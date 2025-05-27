The Meaning of the Liberal Cult of Assassination

If we take a look at the last five mostly peaceful assassination attempts in these United States we get the following:

Attempted assassination of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) by James T. Hodgkinson, 66, at Congressional Baseball Match in June 2017. Scalise was wounded in the attempt. In May, Hodgkinson had posted: "Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co.” Attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, in Butler, PA, in 2024. Trump was wounded in the attempt. FBI “described Crooks's activity on social networking services as antisemitic, anti-immigrant, extreme, and espousing political violence.” Attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump by Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, in Florida in 2024. Secret service interrupted the killer before he had a chance to shoot. “Routh may have planned the assassination attempt for months.” Successful Assassination of Brian Robert Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, allegedly by suspect Luigi Mangione, 26, in New York City in 2024. Document by Mangione: “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.” Successful Assassination of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim allegedly by suspect Elias Rodriguez, 31, in Washington DC in May 2025. CNN: “The suspect has a history of political activism, including denouncing corporate power, US military actions and police abuses.”

Don’t forget the Whitmer Kidnapping Plot in 2020, which was far worse, because organized by a Far Right armed insurrectionist group called the Wolverine Watchmen. Here’s why:

Some have labeled the attempt as an example of stochastic terrorism, where violent rhetoric by prominent figures inspired the plot.

Experts agree that the FBI had nothing -- nothing -- to do with encouraging the plot.

Back to the five mild and devoted assassins.

Can you imagine the outrage if these five assassins had been targeting liberal or Democratic headliners? Imagine if Kamala Harris had been targeted, or, God forbid, Alex Soros, abbot of the Open Society monastery! Our regime media friends would have buried us in a tsunami of propaganda to show that everyone to the right of Jake Tapper was a far-right racist-sexist-homophobe armed insurrectionist utterly committed to “stochastic terrorism.”

As for me, I really feel for the passengers in steerage pitched into the lifeboats of the SS Democratic Party, those who never got to live it up in the mega-mansions of the NGO Industrial Complex. Their frustration must be unbearable.

Think of the injustice. Workers were promised rights and pensions. Instead, they got deaths of despair. Blacks were promised civil rights. Instead, they got George Floyd and Jussie Smollett. Women were promised liberation. Instead, they got men in the women’s bathroom. Gays were promised Pride. Instead, they got AIDS. Environmentalists were promised salvation with virtue-signaling Teslas. Instead, Elon made fools of them with slash-and-burn DOGE.

Do you see that everything that the progressives believed through the last century has turned to dust and ashes? I like to think that the whole project went prime time with the Big Lie that President Wilson bellowed to get the U.S. into World War I: “The world must be made safe for democracy.” No wonder that the humiliated rank-and-file Democrats are now getting all Shakespearean, like assassin Casca in Julius Caesar: “Speak, Hands for me.”

Of course, the faithful are lashing out. That is what happens when the revolution fails, according to Crane Brinton in The Anatomy of Revolution. Hey, experts, the revolution fails because politics is about nothing more than smashing the enemy and gifting the supporters, and human life is so much more.

And then, to top it all, Donald J. Trump enters politics.

Enemies? Trump has turned out to excel in the smashing of enemies. Imagine the humiliation of being beaten by a crass businessman and TV star in his first run for political office! And now he’s managed to turn the Oval Office into another smash-hit TV talk show, a vehicle to humiliate his enemies with JD as Ed McMahon to Trump’s Johnny Carson.

And as for gifting the supporters, what do you think the market sell-off after Liberation Day was all about? Listen: if you were wearing the Trump Secret Decoder Ring, it was blinking: “Buy on the Dip!” I am sure that Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) will shortly be conducting a comprehensive and mandatory investigation of this outrageous act of corruption.

It’s all over, assassinators. You may as well give up.

Know, you vile assassins, that we stand in the dawn of a Golden Age that will leave your grubby politics in the dust. In this new world we will celebrate creative disruption over creative destruction, and stability over stagnation. Creative disruption is tech startups and reusable rockets; creative destruction is Communism and Fascism. Stability is marriage and family and a face-to-face moral life; stagnation is big-government programs that never get reformed.

And we are just getting started.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: Vincenzo Camuccini