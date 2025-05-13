The Counterproductive Move To Consolidate Conservative Media

From my perch at American Thinker, rumors sometimes come my way. One of them, seemingly a solid one, is that a well-financed effort is underway to acquire several major conservative outlets, including Human Events, The Post Millennial, and The Daily Caller, to roll them up under a single owner. According to what I’ve heard, the forces behind this effort are donors sympathetic to the vision of the Republican Party that Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and Mitt Romney espouse.

As a matter of principle, I’m deeply opposed to the idea of a consortium controlling multiple once-independent websites. I’m also perplexed by the consortium’s choice for its figurehead (assuming the rumors are true), because the man chosen, while a great journalist, has a track record of big, expensive dreams that he has yet to realize.

If the rumors about the buyers’ ideological leanings are correct, these are people still invested in the stale ideas and feckless policies that broke the Republican party during the Bush years. Today’s conservative thought leaders, who have huge videos/podcasts and X followings, actively support or are open to Trump’s policies. The Bush-era Republicans, stuck with marginalized ideas that cannot compete in the conservative realm, have decided to skip improving their ideas and to opt, instead, for buying influence.

It’s probable that the consortium will promise its targets that they can keep their editorial independence. I doubt it, for I believe the old and true aphorism that “he who pays the piper calls the tune.”

Newly purchased sites will quickly find that their editorial independence is an illusion. Sooner or later, if someone at, say, The Daily Caller comes down too hard on Chris Sununu or John Cornyn, or is too enthusiastic about Trump’s approach to China, someone from the head office will make it clear that these sentiments have no place in a site owned by the conglomerate.

And so, little by little, a large sector of the conservative ecosystem will face a two-pronged problem. First, it’ll be advocating the same bad policies that were so disastrous for the Republican party from 2000-2008, paving the way for Obama. Second, with ideological diversity erased, Republicans will start to suffer from the same groupthink that has corrupted Democrats.

While groupthink creates a powerful bloc, it also makes people weak. The bubble denies them the ability to understand or to defend against their ideological opponents. That’s why the traditional Republican party, the one that the people behind this buyout apparently represent, was blindsided by the rise of the MAGA movement. If they’d been paying attention to the truly diverse conservative internet, they would have seen it coming.

To understand just how bad groupthink can be, look to the left. Eight years ago, even Saturday Night Live mocked the leftist “bubble,” which has worsened since then.

The result was that Democrats were blindsided when their base—blue collar workers and minorities—abandoned them in 2024. The bubble assured the Democrat establishment that the base would stick with them no matter how many illegal immigrants they shipped into blue-collar and minority communities, and no matter how often they insisted that it was perfectly normal to teach children that it works to mutilate and sterilize people in service to the delusion that someone can be born “in the wrong body.”

Intellectual diversity protects ideologies from the dangers of the bubble and forces them into the rigor of defending their values. When consortia create an ideological cartel, it doesn’t strengthen a political movement; it dangerously weakens it. That’s why I would be very unhappy if this rollup rumor proved true and were successful.

However, it’s possible that the consortium I’ve heard about may contain the seeds of its destruction. That’s because I’ve heard that the person (or one of the people) heading the rollup initiative is John Solomon.

I have no beef with Solomon. I think he’s an excellent reporter, and I admire him greatly for sticking to his guns in the face of savage (and, ultimately, provably wrong) attacks against his accurate reporting on Joe Biden’s corrupt Ukraine ties. (See, e.g., here and here.) I also like the outlet he created, Just The News, which has straightforward reporting and, something I really appreciate, links to newsworthy judicial decisions.

Having said that, if you look at Solomon’s history, it shows a man with a vision that he pursues relentlessly, but no matter how much money or authority he gets, he never fulfills that vision. Solomon has described his vision as creating

“a four-dimensional product with multiple revenue streams.... You put them all together, and you can build a business model as good as any in 20th century journalism.” In less airy-fairy terms, that means a site with daily news stories, deep-dive reporting, podcasts, and videocasts.

It’s actually a doable vision, because The Daily Wire has achieved it. It features news stories, in-depth reports, video and audio podcasts, a growing roster of “personalities,” and even hit movies. One could even argue that Solomon was there first with the idea.

The problem is that Solomon, unlike The Daily Wire team, reportedly has never achieved his goal, whether at sites that gave him power and money or at his own site (which, again, I like). One example is his tenure as executive editor at The Washington Times. There, he attempted to implement his vision, allegedly at great expense, only to see that implementation fall apart with circulation apparently collapsing on his watch.

When the Moon’s family infighting placed an even greater burden on the paper, things rapidly fell apart, and Solomon resigned in 2009. One long-time editor issued a harsh verdict: “John Solomon put the paper into a near-death spiral.”

According to another report, the pattern repeated when Solomon, in 2012, moved on to the Center for Public Integrity (“CPI”). Once again, he dazzled people with a grand vision for a vast, consolidated site, promising to give everything to audiences, whether they read, viewed, or listened to the news. He convinced backers to provide millions to fund this vision.

Suddenly, the small outlet, which once offered only a few deeply-researched and award-winning essays a year, had a huge staff and was churning out up to ten essays a day—except that, according to the same report, those ten essays weren’t anywhere near enough to satisfy the outlet’s burgeoning expenses. Solomon had allegedly predicted gross annual revenues of $16.4 million from investments, partnerships, advertising, and subscribers. What actually happened was that CPI almost failed. Instead of $16.4 million coming in, Solomon left it $2 million in debt.

From there, Solomon moved on to Circa, where he was allegedly given a $9 million operating budget through the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Solomon left Circa in less than two years, and nobody even remembers Circa now. Today, while Just The News is a solid site, it’s not a star in the conservative firmament.

Again, I admire John Solomon as an investigator, a writer, and a courageous man. However, given that the reports I’ve seen indicate that his reach exceeds his grasp when it comes to bringing his grander visions to fruition, the consortium may find that, even if does rollup valuable conservative news and opinion sites—which I oppose on principle—the new management, rather than bringing these sites to greater heights, could destroy them entirely.