Reflections on the N-Word

When a Black child attempted to steal from Shiloh Hendrix at a Minnesota park, she did the unthinkable. She called the kid the N-word.

When a Somali man called her out on video, again she did the unthinkable. She doubled down and gave him the finger. When he dared her to say the word on camera, she didn’t hesitate: “F*** you, N*****.”

The Somali sensed viral gold and continued to harass Ms. Hendrix, and she repeated the infamous word numerous times while holding her 18-month-old. “That’s hate speech,” the man proclaimed. “We’ll see what the internet has to say about you.”

Well, the internet had a lot say. And life for Ms. Hendrix will never be the same. She was doxed, vilified, threatened. She had to pull her kids from school. People wanted blood.

So far, Standard Operating Procedure in modern-day America.

Then something else happened. Something unexpected -- a GiveSendGo fundraiser was launched and people let their money do the talking. At last count, they’d contributed nearly $800k. The owner of the platform resisted immense pressure to take it down and Ms. Hendrix has since started receiving funds. And boy, does she need the money. Her family’s on the run and could be for a very long time.

There’s more.

Prominent conservatives like Matt Walsh came to Ms. Hendrix’s defense -- rather passionately, I might add. These things didn’t happen a few short years ago. Back in the George Floyd Era, say the N-word while White? Pfft, you’d be on your own.

It seems the Overton Window has shifted, but come on -- the N-word’s still the N-word. Even discussing it while White is best avoided. Ah well, we’ve come this far -- let’s have a go, shall we?

We all know the word’s history -- the ties to slavery and racism. We know about the great reclaiming -- how a version ending in “a” became a form of affection and solidarity. Among Blacks only, of course. The “Hard R” version remains alive and well and gets frequent use in hip-hop, comedy, even casual speech. Again, Blacks only.

The N-word is simply not to be uttered by Whites. Not even to quote a Black or sing along to a song. Do so, expect to pay a price. Do it in the wrong company, expect to be assaulted within an inch of your life.

That’s how it works in America. It’s been like that for decades and everyone pretends it’s normal. Spoiler alert -- it’s not. It’s an abomination of the American spirit. It’s akin to acknowledging America will forever be unstable and dysfunctional. Rules governing the N-word follow toddler-level logic and every rational person knows it.

If we delve deeper, we start to see the N-word nonsense is but one example of a pattern of deviant behaviour. Astronomical levels of Black on White violence have long been a grotesque feature of American cities. The late great Colin Flaherty heroically documented the scourge. John Derbyshire wrote about it in a 2012 piece titled, “The Talk: Nonblack Version.” He was promptly fired from his post at the National Review.

That’s why the Shiloh Hendrix incident is so significant. She pushed back and so did a lot of Americans. Were they demanding license to the N-word? Of course not. They were pushing back on behaviour. Violence. Dysfunction. The fact that everyone pretends it’s not happening.

We’re only as sick as our secrets, and toxic Black behaviour has long been swept under the rug. Everyone knows the euphemisms -- teens, youths, thugs, brutes. We watch as commercials and TV shows absurdly reverse the races -- White criminals/Black victims. We know entering the wrong ’hood while White is to risk life and limb. And disturbingly, we suspect a good many Blacks take pride and joy in that last feature.

I submit, the only solution is accountability. It must come en masse from Black leadership in America. They must openly, unanimously, and forcibly condemn the dysfunction and allow systems of law and order to apply just punishment.

Ha, I wasn’t born yesterday. I don’t expect that to happen. But something better happen, because if things don’t change, there may be a grim future for Blacks in America. A great backlash. A day of reckoning.

The pathological tolerance can’t last forever. Can it? Other races won’t tolerate the deviance as Whites have. Will they? What if one day, unspoken truths become public fodder? What if people stop tiptoeing around the thorny issues? What if the atrocious behaviour finally catches up with Black America and people collectively decide enough is enough?

I don’t know the answers to these questions. In fact, the liberal mindset that still lurks in my brain hates that I’ve even asked them. But if we want to live in a peaceful and harmonious world, perhaps these questions must be asked.

K.M. Breakey is the author of Britain on the Brink, and seven other novels. He can be reached at ‘km @ kmbreakey.com.’

Image: Public Domain