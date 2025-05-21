The Left’s Racism on Full Display

In an interesting news week, the most instructive story was the reaction of the Left when we gave refuge to 56 South Africans under threat because of their race.

The images of American-flag waving families, clearly relieved and thankful to be in America, was too much for the Democrat-media complex, who continue to vomit their bile all over the airwaves and social media. On Sunday, Margaret "I don’t care" Brennan quibbled with Marco Rubio over the characterization that it’s a genocide. One wonders what it would take to cause the scales to fall from her eyes.

Apparently, these poor families were supposed to stay in South Africa so they could be brutally murdered or have their land taken for no other reason than their skin color. Welcome to the Left’s sole idea of justice.

One brilliant CNN analyst said they should return to Germany if they don’t like South Africa’s version of freedom and justice. No matter that the refugees descended from people who have been in South Africa longer than we’ve been a country and aren’t from Germany in the first place.

Despite the attempted media obfuscations, these families were under severe threat. It’s enlightening to read the media’s defense of it. One BBC article admitted that white farmers are being attacked and killed, but that’s okay because South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, so they are just joining in the general carnage fun. And how silly of them to fear a law that was passed that allows the government to seize their land without compensation.

It’s something of a fetish on the Left to pretend that words don’t mean what they say. If I asked toddlers what that phrase “kill the Boer,” gleefully chanted by members of the South African ruling class and a healthy percentage of the population, means, they would likely tell me that somebody plans to end the life of something called a Boer. If they were particularly gifted young tykes, they might think that it was a wild pig since surely, they couldn’t be saying something so awful about people. A leftist twists it into a symbolic call for freedom and justice.

For those who think that the radicalism is confined to the margins of society, consider that this is openly sung by Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters and one of the most prominent politicians in South Africa. When he led the chant, thousands of Black South Africans pointed their fingers in the air like guns so that nobody missed their “fiery but mostly peaceful” intentions.

It’s a bit more overt than the winking and nodding that Democrats do in America when their more excitable members take to threatening and attacking perceived political opponents, starting fires and slashing cars.

To quote Malema, “We’re cutting the throat of whiteness. We will kill white women, children, and their pets.” Sounds a little genocidey, no?

Ashley Allison, a senior staffer for the Obama Administration, on CNN was pining for the U.S. to have a racial reconciliation in the mold of South Africa here in the United States.

She illustrates the main lesson from this. The difference between the worldview of Malema and the American Left is one of degrees. Malema is just further down the line to where leftist policies inevitably lead, and if Allison is any indication, not all that much further down that line.

One would think that American leftists would be a little more discreet, but their contempt and hatred is too much a core part of who they are at this point to hide.

This is the final destination of the Left’s race-based tribalism inherent in DEI and similar schemes; civilization crumbling into barbarity.

We were well on our way. Wherever the cultural elites hold sway, active discrimination is the soup du jour, with whites being blocked from attending top universities or being hired in certain industries. It never stops there. Eventually, the discrimination moves to the stage where legal rights are stripped away as part of a two-tier justice system (think January 6 defendants). It’s a small step from there to property confiscation, metastasizing, finally, in the desire to “kill the Boer” somewhere down the line.

In other words, create a hated group based on something as superficial as skin color. Stir up resentment and hatred. Deny the hated race opportunity in the interest of equity. Seize their property. Kill them. Defend the perpetrators. Call it “racial reconciliation.” The Left is already fully onboard the “deny them opportunity” stage and has been for quite some time. The screeching for reparations is an attempt to move it along more aggressively into the property “distribution” stage.

The U.S. is a historical anomaly. Thanks to the presence of sin in all of us, history generally revolves around groups attempting to, at a minimum, dominate one another. That’s the human condition. The beauty of our Constitution, built on the foundation of western values, is that it enabled America to transcend that historical horror show.

That idea, famously articulated by Martin Luther King, Jr., that what matters is a person’s character and not their race ran into the brick wall of postcolonialism, the prevailing academic philosophy that drives much of what passes for higher education in America. It’s the plaything of our cultural elites. It teaches that the favored classes (made up of any group that isn’t white, Christian, or Jewish) can do no wrong and that there is nothing too bad that can be done to the hated classes.

Students are taught to view whites as the core evil in the world that needs to be overcome. The sly appeal to vanity captures a large and foolish white audience who jump on the train to assert their own moral superiority over the fellow countrymen.

This is why DEI is not a harmless diversion. If left unchecked, it would destroy America. It has already succeeded in Balkanizing this country to a point where unity seems like an impossible dream and where an irredeemable racist can go on CNN and suggest America needs to follow South Africa’s lead.

Unlike the bigger story of the week that someone other than Joe Biden was running America, which was obvious to anyone paying an iota of attention, this story revealed a lot of hidden truths. While not exactly a secret, most groups claiming to champion refugees could care less about real refugees who are under attack due to immutable characteristics such as race or their religion. It’s always about political power and ideology.

The Episcopal Church led the parade in revealing how far the postcolonial rot had destroyed any sense of morality and justice. The church’s leadership would rather end resettlement efforts than actually help refugees with the wrong skin color. They’ve turned a blind eye to the daily genocidal atrocities against Christians across the globe even as it daily unfolds in Nigeria and numerous countries across Africa and Asia, so this was just another step in their journey to complete moral confusion and degeneracy.

For what it’s worth, this story is far from over both there and here. There are more than 4.5 million white South Africans, meaning a lot of families there face a bleak future. Many will certainly be killed because of something as arbitrary as skin color before the scope of the problem is acknowledged. As for here, expect Democrats to double down on their Balkanizing agenda the moment they return to power.

