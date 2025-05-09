The Era of Great Pretending Looks Wobbly

Invoking George Orwell to describe the madness of our current age has become so common that doing so feels downright trite in 2025. But the man understood the dangers lurking inside Western societies so well that Eric Blair’s pen name deserves to be at the tip of every thinking person’s tongue for quite some time!

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. In the dystopia of Orwell’s 1984, these are the Uniparty’s official slogans — inscribed in giant letters on the towering white pyramid that houses the Ministry of Truth. Could you devise better mottoes to encapsulate the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” or the basic tenets of the “New World Order” long pushed by the collection of Marxist globalists, warmongers, central bankers, bureaucratic authoritarians, pseudo-intellectuals, celebrity know-nothings, and assorted “elites” of our era?

Why must we fight the Russians for control of Ukraine? Because only by killing hundreds of thousands of Europeans and risking a nuclear WWIII can we enjoy peace! Why must central banks rig our markets and spy agencies read our emails? Because only when we do everything that bankers, spies, and bureaucrats tell us can we be free! Why must governments censor online speech and hunt down dangerous “disinformation”? Because only when we are so ignorant that we believe everything the State says can we be strong! Unapproved dissent leads to “extremism,” which is why every unsanctioned opinion is “malinformation” — or bad information! Remember, citizens (and undocumented “citizens”), we’re all in this together! So take your “thinking caps” off, plug into the State’s narco-drip of acceptable “narratives,” and let the Deep State lead you to salvation.

I did it now! I dared to question the caveman-like Uniparty mantra, “Ukraine = good; Russia = bad.” That means Alan Stevens — who seems to have plenty of time to comment on articles that mention Ukraine but not enough time to fight on Ukraine’s frontlines — will invariably call me a “Russian propagandist.” It couldn’t possibly be that I’ve seen enough of the world and digested enough of its history to use the organ between my ears to form my own opinions as to whether Americans should die over what is essentially a Ukrainian civil war involving local regions that have already voted to be a part of Russia. Nope, the Uniparty told Alan that “war is peace” and that “Ukrainian dictatorship is democracy,” and he will surely tell me that my failure to believe the Uniparty’s favorite slogans only proves that I should schedule an emergency “re-education” lobotomy at the Ministry of Truth!

I think there’s enough propaganda going around these days for us all to keep open minds about the most pressing current events. I’ve lived long enough to see friends become enemies and enemies become friends. I’ve seen exposed government secrets totally upend consequential moments in history. I’ve witnessed stories unfold in real time while government officials were busy spreading outrageous lies. I’ve heard too many people screaming at the top of their lungs that something is unquestionably correct only to hear many of those same people later screaming at the top of their lungs that what they once regarded as laughably false is now demonstrably true.

As a rule of thumb, whenever a government or similarly powerful institution says that something is true, it is best to assume the exact opposite until the facts of the matter are firmly hammered down. “Conspiracy theories” frequently prove to be partially or wholly accurate in the long run. People who dissent from popular “narratives” tend to be months — or even years — ahead of the corporate news talking heads when it comes to “breaking news.” Because “conspiracy theorists” are often far ahead of the news cycle, some people rightly refer to them as “Fact Hoarders” (hat tip to Chuck L. for that beauty!). Don’t be afraid to hoard facts.

Whenever political leaders reprimand citizens for doing their own thinking (Ignorance is strength!) and cheerlead for devastatingly costly and bloody wars (War is peace!), it is a particularly good time to question the dominant “narratives” running on loop in corporate newsrooms. Questioning everything is a good first step toward liberating a mind. Liberating minds is often the only way to prevent or conclude catastrophic wars. No matter how much today’s Ministry of Truth objects, freedom of thought is not slavery! Groupthink, on the other hand, is the mind’s most cumbersome ball and chain.

As Orwell warned humanity, the Deep State’s most effective weapon is language. By manipulating the meaning of words, governments try to reverse-engineer our thoughts. Here’s an example: Antifa. By any measure of property damage and physical violence (including murder), Antifa is a major domestic terror group in the U.S. and across much of Europe. Its members conspire to effect political change by threatening the safety of citizens. Antifa cells commit arson, destroy public and private property, intimidate and harm civilians, and engage in all kinds of serious felonies that justify their designation as an international terrorist organization. Instead, Western politicians, newsrooms, film studios, and even law enforcement agencies excuse Antifa violence and romanticize their criminal activities.

Joe Biden echoed claims from former FBI director Chris Wray when he routinely insisted that Antifa is “an idea, not an organization.” But it wasn’t an “idea” that looted your store and set it ablaze; it was a terrorist organization. It wasn’t an “idea” that dragged you out of your car and beat you on the side of the road; it was a member of a terrorist cell. So how do prominent politicians in America, France, and Germany possibly excuse such blatant terrorist activity? They simply point to its name and claim that Antifa can’t possibly be a domestic terrorist group because it’s anti-fascist.

It’s absurd and not at all different than excusing a serial killer simply because he claims to be a humanitarian. But that’s where we are right now. Western governments are comfortable covering up the crimes of Antifa terrorists by pretending that they are peaceful. In turn, violent Antifa terrorists operate as the unofficial street armies of Western governments. They are the definition of an authoritarian government’s fascist shock troops but are protected by politicians who hide behind Antifa’s anti-fascist name. This level of preposterous doublethink is now endemic throughout the West.

One of my favorite examples of these detestable government word games centers around NGOs. For decades, Western governments have used NGOs as sources of supposedly independent research and objective analysis. After all, they are non-governmental organizations, we are constantly told. But, as the USAID scandal has made abundantly clear, many NGOs receive substantial funding from the government. These government-funded non-governmental organizations are then expected to justify, echo, and magnify every important government policy.

This has been going on for a long time. A brilliant data analyst recently put together an excellent presentation detailing how George Soros helped build an army of NGOs over thirty years ago to recalibrate NATO’s mission after the collapse of the Soviet Union and channel Western resources toward the construction of a “New World Order.” A very bright woman going by the handle “Insurrection Barbie” has detailed how Democrats have funneled trillions of dollars into NGOs meant to sabotage the Trump administration, fund domestic terror groups, and rig future elections. Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission has paid NGOs billions of dollars to “smear political opponents and dissenting voices” and “lobby politicians for leftist causes.” Emulating the much vaunted civic values of Western “democracies,” communist China has deployed an army of “pro-Beijing NGOs” to threaten critics.

But rest assured: None of these NGOs works for the government!

How many times must governments lie before people understand that governments always lie? The State is a falsehood factory, and it never changes its production line. There is but one remedy: Question everything!

Image: Mark Hillary via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.