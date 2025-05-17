Robert De Niro: From Raging Bull to Whining Tool

This year, the Cannes festival presented its lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro. During his acceptance speech, De Niro abused his privilege to attack President Donald Trump baselessly.

“In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted… That affects all of us here, because art is the crucible that brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity. That’s why art is a threat. “That’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists. America’s philistine president had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions [Kennedy Center]. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education.”

The President and Interim Executive Director of the Kennedy Center, Richard Grenell, set the record straight that the Center welcomed everyone and that Trump hasn't cut funding for the Center.

Recently, Trump mentioned his plan to help Hollywood by imposing a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S. This plan would incentivize filmmaking in the U.S. It would particularly help movie set workers, who are struggling due to COVID-19-related slowdowns and various strikes.

De Niro wasn't concerned about individuals less fortunate than himself or for the preservation of the place where he made his name.

“You can’t put a price on creativity,” claimed De Niro, “but you can put a tariff on it. Of course, this is unacceptable. All of these attacks are unacceptable. And this isn’t just an American problem, it’s a global one. Like a film, we can’t just all sit back and watch. We have to act, and we have to act now.”

De Niro concluded his sanctimonious rant by urging people to 'act', he added, “without violence, but with great passion and determination.”

This request to refrain from violence was perfunctory, meant to dodge legal consequences. But De Niro's body language, tone, and words demonstrate that his goal was to incite violence. In 2016, De Niro threatened Trump with violence.

There are some open questions here. Firstly, how did De Niro become worthy of the award? He has appeared in fine films such as Taxi Driver, The Godfather II, Mean Streets, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, etc.

But De Niro also delivered an appalling performance in Dirty Grandpa (2016), which a film critic called “not just the worst movie De Niro has ever been in, but the worst movie anyone has ever been in.” This was a vile assault on humanity, which should disqualify De Niro from any awards, and should be a case to withdraw past awards.

Now, about the speech.

De Niro has had a career that spans five decades. To be a working actor is an achievement, and to be a name is a monumental achievement.

Most in De Niro's place would have dedicated their speech to fans and colleagues. When one wins a lifetime achievement award, most people are overcome by joy. Seldom is the focus on people one despises.

There are exceptions to this norm.

President Trump would have been justified in mentioning those who tried to destroy him via lawfare during his re-election victory speech or swearing-in speech, because his victory meant he had vanquished the villains. But instead, he slammed the practice of politicization of agencies and judicial overreach, and pledged to end it without naming any perpetrators. Trump rose above pettiness and chose not to sully his moment of glory.

But De Niro's hate trumped any joy he could derive from the award, which is probably the result of a deeply unhappy, troubled, and disturbed mind.

This also happened to Meryl Streep when she won her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes in 2017.

This isn't the first time De Niro has behaved disgracefully. Last year, when Trump was baselessly convicted in a hush-money case in a highly politicized trial in NYC, that even Trump haters such as Fareed Zakaria called deeply unfair, De Niro emerged flanked by bodyguards to troll Trump and his supporters.

De Niro declared that “whether he’s acquitted, whether it’s hung jury, whatever it is, he is guilty, and we all know it.” he also opined that Trump should be in jail

De Niro probably expected to be cheered in what he assumed was a liberal echo chamber, but instead he was jeered by New Yorkers. Like most vacuous individuals, De Niro responded with profanity.

In 2018, at the Tony Awards, De Niro engaged in profanity while targeting President Trump.

He probably thought his display in NYC would contribute to Trump's disqualification or defeat in the 2024 elections and hoped that Trump would end up in jail. But instead, Trump won the popular vote, all swing states, and 2,552 out of 3144 counties. Trump's 2020 performance outdid his 2016 performance, and his 2020 performance was surpassed in 2024.

While De Niro was attacking Trump at Cannes, he received a grand welcome in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Abu Dhabi.

Trump may occasionally mock De Niro for being a diminutive dunderhead on social media, but apart from that, Trump remains unaffected.

This is the root of all the insanity that emanates from Democrats such as De Niro -- the realization of the impotence of his words, and his irrelevance.

This happened to the Democrats as well during Trump's first term; they mounted many attacks and hoaxes against Trump, hoping he would be reduced to a nervous wreck. But instead, he was cheerful and relished deriding them.

Trump may be living in their heads, but the opposite isn't true. The more they baselessly attack him, the stronger he becomes, like some mythological figure. This is what makes them almost combust with rage.

But not all approve of De Niro's hateful conduct. The National Association of Broadcasters' Service, which by no means is part of MAGA, stripped De Niro of an award for his baseless attacks on Trump. De Niro's hateful anti-Trump speech was censored at the Gotham Awards, which again is no part of the MAGA universe.

Some have branded this behavior TDS, i.e., Trump Derangement Syndrome. But that isn't fair because Trump has nothing to do with this insanity. These people were insane before Trump entered politics. Trump is merely an excuse for these deeply disturbed people to engage in bad behavior. They know it will earn them appreciation and employment in their echo chamber.

In the absence of Trump, the likes of De Niro would be attacking those around them, and the attacks might not always be verbal.

De Niro is so unhinged that he even lambasted a Trump impersonator. This would have been hilarious if it weren't so pathetic.

Recently, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival passed new rules to prevent nudity on the red carpet and beyond at the festival. Perhaps it's time for them to pass rules to prevent vile displays such as that of De Niro.

The incitement of hate and propagation of lies is the real obscenity, not some beautiful starlet in a revealing dress that the Cannes organizers seem offended by.

But not all are as bitter or pathetic as De Niro. Here's Harrison Ford accepting his lifetime achievement award at Cannes in 2023 with gratitude, humility, and humor.

Image: Joella Marano