liquidity. These inflated nominal asset valuations, turning assets like real estate into “savings banks” to preserve purchasing power against currency devaluation. Buffett recognized this liquidity mechanism, effectively “front-running” the money-printing machine with his investment style.

A New Investment Regime

The handover comes amid significant geopolitical upheaval. With his tariff push, U.S. President Donald Trump has exposed a long-simmering issue: a crisis in U.S. Treasuries as a globally accepted safe asset. Markets are now pricing new risk premiums into asset classes. Volatility is rising, and governments, central banks, and major capital pools are increasingly eyeing safe-haven assets like gold and Bitcoin. Capital rotation into these assets reflects efforts to reduce credit default risks, which lurk like a ticking time bomb under traditional portfolio structures.

How will Berkshire Hathaway navigate geopolitical uncertainty and inflation risks? During the COVID lockdowns and expansive monetary policy, Buffett foresaw rising inflation and briefly positioned Berkshire in the gold sector, investing in Barrick Gold in 2020 -- a notable move for the traditionally gold-skeptical Buffett. Yet, by Q4 of that year, the firm exited the position. This brief gold foray and swift retreat seem, in hindsight, like an acknowledgment of an emerging monetary system crisis. However, Buffett’s team may have been reluctant to admit that a radical devaluation of dollar collateral -- a potential regime change -- was already underway.

Will Berkshire steer toward safe havens? The question looms: How will the new leadership under Greg Abel handle safe-haven assets in a shifting global landscape? Will Omaha continue to bet on U.S. policy’s ability to consolidate budgets and fiscal frameworks in the spirit of free markets? And will it trust in a U.S. economic comeback under President Trump?

Financial analysts, media, and policymakers will closely watch the strategic decisions of Berkshire’s new leadership. For Berkshire’s over one million shareholders worldwide, Buffett’s exit marks the start of a new chapter, fueled by hope that the controlled offensive that made the firm strong will succeed in the evolving financial world. The meeting closed with a cryptic remark from the Oracle of Omaha. Commenting on recent trade policy developments and current crises, Buffett hinted: “It may be that things happen in the United States that cause us to own a lot of other currencies.” Time will tell how this pointed warning will manifest in Berkshire’s portfolio in the months ahead.

