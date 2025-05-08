The Fate of America’s Plutocrats

In what can only be described as the most astonishing turn of events in American political history, the Democrat party over the past twenty years has evolved into a previously unimagined alliance of super-rich plutocrats and their two-century-old mortal enemy, the far-left or Marxists.

Many years ago, while participating in a voter registration drive, I came upon a grizzled and disheveled old man sitting in the overgrown and weed-infested yard of his paint-starved house calmly smoking his pipe. Despite his gruff demeanor, Ully (Ulysses) was very pleasant and loquacious as we talked for over an hour on topics ranging from the weather to the innate foibles of mankind.

It turned out that he had to leave school after the third grade to work in the fields to help support his family and had toiled in various menial and labor-intensive jobs ever since. Yet, he had a deep and thorough insight into human nature. Among his comments about the rich and ostensibly well-educated was: “All the money in the world cain’t buy a fool a lick of common sense.”

I was reminded of that observation upon reading an article detailing that sixteen of the twenty wealthiest Congressional districts are currently represented by far-left Democrats (including nine out of the top ten).

Nearly 65% of all billionaires in the United States who made political contributions in 2024 supported the campaigns of Democrat party candidates and the openly vacuous and inept Kamala Harris.

In 2020, nearly 70% of American billionaires who made political contributions cheerfully financed the campaign of an obviously senescent and incompetent Joe Biden.

Far more Wall Street financiers jumped on the respective campaigns of Biden in 2020 and Harris in 2024 than supported Donald Trump, whose policies overwhelmingly revived the economy after the stagnation of the Obama years.

The vast majority of Tech billionaires, not content simply to cough up millions in direct political contributions, also funded massive voter drives, promoted mail-in balloting, created divisive partisan news sites, aided and designed the Democrat party’s digital campaigns, and unabashedly censored the social media accounts of innumerable conservatives and the 2020 Trump campaign.

In a 2019 meeting with 100 super-wealthy potential donors, Biden assured the gathering that he would not demonize the rich and would only increase their taxes slightly while ensuring that their standard of living would not be affected by any of his policies.

He also stated, “I’m not Bernie Sanders. I don’t think 500 Billionaires are the reason why we are in trouble.” Further, he unabashedly emphasized that the wealthy are not the reason for income inequality, and said, “If I win this nomination. I won’t let you down. I promise you.”

Further, the dubious choice of Kamala Harris as the vice president in 2020 and, ultimately, the presidential nominee in 2024 was made to placate and reassure Wall Street and the wealthy. Kamala was the perfect choice, as she was not only viewed by the far left as being very pliable but by the elites as being deferential to the mega-rich class based on her days in California.

Meanwhile, the dominant Marxist/socialist wing of the Democrat party was determined to press forward with its far-left agenda. This anti-capitalist, anti-plutocrat agenda went forward even as the uber-rich still had Biden’s words, “I’m not Bernie Sanders. I won’t let you down. I promise you,” ringing in their ears.

The first step in this deception was the 2020 de facto party platform, which saw Biden eagerly sign on to Bernie Sanders’ 110-page policy manifesto, or, as the Wall Street Journal captioned it, the Biden-Sanders Manifesto. This document included, among other commitments, a massive job killing $2+ trillion climate agenda to phase out fossil fuel usage within 15 years, the elimination of cash bail, redirecting (i.e. cutting) funding for the police, dismantling all border protections, legalizing virtually all illegal immigrants, and massively raising corporate and individual tax rates on the wealthy.

This manifesto proved to be the blueprint of Biden’s administration, as the unknown people or cabal that actually controlled the White House governed according to its terms.

In 2020, an ebullient Bernie Sanders proclaimed to the world that Biden and the Democrats had embraced his “socialist agenda,” and that Biden would be the most progressive president since FDR. Sanders exposed not only the behind-the-scenes reality of today’s Democrat party but also Biden’s figurehead role.

Further confirmation of the party’s radicalization came about unexpectedly as the militant Marxist faction of the Sanders coalition forced the issue. Impatient and unwilling to wait until after election day in November 3, 2020, Antifa and Black Lives Matter used George Floyd’s May 2020 death as a pretext to take to the streets and begin their long-hoped-for revolution. They claimed that rioting, looting, arson, and attacking law enforcement was a necessity as this was a systemically racist country. Simultaneously, they openly demanded immediate changes rooted in their radical Marxist ideology of class warfare, rather than so-called systemic racism, something their two preferred chants and graffiti slogans, “eat the rich” and “abolish capitalism now,” confirmed.

Biden, the Democrat party hierarchy, and virtually all elected Democrat officials refused to address the violence and those responsible. Thus, they tacitly approved of the lawlessness and, by doing so, flashed a green light to continue the riots. When forced to acknowledge the reality on the streets of the nation’s cities, they instead blamed Trump, the police, white supremacists, and even the Russians.

By failing to take any action to punish or reduce the influence of these groups during Biden’s four-year term, the armies of anarchy and revolution that Biden and the Democrats unleashed are now a permanent fixture within the Democrat party and will never be defeated or mollified by the current party hierarchy.

The political party the delusional wealthy buffoons are still gleefully underwriting is no longer the party of the middle and working class but a two-tier assemblage in which the prey is sleeping with the predator. The witless wealthy and socially aware are in bed with the avowed socialists and militant Marxists. What is holding this marriage of convenience together is a mutual hatred of Donald Trump as well as unfathomable gullibility and ignorance on the part of the self-styled elites.

Considering the vast dichotomy in the litany of promises made and actions taken, it is inevitable that either the moneyed elite or the mob of passionate true believers will be betrayed. There is no middle ground for control of the Democrat party.

Who will prevail?

Will it be the elites whose only weapon is money and fleeting political influence, or the passionate mob whose weapons are unconstrained violence and intimidation? Will it be those who believe a revolution could never happen or those who are willing to incite insurrection?

Beginning with the French Revolution and throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, history has recorded that passionate mobs always prevail when dealing with a feckless ruling class or party. And the first casualties have inevitably been the moneyed elites.

I can envision sitting with my old friend, Ully, and asking him if he thought the wealthy elites, indiscriminately tossing money at the Democrats, understood the pitfalls involved. He would lean back in his well-worn rocking chair, slowly exhale a puff of smoke from his pipe, and with a flicker of amusement and anger in his eyes would say: “Nope. Those damn fools ain’t got a lick of common sense.”