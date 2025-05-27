Tariff Shock in Brussels

Donald Trump has run out of patience with Brussels. Effective June 1st, the President announced via Truth Social that tariffs on imports from the European Union will rise to a staggering 50%. Did EU bureaucrats really believe they could quietly let the 90-day negotiation deadline lapse and return to business as usual?

Just as European officials were mentally transitioning into their weekend, Trump dropped a bombshell. The punitive move, he stated, is a response to chronic EU protectionism: discriminatory VAT regimes, “ridiculous” fines on American corporations, currency manipulation, and what he called “unjustified lawsuits.” Brussels, he argues, maintains an artificial export surplus with the U.S. through these tactics.

Since April, we’ve seen Trump using steep tariffs as bargaining chips. These numbers might shift during negotiations. But Brussels seems to have forgotten: diplomacy is fluid, not rigid decree.

Europe’s Subsidy Superstate

Europe’s lackluster response -- beyond a frail threat of retaliatory tariffs -- betrays either ignorance of the gravity of the situation or a mindset so encased in its own ideological bubble that it can no longer decode external reality. The EU’s once-vaunted foresight seems to have met its limits.

Trump’s attack targets the EU’s power core: a sprawling protectionist system tied to a mechanism of subsidies and centralized approvals. The bloc operates much like a secular indulgence market: obey Brussels, accept its regulation-heavy ethos, and you’ll be allowed to do business -- or even politics.

Despite the EU’s talk of a single internal market, it is in truth a patchwork of protectionist engines. Estimates suggest Brussels and its member states together direct over €500 billion annually in subsidies to prop up domestic industries. But these very policies corrode economic dynamism -- something anyone reading European business news can verify.

Trade regulations, climate edicts, and harmonization mandates span volumes. In practice, EU-Europe has become a paradise for internal rent-seekers but a nightmare for foreign competitors -- and consumers. Higher prices, higher taxes: the bill for regulation is paid by the public.

Free trade advocates have always viewed Brussels' interventionism -- be it French industrial policy or German bureaucratic excess -- as a threat to liberty and market efficiency. Politicians, keen on preserving social peace and shielding labor markets from crisis, have flooded the economy with veiled subsidies. This shortsightedness has become a killer of productivity, eroding the Eurozone’s economic vitality. Germany, sliding toward a European version of America’s Rust Belt, is now the symbol of this decline.

Export Surplus as ‘Bycatch’

One side-effect of the EU’s trade model has been a ballooning surplus with the U.S. In 2023, the EU racked up a record €236 billion trade surplus, aided by hidden barriers. Mercantilists may cheer, but libertarians see danger. Every party, however, ends -- and Trump, since his self-declared “Liberation Day” on April 2, is on the offensive.

His high-impact tariff salvo has already provoked confrontations with China and, surprisingly, with traditional allies like the UK. Contrary to some media narratives, the U.S. -- as the world's economic titan -- will now secure more favorable trade terms. Expect an increase in tariff volume, perhaps reaching $300 billion annually, and a gradual narrowing of America’s trade deficit.

For EU leaders, long nestled in the ideological cocoon of Brussels, this reality-based trade policy comes as a shock. They are now realizing that old tricks -- media spin, distraction, or clandestine jabs at U.S. bond markets (as in April) -- will no longer suffice. Reality has arrived, and with it, the need for a drastic learning curve.

Brussels Under Siege

Trump’s tariff campaign is a strategic gambit designed to force Europe to shed its bloated protectionist apparatus. For EU leaders, the time has come to reassess the balance between regional autonomy and Brussels' growing central authority. Dissident voices across the continent are calling -- louder than ever -- for reform.

A true political movement focused on decentralization, personal responsibility, and free markets will only emerge when Europe hits rock bottom. Argentina is the current example. President Javier Milei rose to power amid a deep trust crisis and catastrophic central planning failures.

Against all odds, Milei slashed Argentina’s deficit, tamed runaway inflation, and posted 5.5% economic growth early this year. It was a liberating blow that could serve as a model for other ailing nations. Radical economic freedom, it seems, is contagious.

Of course, Milei’s path hasn’t been flawless. Painful adjustments were inevitable. But that is the nature of real reform: messy, difficult -- and the only route out of structural decay.

Trump has now internationalized this battle against overreaching state power. Tariffs and dollar policy have become geopolitical tools. We must decipher this strategy if we are to understand how global power relations are being redrawn.

The Realignment of Global Power

Trump’s tariff policy -- mocked by legacy media and dismissed by Europe’s political elites -- may look like trade policy. But pull back the curtain, and you see the dawn of a new geopolitical alignment.

Whether Europe likes it or not, it is a resource-poor, energy-dependent economy losing access to global supplies. France’s retreat from its African ex-colonies -- once its uranium lifeline -- is a case in point.

Without delving too far into speculation, one cannot ignore the West’s feverish Russophobia. Is it dawning on Brussels that its dependence is unsustainable? The EU’s recent musings -- like top diplomat Kaja Kallas's hint at dismembering Russia -- suggest deeper strategic designs than its leaders admit.

In the coming months, U.S.-EU trade negotiations will expose a brutal truth: geopolitical power is tied to energy and resource access. That Germany -- Europe’s industrial core -- has chosen this moment to abandon nuclear energy speaks volumes about its infantile delusions. And Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s hesitance to reverse course suggests no immediate correction.

Thomas Kolbe, born in 1978 in Neuss/ Germany, is a graduate economist. For over 25 years, he has worked as a journalist and media producer for clients from various industries and business associations. As a publicist, he focuses on economic processes and observes geopolitical events from the perspective of the capital markets. His publications follow a philosophy that focuses on the individual and their right to self-determination.

Image: Derek Bennett