Qatar: Our Enemy Hiding in Plain Sight

Qatar has been a threat to our national security since at least 1986. Their inroads into the U.S. have been subtle and persistent, which doesn’t make them any less dangerous, and the penetration is primarily into our education system:

Foreign donors have given as much to U.S. universities in the last four years as they did in the previous 40, according to a new report by the Network Contagion Research Institute shared exclusively with The Free Press. The study shows an explosion in overseas funding for American schools between 2021 and 2024, with nearly $29 billion in foreign money donated during that period. Qatar and China are among the largest sources of funding.

Of all the universities that receive donations, Harvard has received the most funding, totaling $3.2 billion.

For the last two years following the October 7 attack on Israel, Qatar mediated the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel. The reason that Israel allowed them to participate is a mystery, since Qatar has been closely linked to Hamas for years, as well as to the Muslim Brotherhood. They were happy to provide refuge and luxurious accommodations to Hamas leaders while the negotiations were ongoing.

Qatar also provided funding for U.S. universities that chose to place campuses in Doha:

In some cases, Qatari donations to U.S. schools have been used to build campuses in Doha. The Qatari capital is home to ‘Education City,’ which hosts an outpost of Northwestern’s journalism school and Georgetown’s foreign policy school, each of which has received hundreds of millions from the wealthy Gulf state. Cornell, which built a medical school campus in Doha, has received $2.1 billion from Qatar.

Through “Education City,” Qatar can extensively influence these universities, and Qatar’s motives in providing funding in this country are not benevolent. They aim to transform our goals and values into the radical Muslim ideology that includes anti-Semitism: