The Hamas Masquerade

Here is some of the mentally disordered pathology infecting American higher education these days at the very top.

At Harvard this summer, a woman calling herself a “Palestinian-Canadian” (when there is nothing Palestinian about her), Diana Buttu, a self-defined “international human rights lawyer,” will be paid to teach a class on…whatever.

She also has worked as a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, that loose affiliation of a dozen or more cells of Arabs who have perpetrated over seven decades of ghastly, terrorist atrocities without number.

She has praised the late, psychopathic Hamas headman Yahye Sinwar as a “hero” and called Hamas a “movement for freedom, for liberation.”

Buttu must be taken seriously because she is the disguised face of the Muslim Brotherhood, which cleverly took its goal of achieving a universal Muslim caliphate and disguised it as a leftist-friendly Muslim-Palestinian search for nationhood and liberty.

Hamas on parade. CC BY 4.0.

Hamas, by its own charter of 1988, is the local arm of the Muslim Brotherhood founded in Port Said, Egypt, in 1928, and has nothing to do with being a “movement for freedom, for liberation.” It certainly had nothing to do with any Muslim “Palestinians.” That year, the only people calling themselves “Palestinians” were Zionist Jews.

Hassan al-Banna, a schoolteacher, created the Muslim Brotherhood in response to events in Turkey. It was bad enough that on November 1, 1922, Atatürk abolished the sultanate and exiled the sultan’s family. But then, in 1923, Atatürk was elected the president of the new Turkish Republic and crushed all opponents of his reform program, which was breathtakingly revolutionary.

Atatürk was bent on importing and imitating the best of Western culture. He ordered that henceforth the Turkish language would no longer be written in Arabic script but in Latin letters and instituted higher education for women, which irritated traditional Muslims no end. Nothing separates Islam from the West more than Muslim sexuality, viz. Islam’s miserable abuse of women.

The Muslim Brotherhood came to life as a reaction to Atatürk’s reforms and had nothing to do with liberating “Palestinians.” Today, the MSM are dupes of people such as Dianna Buttu, who disguise the mission of Islam, which is jihad (e.g., conquest of the infidels), and one tactic is to pretend to love “national liberation.” The word “Islam,” of course, means submission, the opposite of liberation.

In the same vein, it is an ‘urban legend” in Israel, even among the Right, that the Grand Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini, leader of the Arabs in Mandatory Palestine (1920-1948), was the “Father of Palestinian Nationalism.” That’s like saying V.I. Lenin was the first Russian capitalist.

Al-Husseini’s mission was religious, not nationalist. He was a contemporary and soulmate of Hassan al-Banna, whose anti-Zionist vocabulary was entirely religious. During the Paris Peace Conference after World War I, Haj Amin began publishing a newspaper in Jerusalem that he called Southern Syria to combat the League’s creation of Palestine, whose mandate recognized the “historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine” and the “grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country.” For Haj Amin, the very name “Palestine” was an abomination.

For decades, Haj Amin preached and murdered in the name of Islam and was adamant that Jerusalem was located in Syria, whose capital was Damascus. He fully understood that, after being under Muslim rule for over a thousand years, Jerusalem had become a neglected, foul-smelling medieval relic of a town.

Al-Husseini was no “Palestinian nationalist.” Islam sees in nationalism a rival mentality that commonly manifests as patriotism, i.e., an attachment to one’s patria, a geographical homeland, a community, its people, and their language. By contrast, Islam demands that a Believer’s largest group identity be that of the Umma, the international congregation of Believers. Hamas is not a “movement of national liberation.” It’s just the aboriginal jihad of Islam in disguise.

Buttu’s misrepresentations go beyond pretending there’s something called Palestinian nationalism. She also claims that the Gaza residents were forced to act on October 7 because the Israelis had denied their freedom. Or as stated on MSNBC on October 7, when news of the atrocities was still flooding the airways, what Hamas did was a “natural consequence, unfortunately, of 56 years of military occupation the denial of freedom.”

This denies reality, for Gaza was never free. Fifty-six years earlier, the Egyptians had been ruling in Gaza for two decades with no one on the planet demanding they turn it over to the “Palestinians.” In 1967, the Egyptians used Gaza to launch a second attempt at destroying the little state the Jews had created.

In the Six-Day War, Israel took the Strip away from the Egyptians, and in 1994, began the process of turning it over to the Fatah cult gang, led by Arafat and seven other terrorists, all raised within the Muslim Brotherhood pretense of “nationalist freedom-fighters.” Thanks to the Marxist leaders in the Israeli government, Israel would remove from the northern two-thirds of the Gaza Strip all Israeli military bases and civilians in their communities.

This made Israel’s southern Gush Katif settlements indefensible, and so Ariel Sharon, arguably the best military mind in Israel, knew that this called for their evacuation. In 2005, the Strip thus became Judenrein/Jew-free.

Hamas is not a “movement for Palestinian liberation.” It is just another Muslim cell of haters of Western civilization, viz., the creation of Christians and Jews producing societies that Muslim nations can only envy and covet.

Israel wants to destroy Hamas in the false belief that this will put an end to 77 years of homicidal violence coming from the Strip. It is false because it implies the danger is just this organization versus all the other people in Gaza who are just “innocent Palestinian civilians.”

When Israel retaliated for October 7 by sending the IDF into Gaza, the American Secretary of State Blinken insisted Israel’s first obligation was not attacking Hamas but protecting the “innocent Palestinian civilians”—and never mind these people democratically elected Hamas in 2006 to govern them, and in 17 years, never chose another faction to replace them.

On October 7, the Muslims attacked the Jewish homes adjacent to the Strip. They saw this not as an end in itself but as a beginning to a “final solution” of killing all of Israel’s Jews. It was only thanks to the civilian volunteers with personal weapons fighting like lions that the Muslims were stopped.

Hamas people are the same people as those who flew those airliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on 9-11; the same who murdered 241 US military personnel in Beirut in 1983; who bombed the Boston Marathon and murdered 22 young people at a rock concert in Manchester, England; who blew Pan AM 103 out of the air over Lockerbie Scotland; who drive trucks into Christmas Markets in Europe; who, these very days, are massacring thousands of Christians in Africa and Hindus in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Israel will only have peace in Gaza when it claims rightful title to it, as found in the UN Charter of 1945, which incorporated the League of Nations’ Palestine Mandate recognizing the future Gaza Strip to be Zionist real estate, and when the Umma initiates a humane transfer of their brethren out of Gaza and resettles them in the fifty-six officially Muslim states.

Israel’s enemies are not “Palestinian” patriots but Muslims, just Muslims, who are now producing lots of children in the U.S. Time for people in America and Israel to see their enemies for who they really are. However, as long as people like Diana Buttu are given platforms in the media and at America’s once reputable colleges and universities, that realization may be a long time coming.

