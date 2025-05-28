The Democrats’ Performative Politics

Are you, like me, a victim of the Potomac two-step? And not just by the Democrats but by Republicans as well? Mix in the Democratic-controlled media, the always-present frenetic protest groups, and the groupies (every performance requires groupies) and you have a recipe for theater, circus, or what you might even see as a modern-day version of the blood sports that used to be held in the Colosseum in Rome to distract the public.

When politicians and their coterie of hangers-on engage in drama over process, you soon realize they are playing to the crowd, not focusing on good governance. How did we arrive here?

Simple grandstanding has been a staple of politics forever. Even our Founding Fathers were not immune. Here are a couple of examples:

Hamilton and Jefferson were masters of political maneuvering, often using newspapers to attack each other’s policies. Hamilton, in particular, wrote scathing essays under pseudonyms, framing his opponents as threats to the republic. Jefferson, meanwhile, secretly funded newspapers that criticized Hamilton’s Federalist policies

John Adams often positioned himself as a defender of virtue and morality, sometimes exaggerating threats to the republic to justify his policies.

Today, we have no shortage of performers vying for your attention and allegiance. They all have something in common that is different from most of the grandstanders of the past; they sell their strident emotionalism as the singular proof in support of their arguments. How did we get to this point? Carl Sandberg once wrote his version of a popular meme in his 1936 book-length poem The People, Yes:

If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.

All the demonstrations we witness at ICE facilities, universities, on the Capitol steps, and a thousand other places are nothing more than pounding the table in an attempt to win an argument through overwhelming, nonsensical, repetitious chaos. Think bleating sheep!

Democrat politicians like AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, Ilhan Omar, Hakeem Jeffries (aka Spartacus), Jasmine Crockett, Ayanna Presley, and quite a few other Dems practice a style of dramatic emotional appeal over compromise, facts, and are antagonistic to the actions required to preserve and protect our traditional way of life.

Often, Democrat politicians get help from Hollywood, which is expert at bypassing rationality and going directly to emotions.

Just recently, Steven Spielberg, a master of make-believe, was revealed to have been involved in helping Joe Biden’s campaign by providing strategic advice for the Democratic National Convention and assisting with public appearances. Reports indicate that Spielberg worked with Biden’s team to improve lighting, microphone setup, and overall presentation for speeches and debates. His involvement was reportedly part of an effort to enhance Biden’s communication style and make him appear to be more youthful and engaged during key campaign moments. This begs the question: Did Spielberg become a key player in the conspiracy to defraud the American public regarding Biden’s cognitive and physical state?

An entire industry exists that ensures the dominant narrative of the Democrat party is strictly followed, including how to sell the narrative and each person’s specific role in the circus. Think of this as an industrial process that breaks down in this manner:

Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Party Leadership —The DNC and congressional leaders, such as the Senate Majority Leader and House Minority Leader, play a central role in shaping party-wide messaging. They provide policy frameworks and strategic narratives that align with the party’s platform.

—The DNC and congressional leaders, such as the Senate Majority Leader and House Minority Leader, play a central role in shaping party-wide messaging. They provide policy frameworks and strategic narratives that align with the party’s platform. Policy Briefings and Internal Memos —Democratic lawmakers receive policy briefings from party strategists, think tanks, and advocacy groups. These briefings outline key issues, recommended language, and data-driven arguments to ensure consistency in messaging.

—Democratic lawmakers receive policy briefings from party strategists, think tanks, and advocacy groups. These briefings outline key issues, recommended language, and data-driven arguments to ensure consistency in messaging. Media Coordination and Communications Teams —Many Democratic officials work with communications directors and press secretaries who craft talking points for interviews, speeches, and debates. These teams ensure that messaging remains cohesive across different media platforms.

—Many Democratic officials work with communications directors and press secretaries who craft talking points for interviews, speeches, and debates. These teams ensure that messaging remains cohesive across different media platforms. Legislative Caucuses and Working Groups —Groups like the Congressional Progressive Caucus or New Democrat Coalition help shape messaging on specific policy areas. Members within these caucuses often align their rhetoric to present a unified stance on issues like healthcare, climate change, and economic policy.

—Groups like the Congressional Progressive Caucus or New Democrat Coalition help shape messaging on specific policy areas. Members within these caucuses often align their rhetoric to present a unified stance on issues like healthcare, climate change, and economic policy. Polling and Public Sentiment Analysis —Democrats frequently use polling data to refine their talking points. By analyzing voter concerns, they adjust their messaging to resonate with key demographics and swing voters.

—Democrats frequently use polling data to refine their talking points. By analyzing voter concerns, they adjust their messaging to resonate with key demographics and swing voters. Crisis Response and Rapid Messaging Adjustments—In response to major political events, Democratic leaders often issue coordinated statements to maintain party unity. This was evident in discussions surrounding election strategy shifts after the 2024 election and the current public relations disaster attempting to explain Biden’s collapse.

What’s apparent is that Sandberg’s meme is now how the Democrats plan to pivot from their shellacking in November and still keep their Marxist messaging and goals intact. Democrats had hoped that with one more presidency, they could have millions of illegal aliens magically transformed into voters by 2028. Now, that is not to be, and Dems are counting on strident messaging and TDS to give them a chance in the next presidential election, at least if they can find the right stalking horse candidate.

The sad thing is that one only needs to look at current polling, and you quickly realize Democratic messaging resonates with too many low-information voters. Winning is always a question of margins; we need to think long and hard about how we can dismantle Democrats’ holy cows of messaging to ensure they can’t win by putting on a better show to the countless low-information voters.

