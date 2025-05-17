President Trump in One Word

Brilliant! President Donald Trump is absolutely brilliant!

President Trump’s first international trip was not to a NATO ally, but to the Middle East, because that is where the money is. His trip began in Saudi Arabia, where the Saudis rolled out the lavender carpet for Trump because lavender is the symbol for generosity and Trump was wearing a matching lavender tie. The lavender represents the lavender wild flower blossoming in their desserts. Jesse Watters said in Saudi Arabia, it’s like rapper Lil’ Kim stated, “It’s about money, power and respect.” Jesse says, “That’s Trump’s language.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, broke protocol and met President Trump on the tarmac. President Trump gave a speech where he stated,

A new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts, forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos, where it exports technology, not terrorism, and where people of different nations, religions and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other out of existence. [snip] I will never hesitate to wield American power if it’s necessary to defend the United States or to help defend our allies [pointing at the Saudi prince]. And there will be no mercy for any foe who tries to do us or them harm.

Trump continued, saying,

We have the biggest business leaders in the world here today. They are going to walk away with a lot of checks, a lot of this you are going to provide [looking at the crown prince]. And in the United States, it’s probably about two million jobs we are talking about.

Watters reported that “executives from Coca-Cola, Citigroup, IBM, Delta, United, BlackRock, Google and Amazon, all in the desert with Trump… Trump came on a mission to spread money and peace.” The goal of this trip is to secure $1 trillion in investment in the U.S. with $600 billion already secured. After the meetings, the crown prince stated that a phase two will raise the agreements to $1 trillion.

Next, Trump was off to visit the nation of Qatar, situated on the border of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar is a semi-constitutional monarchy, where Emir Tamin bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, reigning since 2013, stated, “Together the U.S. and Qatar are feeding and fueling the world. This energy partnership alone is also valued at $1.5 trillion dollars. So, we have been ‘drill baby drilling’ for the last four years.” Looking at President Trump, the Emir continued and said, “And we are glad to have you back on board.”

Of the meeting Watters quipped: “Qatar’s pumping oil and sending us the money. $1.2 trillion? Not a bad thing for a day in Doha.” Also, Jesse stated as a result of President Trump’s visit, Qatar put in “the biggest order for Boeing aircraft ever: 210. That’s $100 billion dollars.”

But this trip was far more than just a trip about making trillions and billions of dollars for America. Jesse stated, “Trump did something that no U.S. president has done in 25 years. He met with Syria’s president, who used to be a bad guy, but now he’s our bad guy.” Trump shocked the world and lifted sanctions on Syria stating that he was giving them “a chance at greatness.” Jesse stated, “We are trying to peel Syria away from Russia and have them play nice with Israel, and peel Syria away from Iran. The less friends Iran has in the neighborhood, the better chance they sign the nuke deal.”

At the Qatar dinner President Trump shook hands with about 400 people and in a speech stated,

I hope you can help me with the Iran situation, because it is a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing. We want to do something that’s going to save, maybe millions of lives… We’re really helping the region. We are helping the world. We’re helping your country, and we are trying to get it done, if we can. We are trying to get it done. We have to move quickly, and I just hope Iran realizes what a great friend they have right here [Qatar].

Then Jesse stated,

If we can sign a nuke deal with Iran, we can lower sanctions and bring their oil back on line. And when we get the Saudis to pump more oil, it will drive the price down, starve Russia’s war machine and force Putin to the negotiating table, and end the war in Ukraine. We are also selling these Arabs chips and weapons. And if Netanyahu settles the war in Gaza, the Gulf States will re-up the Abraham Accords and we can all do business with Israel. Everyone will be doing business together: Jews, Muslims, and the United States. Moscow will be pushed out of the region. China will be pushed out. And you will have a nice U.S.-sponsored trade alliance with an American security blanket, soft and cozy. Then we can pivot out of that desert back to the Western hemisphere and to the Far East, where the action is. His [Trump’s] main pitch this week is make money not war. Trade goods not, not missiles. It’s a ‘Hail Mary,’ but it might work.

If all of this were not great enough, Trump then left for the United Arab Emirates, one of the richest countries of all, where he received a hero’s welcome in the palace at Abu Dhabi, UAE. Trump secured a $1.4 trillion business deal and they lit up their city in red, white, and blue to celebrate, but the best was yet to come. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded President Trump with his nation’s highest honor, the Order of Zayed:

This is the United Arab Emirates’ highest civil decoration named after the first president of the UAE, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Order is a necklace made of pure gold, featuring an elaborate design that reflects luxury and appreciation. The main necklace bears the name ‘Zayed’, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, surrounded by decorative details that express the cultural and heritage character of the Emirates.

What an honor for an American president.

The world is watching in awe while this great free-world leader — leads — with unity, strong love and common-sense peace. How refreshing.

In fact, it’s brilliant! President Donald Trump is absolutely brilliant!

Image: TheLastRefuge, with permission.