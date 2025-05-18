Israel’s Greatest Weakness Is That It Won’t Challenge Arab-Style Historiography

Palestinian Media Watch (“PMW”) is an Israeli NGO that gets no support from Israel’s government. Israel should fund this site because it publishes the truth about Israel’s mortal enemy, something that the Israeli government rarely does. Israel’s PR is notoriously anemic. PMW prints the truth about the enemy by simply translating its public media.

Israel’s security arms are first-rate in demolishing buildings in Gaza, assassinating individual Jew-killers in enemy territory, destroying nuclear works in Iraq, Syria, and, now, the airport in Sanaa, Yemen, but never does official Israel demolish the enemy’s public diplomacy. That diplomacy takes the form of the “Palestinian narrative,” the enemy’s version of events that stokes the fire of their bottomless and infernal hatred of Israel.

A royal seal, inscribed in Hebrew, from the time of Hezekiah (circa 726 to 697 BCE). Image by Rubén Betanzo S. CC BY-SA 3.0.

Here are some recent words spoken on PA TV by four official representatives of the Palestinian Authority: a senior PA official, a senior adviser to the PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas (a “historian” who denies that the Holocaust occurred), a senior Muslim cleric, and the governor of the Nablus district:

The Palestinian people are a direct continuation of the original inhabitants from the Stone Age to the present. The Palestinian people were pagan, who worshipped El, Baal, Ishtar, and Anat, and they are the people that developed the concept of God and adopted the Jewish religion, Christianity, and Islam. Therefore, the Palestinian people own the land and history, and all the antiquities in it are the property of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people are the legitimate heirs, and everything the occupation [Israel] says is untrue… Everyone knows that the Zionist claims are no longer historically acceptable...So it searches for false ideas and narratives...to connect the Jew who comes from Poland, Russia, America or any place in the world as if he has an ethnic connection.” “Those [Jews] who remain today in Palestine as occupiers are Talmudist foreigners who stole the name Israel and ...The occupation wants to falsify the narrative... while the roots of the Palestinian people are planted in the land. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is our mosque, and they are talking about an alleged Temple, let them, for it is somewhere else, because there never was any Temple, presence or sovereignty of theirs here at this pure Islamic place, the blessed Al-Aqsa and occupied Jerusalem.

“No Temple ever existed in Jerusalem”? This trashes Christian scripture as well as the Torah (the Bible’s first five books). The New Testament contains dozens of references to it.

What you have just read is a peek into the dark and serpentine byways of the Arab mind. History is whatever they want it to be.

The Jewish Bible is not only a religious work with hundreds of laws. It contains the history of this nation’s first 1,000 years in its Promised Land, compared to the absence in the world of even one book on the history of the “Palestinians” there.

The Israelite tribes formed a nation in the year 1313 BCE at the foot of Mount Sinai when they received their national constitution, the Five Books of Moses.

They entered the Land of Canaan in 1273 BCE, followed by four centuries under the Judges, when they warred against Canaanites and Philistines but never against any “Palestinians.”

Then came the united monarchy under Saul, David, and Solomon, and the splitting into a northern kingdom called Israel and a southern kingdom of Judah. These kingdoms fought wars with each other, and were divided for the next four centuries under forty different kings, attacked by Assyrians and Babylonians, and later by Persians and Greeks, but still no “Palestinians.”

The Jews freed themselves from the Greeks for two generations and then were overrun by the Romans for two centuries. To their cultural treasures, they added to the Five Books the histories of their kings and prophets, the Mishna, and the 18-volume Talmud. Meanwhile, the Arabs remained illiterate, nomadic, predatory brigands, outlaws for whom wealth was nothing that a man created but, instead, what he could steal.

Finally, in the 7th century, two millennia after Mt. Sinai, one of the Arabs’ charismatic tribesmen in the Arabian Peninsula realized that the superiority of the Jews over his brethren in every way was because they worshipped one God, not hundreds of idols. Being a professional thief, he stole their religion to preach to his brethren his own perverted version of it.

There is a school of thought that Muhammad studied in a yeshiva in Mecca but was expelled because the rabbis judged him unfit to convert, and this is why the Koran is largely a heavily plagiarized version of the Jewish religion. It contains dozens of Biblical characters whose stories are re-told, and in every case corrupted, with the most important intellectual property theft being the Islamic version of The Binding of Isaac.

In Islam, the son chosen to be bound by Ibrahim was not Eeeshok but Isma’il (those are the Arabic mispronunciation of three Hebrew names). And it took place in Mecca, not in Jerusalem, because, says Islam, the Jews were lying about the site of the future Temples where Jews had been praying for some 1,500 years before Muhammad was born.

This story is so important to Islam that one of its few commandments is the obligation of a Believer to make the pilgrimage to Mecca, to the Grand Mosque in the center of which is the Kaaba, where the binding of Isma’il took place.

And when you ask a Muslim to explain the different version in the Jewish Bible, he says the Jews stole the story from Islam.

And when you say the Five Books containing this episode were transcribed by Moses in the 14th century BCE and Muhammad would not be born for another 18 centuries, the Believer has a miracle story to explain how that happened.

Now, fast forward to today’s mobs of Jew-haters who believe foreign “Zionists” stole Palestine from the putatively primeval and indigenous “Palestinians” and therefore Israel has no right to exist. This was the “great” achievement of the late Columbia University professor Edward Said, who invented the “Palestinian narrative” with its lies and distortions of Zionist history that is inserted into a history of a “Palestinian” people that never was.

Palestinian Nationalism recapitulates the birth of Islam (i.e. stealing in antiquity the Jews’ religion), followed today by plagiarizing their movement of national resurrection, Zionism. The “Palestinians” insist they are the legitimate, historic landlords of Palestine, not the Jews.

Into the 19th century, before the rise of Zionism, the Land of Israel was a barren, uninhabited wasteland, indisputable evidence that in the fourteen centuries of Islam, the Muslims did nothing with it. They built nothing. It is never mentioned in the Koran. There never was a Muslim map displaying the borders of a territory they called Filistin as they do today.

The truthful (not Arab) history of the last century and a half is plain: Zionist Jews brought the Holy Land back to life; the “Palestinians” built nothing.

In 1905, when Paris, New York, and London were home to 2-3 million each, Jerusalem remained a dirty and dilapidated medieval relic of a town with 60,000 souls.

Today, Jerusalem is a lively, cultured, capital city, home to about a million mostly Jews, with snarling Jew-haters worldwide crying that Jerusalem belongs to the “Palestinians”!

It would take a whole book to explain official Israel’s psychopathological inability to destroy the enemies’ lies and fantasies. It can blast to smithereens their terrorist base called the Gaza Strip, but it leaves intact their fantasies and lies, which are the verbal hologram of a phantom “Palestinian” nation.

Sha’i ben-Tekoa’s PHANTOM NATION: Inventing the “Palestinians” as the Obstacle to Peace is available at Amazon.com in hard cover or a Kindle ebook. His podcasts can be heard on www.phantom-nation.com.