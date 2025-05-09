Qatar: Our Enemy Hiding in Plain Sight
Qatar has been a threat to our national security since at least 1986. Their inroads into the U.S. have been subtle and persistent, which doesn’t make them any less dangerous, and the penetration is primarily into our education system:
Foreign donors have given as much to U.S. universities in the last four years as they did in the previous 40, according to a new report by the Network Contagion Research Institute shared exclusively with The Free Press. The study shows an explosion in overseas funding for American schools between 2021 and 2024, with nearly $29 billion in foreign money donated during that period.
Qatar and China are among the largest sources of funding.
Of all the universities that receive donations, Harvard has received the most funding, totaling $3.2 billion.
For the last two years following the October 7 attack on Israel, Qatar mediated the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. The reason that Israel allowed them to participate is a mystery, since Qatar has been closely linked to Hamas for years, as well as to the Muslim Brotherhood. They were happy to provide refuge and luxurious accommodations to Hamas leaders while the negotiations were ongoing.
Qatar also provided funding for U.S. universities that chose to place campuses in Doha:
In some cases, Qatari donations to U.S. schools have been used to build campuses in Doha. The Qatari capital is home to ‘Education City,’ which hosts an outpost of Northwestern’s journalism school and Georgetown’s foreign policy school, each of which has received hundreds of millions from the wealthy Gulf state. Cornell, which built a medical school campus in Doha, has received $2.1 billion from Qatar.
Through “Education City,” Qatar can extensively influence these universities, and Qatar’s motives in providing funding in this country are not benevolent. They aim to transform our goals and values into the radical Muslim ideology that includes anti-Semitism:
Agreements between some universities and foreign donors, such as the Qatar Foundation, have raised concerns about restrictions on academic freedom and political expression, as highlighted in the report titled ‘Networks of Hate: Qatari Paymasters, Soft Power and the Manipulation of Democracy’ published by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy as part of the Follow the Money Project.
NCRI researchers also linked foreign funding to the erosion of democratic norms and an increase in antisemitic sentiment. A survey cited in the report found that antisemitic rhetoric—such as denying Israel’s right to exist, accusing Jews of controlling U.S. policy, or boycotting Jewish organizations—was more prevalent on campuses that received undocumented foreign donations.
Qatar provides free curriculum and materials to U.S. schools. The course content at one time provided a relatively unbiased view of the Middle East. But as their incursions have grown and multiplied, they make certain to present the Muslim countries in the best possible light, and demonize the country of Israel.
Here’s an example:
In 2011, Dr. Charles Asher Small – who had just been elected president of Yale University’s Initiative for the Interdisciplinary Study of Antisemitism (YIISA) – received a rather shocking message. The university had decided to close the center, which was the first North American university-based center for the study of antisemitism, after just five years of activity.
Unofficial reports stated that the university received pressure from primarily Muslim organizations to eliminate the organization and stop its investigations into anti-Semitism in the Muslim world.
Three years ago, Dr. Small teamed up with Brig. Gen. (Res.) Sima Vaknin-Gill, former Chief Censor of Israel and former Director General of the Ministry for Strategic Affairs:
Along with ten additional researchers and an Israeli forensic accounting firm specializing in global financial investigations, they expanded their research and released a series of reports examining the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Qatari funding on academic content—specifically how it has been used to promote anti-democratic, anti-Israel, and even antisemitic narratives. The group’s most recent report investigates another area of Qatari influence in educational material that may be even more surprising: the K-12 education system, from kindergarten through to Grade 12. ‘This is a case of a foreign country advancing an ideology that is fundamentally anti-Western and anti-democratic – and it is being allowed to wield unimpeded influence over American children, teenagers, and students.’
A program offered through Brown University, Choices, is another K-12 program that has seriously compromised U.S. education norms and expectations:
[A] national education initiative for K-12 social studies curriculum housed at Brown University that combines licensed curriculum units, free online content, and professional education workshops to provide a range of resources for secondary school classrooms. The program, used by 8,000 schools in all fifty states, reaches over one million students. Our investigation reveals significant concerns regarding the program’s ambiguous structure, lack of transparency, ideological content shifts, and external influences.
You might wonder why Qatar is spending billions of dollars to propagandize and influence our citizens. When studying the situation, their motives become clear:
‘The Qataris are implementing a very clever strategy,’ says [Brig. Gen. (Res.) Sima] Vaknin-Gill. ‘They are focusing their activity on the academy, since they understand that this is the best way to reach and influence future generations. But even within the academy, there is a focus on areas of interest that are, in turn, agents of influence – campuses that are identified with very advanced technology, campuses that specialize in media studies, healthcare, politics and policy and so on.’
But the reasons for gaining that type of influence are even more insidious and detrimental to the national security and future of our country. Qatar is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, the supporters of Hamas. Their unified mission is to gain world power and destroy the Jews. Given their patience and determination for global power, it is a mystery why they have been supported as a quasi-ally of the United States. Except that the lack of transparency, accountability, and reporting on the changes to their programs are almost non-existent, so who really knows what is transpiring?
What will it take to free ourselves from Qatar?
Image: Free image, Pixabay license.